German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
Russia-Ukraine war: at least 730 protesters detained in Russia; Europe urged to accept Russians fleeing draft – live
Arrests made in 32 cities at rallies against mobilisation; border crossings from Russia to Finland have doubled and 10km queue reported at frontier with Georgia
She could become Italy's first female leader — and its first far-right one since Mussolini
Some call her a fascist, but Giorgia Meloni's outsider image appeals to many politics-weary Italians.
The far-right is expected to win Italy's election in Rome's biggest political shift for decades
Italy's voters head to the polls on Sunday in a snap general election that is likely to see a government led by a far-right party come to power. The far-right Fratelli d'Italia party, led by Giorgia Meloni, is expected to win a majority of the vote, leading a right-leaning coalition into power.
Italy's right seen winning election but watch out for 5-Star, pollsters say
ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s rightist bloc led by Giorgia Meloni is strongly expected to win Sunday’s election but voter sentiment has shifted in the last two weeks and surprises should not be ruled out, pollsters say.
Pope Francis Orders All Assets Be Deposited in Vatican Bank by Sept. 30.
Pope Francis wants all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets in the Vatican bank by Sept. 30. The Pope issued the order on Aug. 23. Keep reading to learn more about the order and what it means as the deadline approaches. What is the Vatican bank?
Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions
After his headline performance at Hungary's Sziget Festival last month, pop star Justin Bieber held a grandiose party for his staff in a luxurious countryside setting — a 19th century castle owned by the son-in-law of the country's prime minister. The castle, to the critics of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is emblematic of the corruption, nepotism and largesse of which the populist leader and his government have been accused for years — the kinds of behavior which now threaten to cost Hungary billions in European Union funding. Standing beside the iron gates of Schossberger Castle this week, an independent...
Macron says UK and France must ‘move on’ from Truss remarks
Two leaders appear to smooth over tensions in first bilateral talks in New York but avoid awkward topics
'Crucial' vote could move Italy to right; many might boycott
ROME — (AP) — Italians will vote on Sunday in what is being billed as a crucial election as Europe reels from the repercussions of Russia's war in Ukraine. For the first time in Italy since the end of World War II, the election could propel a far-right leader into the premiership.
Sardinia is offering to pay people €15,000 to move there
The Italian island of Sardinia has become the latest spot in Italy to offer people money to move there.The island, steeped in culture, is home to turquoise seas and white sand beaches but many of its young people are moving away to find work.To try and combat its dwindling rural population, the government is offering foreigners €15,000 (£13,000) to relocate to its shores.There are, however, some stipulations to the scheme. The money must go towards renovating a home in a town with fewer than 3,000 inhabitants.This includes towns such as Galtellì (near Mount Tuttavista, which is popular for...
Will Turkey and Greece Go to War Over the Aegean Sea?
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that the Greek military was harassing Turkish military aircraft, warning that Ankara would not accept continued provocations and would retaliate in the future. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Tuesday that the Greek military has been using its installations on islands in the...
The Return of Fascism in Italy
“The election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing,” Hillary Clinton said to an Italian journalist at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. She was speaking of Giorgia Meloni, a member of the Chamber of Deputies, who could make history if the Brothers of Italy party does as well as expected in Sunday’s elections.
EXPLAINER: Italian election only part of forming government
ROME (AP) — A Sunday parliamentary election will determine who governs next in Italy. But it might take weeks before a coalition government is actually in place to run the major industrial economy and key NATO member. Opinion polls indicate that voters might elect the first far-right premier of...
Bolsonaro tries red scare tactics in Brazil election by raising spectre of Nicaragua
More than 4,000km and an ideological abyss separate the capitals of Nicaragua and Brazil, where an acrimonious race for the presidency is under way. But the Central American country has found itself at the centre of Brazil’s election debate as its far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro seeks to weaponise Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian crackdown on the Catholic church to attack his leftist challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Immigration, crime propel Europe's move to right, analysts say
In Europe, political analysts are pointing to Sweden and Italy as possible harbingers of a political mood shift across the continent driven by a growing wariness of immigrants as well as anger over rising crime rates. The startlingly strong performance of the far-right Sweden Democrats in this month's Swedish parliamentary...
Giorgia Meloni may become Italy's 1st far-right leader since World War II
Far-right candidate Giorgia Meloni is favored to be voted in as Italy's next prime minister Sunday. Her Brothers of Italy party has roots in the neo-fascist movement that emerged after World War II.
Mali prime minister lashes out at France, UN, regional bloc
Mali’s prime minister lashed out Saturday at former colonizer France, the U.N. secretary-general and many people in between, saying that the tumultuous country had been “stabbed in the back” by the French military withdrawal. In the same remarks, Abdoulaye Maiga praised the “exemplary and fruitful cooperation between Mali and Russia.” Maiga was directly criticizing U.N. Secretary-General Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by the fourth sentence of his speech to the General Assembly. And he slammed what he called France’s “unilateral decision” to relocate its remaining troops to neighboring Niger amid deteriorating relations with Mali’s two-time coup leader, Col. Assimi Goita. While it was Goita and his allies who overthrew a democratically elected president by military force two years ago, Mali’s prime minister repeatedly referred to a “French junta” throughout his speech Saturday. “Move on from the colonial past and hear the anger, the frustration, the rejection that is coming up from the African cities and countryside, and understand that this movement is inexorable,” Maiga said. “Your intimidations and subversive actions have only swelled the ranks of Africans concerned with preserving their dignity.”
As Ukraine worries UN, some leaders rue what’s pushed aside
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In speech after speech, world leaders dwelled on the topic consuming this year’s U.N. General Assembly meeting: Russia’s war in Ukraine. A few, like Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, prodded the world not to forget everything else. He, too, was quick to bring up...
Italy on the Brink of Being Led by the Far-Right for the First Time Since WW2
MACERATA, Italy – In late July, Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39-year-old Nigerian father and street vendor, was beaten to death by a white Italian man in the streets of the coastal town of Civitanova Marche. Onlookers did not physically intervene to stop the violence, one filmed the incident which was...
