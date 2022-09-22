ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta is in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Cole tossed after near K of Verdugo results in HR

NEW YORK -- Gerrit Cole was already done for the night as he walked off the Yankee Stadium mound in the sixth inning of Friday’s 5-4 win over the Red Sox with 103 pitches under his belt. But instead of celebrating a strikeout of J.D. Martinez, he spent the walk back to the dugout yelling at home-plate umpire Brian Knight about a call that he disagreed with in the previous at-bat, what he perceived to be a missed strike three call that would have led to an inning-ending punchout.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Braves look to end slide in matchup with the Phillies

Atlanta Braves (93-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Phillies +116; over/under is 8 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

If Judge needs advice on HR plateau, a big help isn't far

This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Few men on the planet have experienced a year like the one Aaron Judge is enjoying. One of them happens to stash his workday belongings in the same Yankee Stadium clubhouse, just a few feet away across the plush carpet.
MLB
MLB

Could this veteran starter solve Phils' bullpen woes?

PHILADELPHIA -- Before Thursday night’s 1-0 victory over the Braves, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson discussed Zach Eflin's future in the bullpen. Eflin is a starter-turned-reliever because he missed two and a half months this season with an injured right knee. He had pitched only twice out of the bullpen since he returned from the injured list on Sept. 12, but he had pitched well. He seemed like another late-inning option for Thomson, especially with the heavy usage and recent struggles from relievers like David Robertson (4.70 ERA in his past seven appearances), Seranthony Domínguez (eight runs allowed in his past two), Brad Hand (6.48 ERA in his past 10) and Connor Brogdon (9.00 ERA in his past five).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Painter reflects on '22 success, eyes '23 debut

PHILADELPHIA -- Andrew Painter is only 19 years old, and he is only 14 months removed from being the Phillies’ first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. “It’s all moving pretty fast,” Painter said Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, where he received the Phillies’ Paul Owens Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award. “It’s kind of hard to get a grip on it. I was thinking about it earlier, how this first year has gone by quick, but it’s also weird to think how, in the beginning of the year, I was in Clearwater, then I was at three different locations. But it’s definitely moved quickly.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Projecting Braves' postseason rotation plans

This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. If you want to have some fun over the next few days, project how you think the Braves’ rotation might look during the regular season’s final week and the early postseason rounds. There are a number of different options and the process will remain fluid as it's influenced by whether or not Atlanta wins a fifth consecutive National League East crown.
MLB
MLB

Every potential Wild Card Series matchup, ranked

As the regular season nears its end, we’ve been able to at last gain some clarity in the standings. The Dodgers have the NL West wrapped up, the winner of the NL East is going to get the No. 2 seed in the NL, and the Cardinals are in good shape in the NL Central. The Astros and Yankees have the top two spots in the AL, the Guardians have pulled away in the AL Central, and the three AL Wild Card teams, barring something especially dramatic from the Orioles, are mostly locked up. That means you can almost start filling out your bracket.
MLB
MLB

Wong's 3-HR game keeps Brewers in WC mix

CINCINNATI -- Kolten Wong may not have the same offensive resume as some of his teammates at the top of the Brewers lineup, but three swings of the bat Thursday night in Cincinnati gave him a feat that no other Milwaukee hitter has accomplished this season. Wong tallied three home...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Dalton Guthrie batting ninth for Phillies on Thursday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Dalton Guthrie is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Guthrie will star in right field on Thursday and bat ninth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Nick Maton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Guthrie for 8.0 FanDuel points on Thursday....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

The top AFL prospects for each club

It’s impossible to look at the list of Arizona Fall League alumni without some sense of awe. Before he chased the American League home run record, Aaron Judge went deep four times for Scottsdale in 2014. Multi-time MVPs Mike Trout (2011), Bryce Harper (2010, 2011) and Albert Pujols (2000) all played at least one autumn in the Phoenix metropolitan area, and if you want to add Michael Jordan (1994) to that list, we won’t stop you. Don’t forget likely NY Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara (2017) either.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
MLB

Helsley's 104 mph heater fastest pitch in '22

SAN DIEGO -- There are times, when he’s alone and away from baseball, that Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley thinks about how everything has come together for him personally and professionally over the past few months -- and he shakes his head at the surreal nature of life. A...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Wesneski spins immaculate inning in 2nd MLB start

PITTSBURGH -- Hayden Wesneski uncoiled from his throwing motion, strode off the mound and gave a quick point in the direction of the Cubs' dugout. Next to manager David Ross, Chicago's pitching coaches were celebrating. The rookie pitcher had just spun a slider beyond the bat of Jason Delay for...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

'Dream come true': No. 26 prospect Siani gets the call

CINCINNATI – Players at Triple-A Louisville were given a later arrival time to be at the ballpark on Wednesday, so outfielder Michael Siani and teammates took their time to have lunch and hang out at one player’s apartment. Little did Siani know that his leisurely day was about to take a sudden turn.
CINCINNATI, OH

