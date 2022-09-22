As the regular season nears its end, we’ve been able to at last gain some clarity in the standings. The Dodgers have the NL West wrapped up, the winner of the NL East is going to get the No. 2 seed in the NL, and the Cardinals are in good shape in the NL Central. The Astros and Yankees have the top two spots in the AL, the Guardians have pulled away in the AL Central, and the three AL Wild Card teams, barring something especially dramatic from the Orioles, are mostly locked up. That means you can almost start filling out your bracket.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO