The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Brittney Griner’s ‘Friend’ Still Playing in Russia Despite WNBA Star’s Imprisonment
Most WNBA players have refrained from playing in Russia because of Brittney Griner‘s situation in the country. However, one report indicates that a “really good friend” of the basketball star has decided to sign with a Russian team. The New York Times reports that Alex Bently, who...
Blazers hiring WNBA great as scout
The Portland Trail Blazers already have a former NBA champion in head coach Chauncey Billups leading their team. Now they are adding a former WNBA champion to their organization as well. Portland announced this week that they have hired Tina Thompson to their basketball operations staff as a scout. Thompson...
Yardbarker
Spurs hiring former WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree as assistant
The San Antonio Spurs have found a replacement of sorts for Becky Hammon. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Spurs are hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree to be an assistant on head coach Gregg Popovich’s staff. The 15-year WNBA veteran retired after the 2021 season and proceeded to join the NBA Assistant Coaches Program (ACP).
And-Ones: Russia, Okafor, Clark, Overtime Elite, Kuzminskas
Despite its war with Ukraine and controversial imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner, Russia is still viewed as a viable destination for some U.S. basketball players, writes Jonathan Abrams of The New York Times. There are projected to be about 30 American men participating in Russia this year, which is twice the normal rate. Those who made the decision cited the financial incentives, which include salaries of more than $1MM, along with free housing and cars.
Former Miami Heat Player Joins Detroit Pistons Coaching Staff
Rashard Lewis, who won a title in Miami, now helping coach the Pistons
Candidate to replace Ime Udoka as Celtics’ interim coach revealed
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
Andre Iguodala to re-sign with Warriors: ‘Last one’
Andre Iguodala plans to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors for a 19th and likely final NBA season. The 38-year-old
Breaking: NBA Coach Likely Suspended For Entire Season
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night the Boston Celtics plan to suspend head coach Ime Udoka for partaking in a consensual sexual relationship with a female staff member. On Thursday morning, Wojnarowski followed up with news of a potentially lengthy ban. According to the NBA insider, Udoka is expected to...
Marquis Daniels Compares Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. To Former NBA All-Star
Ahead of Jabari Smith Jr.'s first NBA season, Auburn player development coach Marquis Daniels compares the Houston Rockets rookie to a former NBA All-Star.
Indiana Pacers waive three players ahead of training camp
The Pacers roster looks different with training camp approaching.
Former WNBA star Candice Dupree following in Becky Hammon’s footsteps with Gregg Popovich Spurs team-up
The San Antonio Spurs are hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree, per Shams Charania. Charania reports that Dupree will serve as an assistant coach for the Spurs on Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff. Dupree was a WNBA champion and 7-time All-Star during her 15-year playing career. Dupree last played in...
Yardbarker
Only 7 Point Guards Have Won The MVP Award: Magic Johnson Is The Leader With 3 Awards
The point guards in the NBA these days are required to do a lot on the floor, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points and using their point guards to accomplish that. Since they are the players bringing the ball up the floor most of the time and leading the offense as a direct extension of the coach, a great point guard can make your team just as a bad point guard can hurt your team. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players in the game today including Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, and Luka Doncic playing at MVP levels at the point guard position. For the best point guards, winning scoring titles, assist titles, or even leading a team to strong records year after year comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they control the game.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Steph, now a Finals MVP, still at No. 5 in ESPN player ranking
Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić couldn't beat Steph Curry in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but they are ahead of him in ESPN's latest NBArank, a list of the top 100 players in the league entering the upcoming season. Curry, fresh off his fourth NBA title and first...
NBA・
