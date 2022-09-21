Read full article on original website
Coolican: Find joy in this season
The mood in the locker room after Notre Dame’s victory over Cal last weekend was jubilant. It was Marcus Freeman’s first career win as a head coach, and it was the first win of the season for the players and coaches who worked so hard in the offseason for this moment.
Crimson red to Irish green: Sot shines for Notre Dame
The 2022 off-season saw definitive upheaval for Irish football in every sense of the word. A new head coach, new coaching staff, a new starting quarterback, and then another one two games into the season. Harvard graduate transfer punter Jon Sot became a major player in this upheaval. No one...
Observer Staff predicts Notre Dame-UNC
After picking up his first career win as head coach in Week 3, can Marcus Freeman make it two straight this weekend in North Carolina? The Observer staff is split on the pick. I’ve tossed and turned about this pick all week. Not literally, but I truly have no idea what to expect. To put it slightly dramatically, the very moveable object (UNC’s defense) meets a nearly non-startable force (Notre Dame’s offense) in this matchup.
Track and Field assistant coach Adam Beltran to be remembered for humor, mentorship
Assistant coach for Notre Dame’s track and field team Adam Beltran passed away at 46 years old Wednesday after a battle with cancer, a University press release said. “While Beltran’s coaching accolades and fingerprints are all over the pages of the Notre Dame record books, it was his personality and striking humor that will be remembered most,” the press release said. “He was a beloved figure among student-athletes, coaches and anyone who spent time around the Irish program.”
Irish keys to victory versus North Carolina
After earning their first victory of the year, Notre Dame heads to North Carolina, eyeing a return to a .500 record. They face a tall task, entering the game as slight underdogs to the unbeaten Tar Heels. The story of this game is two programs with completely opposite strengths. Notre Dame ranks 115th out of 131 in scoring offense, but their defense has been solid, allowing seven total touchdowns in three games. That included a battle with the vaunted Ohio State offense. UNC is averaging over 51 points a game, but they’re giving up over 37 per contest. They haven’t faced a Power-5 program yet, so the offense will face their most difficult test of the young 2022 season. Notre Dame’s offense is certainly struggling, but UNC’s defense is truly an eyesore through three weeks. To truly measure the stark difference: the Irish offense has scored seven touchdowns this season…the UNC defense gave up six touchdowns in the fourth quarter of their season opener. So there is a path to victory for Notre Dame, but what are the keys to obtaining the slight upset win?
Irish build momentum, dominate Cougars
On Wednesday night at Alumni Stadium, the Notre Dame men’s soccer squad took the field against the Chicago State Cougars, seeking to notch another win after a 2-1 victory over Virginia. The match provided the opportunity for a tune-up match with more ACC play on the horizon. The Irish...
Irish win over Virginia should bring overdue respect in coaches poll
Notre Dame entered the 2022 women’s soccer season ranked 16th in the NCAA Women’s Soccer Coaches Poll. Five weeks later, after a 7-1-0 start that matches some of the best in program history, the team currently sits in the rankings at a nonchalant No. 18. In the four...
Late goal leads Irish to crucial victory over No. 2 Virginia
Notre Dame took home a landmark win Thursday night, dispatching No. 2 Virginia 1-0 in South Bend. The win cements the Irish as one of the favorites in a competitive race for an ACC title. It comes against a Cavaliers team that had just defeated previous conference top dog North Carolina. The victory was Nate Norman’s first victory over a top-ten team in twenty one tries as Notre Dame’s head coach.
Ranking Notre Dame’s remaining schedule
Before the season started, the Observer Sports Staff ranked the toughest games on the Irish schedule. It is apparent now that Marshall was severely underrated in those rankings. Nevertheless, after three games, the remaining schedule ranks fairly similar to what the preseason rankings were. Let’s take a look at the remaining nine opponents the Irish will face this season.
University leader and Holy Cross priest Richard Warner dies
Fr. Richard “Dick” Warner died Wednesday at the age of 83 at Holy Cross House, according to a University press release. Warner was a part of the Congregation of Holy Cross since 1962, the same year he graduated from Notre Dame, the release said. Warner became a part of the University’s Board of Fellows and Board of Trustees in 1979 as a part of his role as the provincial superior of the Indiana Province. In 1988, Warner was appointed a counselor at the University by then-president Fr. Edward “Monk” Malloy.
Provost John McGreevy discusses role, book on history of Catholicism
John T. McGreevy began his work as the sixth provost for the University of Notre Dame at the beginning of July. McGreevy, a history professor who has served on the faculty since 1997 and previously served as chair of the history department and the dean of College of Arts and Letters, was announced as the Charles and Jill Fischer provost in April, four months after Marie Lynn Miranda stepped down from the position. Miranda’s year and a half as provost was largely defined by the University’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOTERIA Flooring startup wants to make falling safer
A Notre Dame graduate entrepreneurship program alumna is working towards longer, safer lives for people with a fall risk — not with grasp bars or fall buttons, but with a patented flooring system designed to “restore the right to fall.”. Julie Moylan, CEO of SOTERIA Flooring and ESTEEM...
Senate discusses ND Safe app, dorm gyms
The Notre Dame student senate passed resolutions regarding first-year class council elections and received nominations for Judicial Council’s Committee on the Constitution in its meeting Wednesday evening. ND Safe app. Keri Kei Shibata, chief of the Notre Dame Police Department (NDPD), began the meeting by introducing the NDPD’s new...
NDPD announces use of bodycams, new ND Safe app
The Notre Dame Police Department (NDPD) announced this month that its sworn officers are now wearing body cameras. The department also released the ND Safe app with multiple resources, including one-touch calls to Notre Dame police, St. Joseph County’s 911 center and non-emergency assistance, as well as resources to share location with NDPD or one’s friends.
Be Not Afraid: You Are Not Alone
“Do not fear, for I am with you, be not afraid, for I am your God.” (Isaiah 41:10) These words echo in the hearts of many of us in the Notre Dame family. The past few years have been strenuous, to say the least, both for our school and our country. We students have never before experienced such unrest, turmoil and division. In the challenges and hardships of our everyday lives, it is so easy to forget that our Lord God is with us in all things.
‘Post-Roe America’ panelists discuss Indiana abortion law, marginalized groups
The Notre Dame Gender Studies Program hosted a teach-in and discussion featuring a panel of local experts on Post-Roe America on Wednesday afternoon. The panelists discussed the recent Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Supreme Court decision and Indiana’s new abortion law and its effects with an emphasis on marginalized groups.
Seminar celebrates Saint Mary’s Banned Books Week
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story misattributed a quote said by Ann Marie Short. The Observer regrets this error. As part of Saint Mary’s Banned Books Week, the College held a virtual seminar Wednesday night discussing the book bans. Speakers included religious studies department chair Stacy Davis, English department chair Ann Marie Short, alumna Grace Maher from the St Joseph County Public Library and Kathy Burnette, owner of Brain Lair Books in South Bend.
