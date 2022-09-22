ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions

After his headline performance at Hungary's Sziget Festival last month, pop star Justin Bieber held a grandiose party for his staff in a luxurious countryside setting — a 19th century castle owned by the son-in-law of the country's prime minister. The castle, to the critics of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is emblematic of the corruption, nepotism and largesse of which the populist leader and his government have been accused for years — the kinds of behavior which now threaten to cost Hungary billions in European Union funding. Standing beside the iron gates of Schossberger Castle this week, an independent...
Sardinia is offering to pay people €15,000 to move there

The Italian island of Sardinia has become the latest spot in Italy to offer people money to move there.The island, steeped in culture, is home to turquoise seas and white sand beaches but many of its young people are moving away to find work.To try and combat its dwindling rural population, the government is offering foreigners €15,000 (£13,000) to relocate to its shores.There are, however, some stipulations to the scheme. The money must go towards renovating a home in a town with fewer than 3,000 inhabitants.This includes towns such as Galtellì (near Mount Tuttavista, which is popular for...
Will Turkey and Greece Go to War Over the Aegean Sea?

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that the Greek military was harassing Turkish military aircraft, warning that Ankara would not accept continued provocations and would retaliate in the future. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Tuesday that the Greek military has been using its installations on islands in the...
The Return of Fascism in Italy

“The election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing,” Hillary Clinton said to an Italian journalist at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. She was speaking of Giorgia Meloni, a member of the Chamber of Deputies, who could make history if the Brothers of Italy party does as well as expected in Sunday’s elections.
Bolsonaro tries red scare tactics in Brazil election by raising spectre of Nicaragua

More than 4,000km and an ideological abyss separate the capitals of Nicaragua and Brazil, where an acrimonious race for the presidency is under way. But the Central American country has found itself at the centre of Brazil’s election debate as its far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro seeks to weaponise Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian crackdown on the Catholic church to attack his leftist challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Immigration, crime propel Europe's move to right, analysts say

In Europe, political analysts are pointing to Sweden and Italy as possible harbingers of a political mood shift across the continent driven by a growing wariness of immigrants as well as anger over rising crime rates. The startlingly strong performance of the far-right Sweden Democrats in this month's Swedish parliamentary...
Mali prime minister lashes out at France, UN, regional bloc

Mali’s prime minister lashed out Saturday at former colonizer France, the U.N. secretary-general and many people in between, saying that the tumultuous country had been “stabbed in the back” by the French military withdrawal. In the same remarks, Abdoulaye Maiga praised the “exemplary and fruitful cooperation between Mali and Russia.” Maiga was directly criticizing U.N. Secretary-General Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by the fourth sentence of his speech to the General Assembly. And he slammed what he called France’s “unilateral decision” to relocate its remaining troops to neighboring Niger amid deteriorating relations with Mali’s two-time coup leader, Col. Assimi Goita. While it was Goita and his allies who overthrew a democratically elected president by military force two years ago, Mali’s prime minister repeatedly referred to a “French junta” throughout his speech Saturday. “Move on from the colonial past and hear the anger, the frustration, the rejection that is coming up from the African cities and countryside, and understand that this movement is inexorable,” Maiga said. “Your intimidations and subversive actions have only swelled the ranks of Africans concerned with preserving their dignity.”
