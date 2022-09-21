Read full article on original website
Related
esuwarriors.com
Warriors Fall at Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – In PSAC East action, the East Stroudsburg University men's soccer team suffered a 2-0 loss to Bloomsburg on Saturday evening inside Steph Pettit Stadium. The Warriors are now 3-6, 2-2 in conference action in 2022. The Huskies improve to 6-2-1, 2-1-1 in PSAC East action. Bloomsburg...
esuwarriors.com
Volleyball Suffers First Conference Setback at Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University volleyball team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end, as Shippensburg grinded out a five-set victory over the Warriors on Saturday afternoon inside Heiges Field House. The set scores were 25-18, 17-25, 25-21, 17-25 and 13-15. The Warriors drop to 8-8 on the season and 2-1 in the PSAC East, while the Raiders improve to 8-8 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
esuwarriors.com
Warriors Throttle Lock Haven in PSAC East Opener
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University football team picked up its second consecutive victory with a convincing 48-7 victory over Lock Haven on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Eiler-Martin Stadium during Family Weekend. The Warriors (2-2, 1-0 PSAC East) even their record and get a win in its...
esuwarriors.com
Minter Leads Women’s Golf at Dickinson College Invite
CARLISLE – The East Stroudsburg University women's golf team got their 2022-23 season underway on Saturday at the Dickinson College Invite from the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course. Senior Mariah Minter paced the Warriors by matching her career-low with an 83 (+11) on the par 72, 6,368-yard layout, finishing tied...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
esuwarriors.com
#5 West Chester (8-0, 7-0 PSAC E)-VS-East Stroudsburg (5-2-2, 3-2-2 PSAC E)
GOAL by ESU-W Rebecca Kotula (FIRST GOAL), goal number 6 for season. GOAL by WCU-W Emily Deluisi, goal number 3 for season. Clock WCU-W Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score ESU-W Score Play. 00:00 Hayley McGee at goalie for West Chester. 00:00 Emmy Clarkson at goalie for East...
esuwarriors.com
Women’s Tennis Falls at Marywood
SCRANTON – The East Stroudsburg University women's tennis team dropped a match at Marywood, 9-0, on Saturday morning in Scranton. The Warriors fall to 0-3 headed into the PSAC Individual Championships while the Pacers improve to 2-4. How It Happened – Doubles. - Allison Bashore / Gabriella (Marywood)...
Easton football survives early Allen surge, rolls to first win of season
If the Easton Area High School football team thought it would breeze past Allen after running the gauntlet of four discouraging losses to open the season in the rugged Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division, the Canaries had other ideas. After all, Allen entered Friday night’s EPC cross-divisional contest at Andre...
Defending champ wins Easton hot pepper-eating contest after 3 fiery tie-breaker rounds
Bragging rights are in order for Kelly Joel Myers who defended his hot pepper-eating contest crown Saturday after three fiery tie-breaking rounds at the annual Easton event. Myers, the 2021 champion of the Easton Farmers’ Market contest and a 2002 Wilson Area High School alumnus, bested Matthew Leto of Lodi, New Jersey. Both finalists sweated their way through 11 progressively hotter peppers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Panther Valley names DeMarco to board
A former Panther Valley school director has returned to fill a vacant seat on the board. School board members appointed Anthony DeMarco, of Nesquehoning, during a meeting Wednesday night. He replaces Bill Mansberry, who resigned last month. DeMarco previously served more than a decade on the board in the 2000s...
lvpnews.com
Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant
Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
Times News
Fire damages two homes in Tamaqua
Two homes were damaged by fire Monday morning in Tamaqua. The fire started at 528 Arlington street as a kitchen fire and spread to 530 Arlington Street. No injuries were reported. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
Engines rev up at the ‘Austin Blue Line’ fundraiser
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking the stigma about mental health, that’s the goal of one organization in the Poconos. Revving the engine, all to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Motorcyclists gathered at the Moose Lodge in East Stroudsburg Saturday in honor of Austin Scarpone, who tragically took his life last year. “We do […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
Times News
Resident injured in Lansford blaze
A man is hospitalized after a fire ravaged his home Sunday night in Lansford. The fire was reported around 8 p.m. at his home located at 428 East Front St. The blaze was located in the living room of the single family dwelling. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Missing elk returned to its owner in Lehigh Township
An elk that broke free in Lehigh Township Friday afternoon has been safely returned to its owner. Township police Chief Scott Fogel said that at around 3:45 p.m. Friday, police were notified that a large male elk had escaped from a pen on Peach Drive in the Danielsville section of the township.
skooknews.com
Geisinger St. Luke’s Health Center-Pottsville Opens
Geisinger St. Luke’s Health Center-Pottsville is now open, providing primary care, physical therapy and diagnostic laboratory services in the vast, new facility located at 2650 Woodglen Road, West Pottsville, which is north of Route 209 and just off Gordon Nagle Trail. The center’s Care Now (urgent care/walk-in services for...
Troubled waters for lone bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Repairs needed for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park could mean the island park is inaccessible to visitors by car while the city searches for repair funds. The city’s 260-acre park between the Lehigh River and Lehigh Canal is only accessible by two bridges on Hill Road, and only one of them has been open.
thevalleyledger.com
Garlic Lovers Return to Centre Square in Downtown Easton to Eat, Drink, & Stink at Easton Garlic Fest
EASTON, PA – September 22, 2022 – Road construction in Easton’s Centre Square won’t stop Easton Garlic Fest from bringing the stink for its nineteenth year on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. A family-friendly event, it is free to attend from 10 am – 6 pm both days, rain or shine. This year’s Headline Chef is Karnail Singh of Tandoor Grill in downtown Easton. Highlights include:
Comments / 0