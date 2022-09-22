Read full article on original website
Yankees fans call Eric Stout 'the biggest coward in baseball' after the Pirates pitcher walks Aaron Judge in the eighth inning... after his team rallied to get him to the plate in bid to tie Roger Maris on 61 home runs
Sometimes, you don't want to be a part of the record books. There are the records you're known for because of something you did. Other times, you're part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there. Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike...
Aaron Judge just misses home run No. 61, Yankees clinch playoff spot with walk-off win
Aaron Judge just missed out on matching Roger Maris, but the Yankees still had plenty to celebrate Thursday as they clinched a playoff spot.
Didi Gregorius responds to Yankees predicting Aaron Judge’s 60th HR in 2017 tweet
Back in 2017, when Aaron Judge was rampaging as a rookie and leading a scrappy-but-undermanned Yankees team to the precipice of the World Series, it became clear that, no matter how things finished, the kid was certifiably mythical. Despite a shoulder injury midway through that campaign (resulting from striking the...
Barry Bonds on Aaron Judge Chasing Home Run Record: ‘Go for It’
The home run king welcomes Judge's chase for history.
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge chases home run record: Yankees-Red Sox live updates with slugger one away from tying Roger Maris
NEW YORK -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will again try to match Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record Saturday afternoon against the rival Boston Red Sox. Judge swatted his 60th home run Tuesday night and is 3 for 10 with two doubles, four walks, and four strikeouts in three games since. He is the sixth player in history with a 60-homer season.
MLB
Every potential Wild Card Series matchup, ranked
As the regular season nears its end, we’ve been able to at last gain some clarity in the standings. The Dodgers have the NL West wrapped up, the winner of the NL East is going to get the No. 2 seed in the NL, and the Cardinals are in good shape in the NL Central. The Astros and Yankees have the top two spots in the AL, the Guardians have pulled away in the AL Central, and the three AL Wild Card teams, barring something especially dramatic from the Orioles, are mostly locked up. That means you can almost start filling out your bracket.
MLB
Wesneski spins immaculate inning in 2nd MLB start
PITTSBURGH -- Hayden Wesneski uncoiled from his throwing motion, strode off the mound and gave a quick point in the direction of the Cubs' dugout. Next to manager David Ross, Chicago's pitching coaches were celebrating. The rookie pitcher had just spun a slider beyond the bat of Jason Delay for...
MLB
The top AFL prospects for each club
It’s impossible to look at the list of Arizona Fall League alumni without some sense of awe. Before he chased the American League home run record, Aaron Judge went deep four times for Scottsdale in 2014. Multi-time MVPs Mike Trout (2011), Bryce Harper (2010, 2011) and Albert Pujols (2000) all played at least one autumn in the Phoenix metropolitan area, and if you want to add Michael Jordan (1994) to that list, we won’t stop you. Don’t forget likely NY Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara (2017) either.
MLB
If Judge needs advice on HR plateau, a big help isn't far
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Few men on the planet have experienced a year like the one Aaron Judge is enjoying. One of them happens to stash his workday belongings in the same Yankee Stadium clubhouse, just a few feet away across the plush carpet.
MLB
With memory of 'The Machine,' Pujols recalls milestone homers
ST. LOUIS -- Take a stroll through homer history with Cardinals superstar Albert Pujols, and the first thing to note is the stunning photographic memory the slugger possesses when it comes to recalling pitchers faced, locations of balls in and out of the strike zone, swings put on pitches and his particular feelings on the nights in question.
MLB
Judge SO CLOSE to 61st as Yanks punch ticket
NEW YORK -- Four feet separated Aaron Judge from deliciously making history on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, the slugger’s ninth-inning drive exploding off his bat and soaring toward the legends’ Monument Park lair. Perhaps, on a warmer evening, the ball would have landed close to Roger Maris’ retired No. 9. We’ll never know.
MLB
Boston's plan vs. Judge? 'To come after him'
NEW YORK -- A quick glance at the box score from the Red Sox's 5-4, 10-inning loss on Thursday night shows that Yankees slugger Aaron Judge walked three times in five plate appearances. However, Boston manager Alex Cora and his pitchers take offense to the notion they are dancing around...
MLB
Wong's 3-HR game keeps Brewers in WC mix
CINCINNATI -- Kolten Wong may not have the same offensive resume as some of his teammates at the top of the Brewers lineup, but three swings of the bat Thursday night in Cincinnati gave him a feat that no other Milwaukee hitter has accomplished this season. Wong tallied three home...
MLB
This righty will be huge for Sox in '23
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne's Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The news that Garrett Whitlock is having arthroscopic surgery on his right hip next week in New York is hardly stunning for anyone who has seen him walk around the clubhouse in recent months.
MLB
Donovan's slam, Nootbaar's HR end Cards' frustrating stretch
SAN DIEGO -- Lars Nootbaar got barrel on ball in the fifth inning Thursday afternoon at Petco Park. The solo home run did not tie the game. It did not give the Cardinals a lead. But the reaction by his teammates announced that it was a big home run. “You...
MLB
Bradish dominates Astros in near 'Maddux'
BALTIMORE -- The Orioles’ pitching staff has called Jordan Lyles their dad, a moniker he wears with a smile. They see the career he’s had, its longevity and its durability, and wouldn’t be opposed to following suit. They shadow him in his preparation, the way he carries himself, and absorb nuggets into their own personas.
MLB
Seager, Semien team up to spark series win
ARLINGTON -- Corey Seager is no stranger to success, especially at the Rangers’ home of Globe Life Field. After all, he won a World Series and a World Series MVP right here in this building. So in a tie game going into the eighth inning, the top of the...
MLB
What's ahead? Yankees postseason FAQ
Now that the Yankees have clinched a spot in the 2022 postseason, it’s time to begin looking ahead to their potential matchups and roster construction as they pursue a 28th World Series championship, and the franchise’s first since 2009. “We’ve got a lot more business to do here,”...
MLB
Projecting Braves' postseason rotation plans
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. If you want to have some fun over the next few days, project how you think the Braves’ rotation might look during the regular season’s final week and the early postseason rounds. There are a number of different options and the process will remain fluid as it's influenced by whether or not Atlanta wins a fifth consecutive National League East crown.
MLB
Leadoff walks come back to bite Lorenzen
ARLINGTON -- Even though Michael Lorenzen took the no-decision in the Angels’ 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field, his five-inning outing was enough to leave a sour taste in his mouth. Heading into the rubber match, one of the things Lorenzen knew about...
