PHILADELPHIA -- Aaron Nola had some of his best stuff of the year in his 30th start of the season Friday night at Citizens Bank Park. It came in his fourth start in September. It is supposed to be Nola’s bugaboo month, but he stymied Atlanta in a 9-1 victory to cut the Phillies’ magic number to nine with 12 games to play. The Phils have a half-game lead over the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot, and they're 2 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers. That puts Philadelphia essentially 3 1/2 games clear of a postseason spot because it owns the tiebreaker over both San Diego and Milwaukee. If the Phillies (83-67) go just 6-6 (.500) the rest of the way to finish 89-73, Milwaukee (81-70) must go 9-2 (.818) to finish 90-72 to surpass the Phils.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO