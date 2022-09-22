Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
What is the fastest pitch ever? Fastest MLB pitches in 2022, fastest pitch in college
What is the fastest pitch in MLB? New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman can light up the radar gun like
St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
WATCH: Albert Pujols hits 700th career home run, joins MLB history
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run on Friday, September 23, becoming the fourth player
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Goes Yard Again for Number 700 at Dodger Stadium
Welp. The internet ink wasn’t dry on the last article but here we are again. The legendary Albert Pujols has connected on home run number 700 in his illustrious career. And fittingly, he did it at Dodger Stadium. Albert wasted no time on Friday night, hitting two home runs...
MLB
Donovan's slam, Nootbaar's HR end Cards' frustrating stretch
SAN DIEGO -- The Cardinals muscled their way out of a frustrating offensive stretch, slugging two home runs Thursday afternoon in a 5-4 victory over the Padres at Petco Park. Lars Nootbaar snapped a streak of three straight scoreless losses by connecting on a leadoff home run off Joe Musgrove in the fifth inning. That also ended the Cardinals’ streak of 47 innings without scoring an earned run.
MLB
McCutchen reaches 1,000-RBI milestone in win
CINCINNATI -- There may not have been a curtain call or drawn out moment of appreciation, but in the fifth inning of Friday night’s contest, Andrew McCutchen reached a career milestone that few have plateaued in their careers. With little fanfare from the crowd on hand at Great American...
MLB
'We’re still here': Padres steadfast despite losing WC ground
DENVER -- There are times during a baseball season when two consecutive losses barely even register. It’s a long season -- as players are quick to remind you from April through August. Sometimes, you lose a couple of close ones. No big deal. This is not that part of...
MLB
Tovar tallies 2 quick hits, makes history in MLB debut
DENVER -- The Coors Field crowd welcomed Ezequiel Tovar in his first at-bat in the second inning on Friday night with full volume and hope, as if the Rockies’ future at shortstop depended on the club's No. 2-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Tovar kept them clapping with a single on the first pitch he saw off Padres starter Sean Manaea.
MLB
Helsley's 104 mph heater fastest pitch in '22
SAN DIEGO -- There are times, when he’s alone and away from baseball, that Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley thinks about how everything has come together for him personally and professionally over the past few months -- and he shakes his head at the surreal nature of life. A...
MLB
Wong's 3-HR game keeps Brewers in WC mix
CINCINNATI -- Kolten Wong may not have the same offensive resume as some of his teammates at the top of the Brewers lineup, but three swings of the bat Thursday night in Cincinnati gave him a feat that no other Milwaukee hitter has accomplished this season. Wong tallied three home...
MLB
Britton returns, eyes winning title with Yanks
NEW YORK -- In Zack Britton’s view, a significant portion of his career story has already been written over a decade-plus in the big leagues. The left-hander has earned accolades, led the Majors in categories and put his swirling signature across a substantial contract. There was only one reason...
MLB
Every potential Wild Card Series matchup, ranked
As the regular season nears its end, we’ve been able to at last gain some clarity in the standings. The Dodgers have the NL West wrapped up, the winner of the NL East is going to get the No. 2 seed in the NL, and the Cardinals are in good shape in the NL Central. The Astros and Yankees have the top two spots in the AL, the Guardians have pulled away in the AL Central, and the three AL Wild Card teams, barring something especially dramatic from the Orioles, are mostly locked up. That means you can almost start filling out your bracket.
MLB
With memory of 'The Machine,' Pujols recalls milestone homers
ST. LOUIS -- Take a stroll through homer history with Cardinals superstar Albert Pujols, and the first thing to note is the stunning photographic memory the slugger possesses when it comes to recalling pitchers faced, locations of balls in and out of the strike zone, swings put on pitches and his particular feelings on the nights in question.
MLB
'Nasty' Nola rewriting September narrative
PHILADELPHIA -- Aaron Nola had some of his best stuff of the year in his 30th start of the season Friday night at Citizens Bank Park. It came in his fourth start in September. It is supposed to be Nola’s bugaboo month, but he stymied Atlanta in a 9-1 victory to cut the Phillies’ magic number to nine with 12 games to play. The Phils have a half-game lead over the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot, and they're 2 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers. That puts Philadelphia essentially 3 1/2 games clear of a postseason spot because it owns the tiebreaker over both San Diego and Milwaukee. If the Phillies (83-67) go just 6-6 (.500) the rest of the way to finish 89-73, Milwaukee (81-70) must go 9-2 (.818) to finish 90-72 to surpass the Phils.
MLB
D-backs hitter is in no rush for a vacation
This story was excerpted from Steve Gilbert's D-backs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. While some players may be looking forward to the offseason and a chance to get a break from baseball after seven-plus months, Cooper Hummel is excited to get to play another month.
MLB
Bradish dominates Astros in near 'Maddux'
BALTIMORE -- The Orioles’ pitching staff has called Jordan Lyles their dad, a moniker he wears with a smile. They see the career he’s had, its longevity and its durability, and wouldn’t be opposed to following suit. They shadow him in his preparation, the way he carries himself, and absorb nuggets into their own personas.
MLB
Could this veteran starter solve Phils' bullpen woes?
PHILADELPHIA -- Before Thursday night’s 1-0 victory over the Braves, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson discussed Zach Eflin's future in the bullpen. Eflin is a starter-turned-reliever because he missed two and a half months this season with an injured right knee. He had pitched only twice out of the bullpen since he returned from the injured list on Sept. 12, but he had pitched well. He seemed like another late-inning option for Thomson, especially with the heavy usage and recent struggles from relievers like David Robertson (4.70 ERA in his past seven appearances), Seranthony Domínguez (eight runs allowed in his past two), Brad Hand (6.48 ERA in his past 10) and Connor Brogdon (9.00 ERA in his past five).
MLB
Gallen dominant with career-high 13 strikeouts
LOS ANGELES -- The D-backs know that in order to get to where they want to go -- a National League West division championship -- they’ve got to find a way to beat the Dodgers, the team that currently holds that title. In Zac Gallen, they’ve got a guy...
MLB
200 K's: Another first, and more history for Ohtani
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is essentially creating his own milestones. Ohtani struck out seven batters over five-plus innings to reach 200 strikeouts on the season for the first time in his career in a 4-2 win over the Twins on Friday at Target Field. Ohtani, who has 34...
