FOX Sports

Braves look to end slide in matchup with the Phillies

Atlanta Braves (93-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Phillies +116; over/under is 8 runs.
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes sitting Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is being replaced behind the plate by Jacob Stallings versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 213 plate appearances this season, Fortes has a .254 batting average with a .744 OPS,...
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Ramon Urias operating second base on Friday

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Ramon Urias is batting second in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Urias will man second base after Rougned Odor was rested in Baltimore. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Urias to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
ESPN

Rhys Hoskins homers as Nola, Phillies beat Braves 9-1

PHILADELPHIA -- — Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies (83-67), who moved into second in the...
MLB

In Giants debut, Miller delivers clutch relief outing

PHOENIX -- Nearly a full year had passed since Shelby Miller had taken a big league mound. It had been even longer (1,541 days, to be exact) since the right-hander had stepped on this particular hill -- the one at Chase Field, the site of some of his toughest moments in the Majors.
MLB

With all eyes on Judge, Trevino's dramatic hit beats Sox

NEW YORK -- The anticipation for Aaron Judge’s American League record-tying 61st home run stretched through a third day, but there were fireworks of a different sort on Friday at Yankee Stadium, where Gerrit Cole was ejected and Jose Trevino delivered a tiebreaking hit late in the Yankees’ 5-4 victory over the Red Sox.
MLB

Kremer's shutout shows 'hunger' in O's surging arms

Dean Kremer’s first shower was that of appreciation, bathed in Gatorade on the field after he carried the Orioles over the Astros, 6-0, at Camden Yards on Friday night with the first shutout of his career. His second was of begrudging acceptance back in the O’s clubhouse, where he was awarded a laundry cart shower of items he can’t begin to pick out. His third was of pure annoyance. Upon completing his media session, he was still picking said indescribable items out of his hair, lockermate Spenser Watkins combing with him through it.
MLB

This team's blueprint hints at Tigers' new approach

This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Kevin Gausman signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Giants in December 2019 after a miserable '19 season split between Atlanta and Cincinnati. After the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he then signed a qualifying offer. After reaching career highs with 14 wins, 227 strikeouts, 192 innings and 5.1 bWAR last year, Gausman signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Blue Jays.
MLB

'Nasty' Nola rewriting September narrative

PHILADELPHIA -- Aaron Nola had some of his best stuff of the year in his 30th start of the season Friday night at Citizens Bank Park. It came in his fourth start in September. It is supposed to be Nola’s bugaboo month, but he stymied Atlanta in a 9-1 victory to cut the Phillies’ magic number to nine with 12 games to play. The Phils have a half-game lead over the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot, and they're 2 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers. That puts Philadelphia essentially 3 1/2 games clear of a postseason spot because it owns the tiebreaker over both San Diego and Milwaukee. If the Phillies (83-67) go just 6-6 (.500) the rest of the way to finish 89-73, Milwaukee (81-70) must go 9-2 (.818) to finish 90-72 to surpass the Phils.
MLB

Arozarena's 6 RBIs help Rays tie Wild Card race

ST. PETERSBURG -- There was drama on the field and a buzz in the crowd Friday night at Tropicana Field. The Rays’ 10-6 victory over the Blue Jays featured lead changes, a late rally and a heroic performance by Randy Arozarena ripped straight from his October highlight reel. How...
MLB

McCutchen reaches 1,000-RBI milestone in win

CINCINNATI -- There may not have been a curtain call or drawn out moment of appreciation, but in the fifth inning of Friday night’s contest, Andrew McCutchen reached a career milestone that few have plateaued in their careers. With little fanfare from the crowd on hand at Great American...
MLB

Laying out the AL Cy Young case for Verlander

Justin Verlander wasn’t unhittable on Thursday night like he was in his first start back from the injured list, but that’s not what the American League West champion Astros need as they look toward another deep October run. They just need Verlander to be Verlander. No restrictions. No...
MLB

Back on the Nate Pearson hype train

This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was a simpler time in 2019. A 22-year-old Pearson had just come back from a lost season to post a 2.30 ERA, his 100 mph fastball carrying him to Triple-A as the No. 1 prospect in the organization. The Blue Jays had their future ace. Life was good.
MLB

Giants pause to watch Pujols' historic moment

All one can do when witnessing history is to stop and watch. During a break in play in Friday’s game between the Giants and D-backs, San Francisco’s infield consisting of J.D. Davis, Wilmer Flores, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria huddled and watched Albert Pujols swat his historic 700th home run at Dodger Stadium on the Chase Field video screen. While they are big leaguers themselves, sometimes even they are in awe of what the legends of the game can do.
MLB

Berríos' rocky outing shrinks Blue Jays' WC lead

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Blue Jays aren’t going to make this simple, are they?. Just as Toronto was starting to open up a gap in the American League Wild Card race, and just as José Berríos looked to be turning a corner at the best possible time, each took a step back Thursday night at Tropicana Field with a 10-5 loss to the Rays.
MLB

Could this veteran starter solve Phils' bullpen woes?

PHILADELPHIA -- Before Thursday night’s 1-0 victory over the Braves, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson discussed Zach Eflin's future in the bullpen. Eflin is a starter-turned-reliever because he missed two and a half months this season with an injured right knee. He had pitched only twice out of the bullpen since he returned from the injured list on Sept. 12, but he had pitched well. He seemed like another late-inning option for Thomson, especially with the heavy usage and recent struggles from relievers like David Robertson (4.70 ERA in his past seven appearances), Seranthony Domínguez (eight runs allowed in his past two), Brad Hand (6.48 ERA in his past 10) and Connor Brogdon (9.00 ERA in his past five).
MLB

Tigers keep playing spoiler, adding to strong finish

CHICAGO -- The White Sox left Comerica Park last Sunday having given themselves one last gasp in the American League Central race by taking two of three from the Tigers. But as Jonathan Schoop fielded José Abreu’s ground ball and threw to first to finish off the Tigers’ 5-3 win Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, they could well have tossed away Chicago’s hope with it.
