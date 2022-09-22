Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Milwaukee's oldest LGBTQ bar, This is It!, celebrates 54th birthday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Drinks have been flowing for more than half a century at this Milwaukee staple -- "This Is It!," off of Wells Street near Cathedral Square, celebrated its 54th birthday Thursday. This Is It! is not only Milwaukee's longest-running LGBTQ+ bar, but it's the oldest in Wisconsin...
wuwm.com
Exploring the history of Milwaukee's 'Hooverville'
The 1930s were a volatile time for the nation, and Milwaukee was no exception. After a prosperous period during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression gripped the city as massive unemployment, hunger and homelessness ran rampant under President Herbert Hoover. Bubbler Talk explores question asker Elizabeth Harrington's curiosity about Milwaukee...
Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival 2022: Events, tickets and ink-galore
Hundreds of tattoo artists and tattoo enthusiasts will be gathering at the Wisconsin Center at the end of September for the 12th Annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun
MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Milwaukee LGBT community reacts to Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series
MILWAUKEE — A new Netflix series is bringing the crimes of a notorious Milwaukee serial killer to the small screen. The drama is about Jeffrey Dahmer, and this show reopens a wound for many in Milwaukee's LGBTQ community. Dahmer confessed to 17 murders, including several gay men. Police arrested...
wuwm.com
Asian-Latino restaurants find a home in Milwaukee
In the kitchen of AsianRican Foods, a cook fires up some carne frita, big hunks of fried pork. It reminds me of a Chinese dish: roast pork belly. While pork sizzles in the fryer, she makes mofongo to go with it, pounding fried plantains with chicharron, spices, and lots of garlic.
Festa Italiana 2022: What to know about this year's festival in Milwaukee
Against all odds, Milwaukee's Festa Italiana is returning in 2022, though not at the usual time and place.
The Status of Jeffrey Dahmer’s Apartment Building Site Today — Photo
Here's what the site of Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment building looks like today, after years of struggles to turn it into a park or memorial.
RELATED PEOPLE
Milwaukee mayor wants to cut 17 police officers to balance budget
Mayor Cavalier Johnson made his first budget address as the city’s mayor and the $1.7 billion budget includes cuts to the Milwaukee Police Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee Comic Con; Wisconsin State Fair Park hosts
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This weekend, Wisconsin State Fair Park is home to everything fant0asy, superheroes, and everything in between – for the return of Milwaukee Comic Con. Whitney Pollet, a character artist and designer, joined the WakeUp News team with what to expect when you go to a comic convention.
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
MATC Times
9535-9545 W Oklahoma Avenue
Large 2 Bedroom Apartment Available! - These apartments offer a large yard for those living at this location. There are convenient locations nearby, such as Rupena’s Fine Foods and Snap Fitness. For tenants looking for some summer fun, the famous Wisconsin State Fair Park is only minutes away. Large...
IN THIS ARTICLE
shepherdexpress.com
Wauwatosa’s Nancy Olson Recalls her Hollywood Years
In 1950, Nancy Olson, a 21-year-old actress from Milwaukee, was cast as Betty Schaefer in the film Sunset Boulevard. As a result of her solid performance, she co-starred in subsequent movies with William Holden, John Wayne, Sterling Hayden, Van Johnson, and Fred MacMurray. Seventy-two years later, Olson has compiled her memories into a new book, A Front Row Seat.
MATC Times
8904-8924 W. Bluemound Rd.
Well kept 1 br (heat incl.) near Froedtert & Med. College - This 1 bedroom unit is in a clean and quiet building that is conveniently located near Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin (just west of Wisconsin Lutheran College). The unit includes:. - off street parking space. -...
Mobile markets bring fresh food to Wisconsin customers
For Shirley Johnson, getting groceries is not easy. Johnson, a 64-year-old retiree who lives alone in Milwaukee, does not own a vehicle and has to rely on others to get food. She often calls her daughter or other family members who live in the city, hoping to catch a ride to the grocery store.
shorewoodripples.com
Local socialist politician wins assembly seat
Darrin Madison talks with Shorewood youth socialist advocate. This past August, Darrin Madison won the democratic primary for the 10th State Assembly District, and with no republican competitor, is the de facto winner of the seat. Madison, with the help of the Milwaukee Chapter of DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) and the Shorewood High School Chapter of YDSA(DSA’s Youth Branch), organized an impressive campaign, with a large canvassing effort across Shorewood and Milwaukee. It was another victory for socialists in Milwaukee, proving that the resurgent left can win big in Wisconsin and Milwaukee yet again, as they used to be able to do with the sewer socialists. I had a chance recently to talk with him about the race, and his prior work with SHS students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee freeway shooting, 'Most Wanted' subject sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who was previously one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted has been sentenced to six years in prison for a 2019 shooting on Interstate 43. In October 2021, a jury found 30-year-old Jomuel Lozano-Martinez guilty of three counts: first-degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (from a vehicle at/toward a building or vehicle) and possession of a firearm by a felon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
28th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 28th and Kilbourn early Friday Sept. 23. Milwaukee police say the victim was shot around 2:45 a.m. Friday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information on this...
On Milwaukee
North Avenue Market to host grand opening celebration
North Avenue Market, the community-oriented food hall at 5900 W. North Ave., will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark its official grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 27 beginning at 5:01 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will include brief remarks from Chris Harris-Morse, food hall...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street.
Comments / 0