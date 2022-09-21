ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Blazers hiring WNBA great as scout

The Portland Trail Blazers already have a former NBA champion in head coach Chauncey Billups leading their team. Now they are adding a former WNBA champion to their organization as well. Portland announced this week that they have hired Tina Thompson to their basketball operations staff as a scout. Thompson...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Spurs hiring former WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree as assistant

The San Antonio Spurs have found a replacement of sorts for Becky Hammon. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Spurs are hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree to be an assistant on head coach Gregg Popovich’s staff. The 15-year WNBA veteran retired after the 2021 season and proceeded to join the NBA Assistant Coaches Program (ACP).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Russia, Okafor, Clark, Overtime Elite, Kuzminskas

Despite its war with Ukraine and controversial imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner, Russia is still viewed as a viable destination for some U.S. basketball players, writes Jonathan Abrams of The New York Times. There are projected to be about 30 American men participating in Russia this year, which is twice the normal rate. Those who made the decision cited the financial incentives, which include salaries of more than $1MM, along with free housing and cars.
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Only 7 Point Guards Have Won The MVP Award: Magic Johnson Is The Leader With 3 Awards

The point guards in the NBA these days are required to do a lot on the floor, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points and using their point guards to accomplish that. Since they are the players bringing the ball up the floor most of the time and leading the offense as a direct extension of the coach, a great point guard can make your team just as a bad point guard can hurt your team. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players in the game today including Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, and Luka Doncic playing at MVP levels at the point guard position. For the best point guards, winning scoring titles, assist titles, or even leading a team to strong records year after year comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they control the game.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph, now a Finals MVP, still at No. 5 in ESPN player ranking

Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić couldn't beat Steph Curry in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but they are ahead of him in ESPN's latest NBArank, a list of the top 100 players in the league entering the upcoming season. Curry, fresh off his fourth NBA title and first...
NBA

