Police investigate after drivers carjacked in Chollas Creek, Carmel Mountain

Police were investigating after two drivers were carjacked and two others thwarted carjacking attempts in Chollas Creek and Carmel Mountain Wednesday night, police said.

Police were investigating whether the flurry of cases — three of which occurred in Carmel Mountain within 10 minutes — were related. One of the thefts led to a pursuit that ended with two suspects in custody.

The first carjacking occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the area of Altadena Avenue and Loris Street in Chollas Creek. The victim told police that a group of males — as many six — took his gray Nissan Maxima at gunpoint.

Just before 9 p.m. in Carmel Mountain, another victim reported that a group of five males surrounded him and stole his white Volkswagen Beetle in the area of World Trade and Stoney Peak drives.

About three minutes later, in the same area, on Carmel Mountain Road near Stoney Peak Drive, a female driver reported that two males demanded her green Honda Civic while one of them pointed a handgun at her. She did not comply and escaped, police said.

About six minutes later, another victim reported a carjacking attempt about a half mile away, in the area of Windcrest Lane and Rancho Carmel Drive. The victim, an Instacart driver who had just delivered groceries to a customer, told police that five males, at least one of them armed with a handgun, surrounded her vehicle and tried to steal it, but the victim took off.

Around the same time an officer spotted a white Volkswagen Beetle in the area, with four occupants inside. The officer radioed the license plate to a dispatcher, who confirmed the information matched the plates on the Volkswagen that had been stolen minutes earlier, according to police radio traffic.

Police tried to stop the car, but the driver did not pull over and instead led police on a chase. Eventually the driver pulled into shopping center in the area of Carmel Mountain Road and Rancho Carmel Drive, where three occupants ran away. Police later detained two suspects.

No further information was immediately available.

