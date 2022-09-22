ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
publicradiotulsa.org

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma second in nation for murders of women by men

Oklahoma is yet again one of the worst states for men murdering women. This week a national nonprofit said Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for that particular statistic. Kristen Rand of the Violence Policy Center says Oklahoma consistently ranks high for domestic homicide, and one reason is the state’s lax gun laws.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
KHBS

Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair underway in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The fun of the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair got underway Sept. 23 and will continue through Oct. 1. The daily activities include rides, animals, competitions, music, and even magic. Tuesday at 7 p.m., you can check out Freestyle Motocross Insanity with your gate admission. Wednesday, Sept....
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Election State#Oklahomans
KOCO

Oklahoma reports more than 5,600 new COVID-19 cases, 54 additional deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,192,429. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 621. The Oklahoma State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHBS

Free flu vaccines available across Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ahead of the 2022-23 flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health is hoping you will get your flu vaccine. Every county in the state is having a community flu vaccine clinic beginning Monday, Sept. 26. To find the information about your county, you can click here.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KFOR

Ian to impact Oklahoma while several states away

Hurricane Ian is set to bring major impacts to the Gulf and Florida over the middle to end of this week. While it moves over warmer waters with low shear the next couple of days, it will strengthen to likely category 4 strength. While impacts will likely be devastating for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
LoneStar 92

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy