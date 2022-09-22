Read full article on original website
Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer
Watch the unnerving trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller, Knock at the Cabin. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe.
The first full 'Hellraiser' reboot trailer is here
The trailer for Hulu's "Hellraiser" reboot has arrived.
Under Wraps 2 - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Disney's Under Wraps 2. Amy is preparing for her father’s Halloween-themed wedding to his fiancé Carl when Amy, Gilbert and Marshall discover that their mummy friend Harold and his beloved Rose may be in danger. Stobek, an evil mummy with a thousand-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned bitter rival Harold, is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge. With help from his hypnotized lacky Larry, Sobek kidnaps Rose, and Amy, Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy, and Harold must use their skills once again to save her and get back in time to attend the wedding.
Dark Glasses - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Dark Glasses, an upcoming horror film from writer-director Dario Argento. It stars Ilenia Pastorelli, Asia Argento and Andrea Zhang. In Dark Glasses, an eclipse blackens the skies on a hot summer day in Rome – a harbinger of the darkness that will envelop Diana (Ilenia Pastorelli) when a serial killer chooses her as prey. Fleeing her predator, the young escort crashes her car and loses her sight. She emerges from the initial shock determined to fight for her life, but she is no longer alone. Defending her and acting as her eyes is a little boy, Chin (Andrea Zhang), who survived the car accident. But the killer won't give up his victim. Who will be saved?
Dear Zoe - Official Trailer
A year after her family suffers an unimaginable loss, teenage Tess pens a heartfelt letter to her dead little sister Zoe, reflecting on what was lost, her resistance to traveling with her family down the recovery road, and the surprising sources from which she gains love and support so that she can begin to get better.
Halloween Ends - Official 'The Final Reckoning' Featurette
Join star Jamie Lee Curtis for a discussion on her character and Michael Myers in this featurette for the upcoming movie Halloween Ends. This is Laurie Strode’s last stand. Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.
The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
You can find a wide range of excellent sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Slide out the classics, from The Terminator to Invasion of the Body Snatchers, as well as the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
Netflix Unveils Spine-Chilling Trailer of Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Midnight Club’
Netflix has released the official trailer for Mike Flanagan’s new horror series “The Midnight Club.” Based on novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, the 10-episode horror series follows a group of terminally ill patients in Rotterdam Home who gather at midnight to share scary stories. The group makes a pact to contact the others from beyond the grave should one of them perish. The series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota, with Heather Langenkamp as the enigmatic doctor presiding over Rotterdam Home. The series is created by Flanagan and “The Haunting...
RLJE Films, Shudder Team on ‘Kids vs. Aliens’ Ahead of Fantastic Fest Debut (EXCLUSIVE)
RLJE Films is partnering with Shudder on “Kids vs. Aliens,” which it will fully finance and premiere at Fantastic Fest later this month. Both companies are business units of AMC Networks. Shudder is a streaming service that focuses on horror, thriller and supernatural films. RLJE Films will release the alien invasion film in theaters, on demand and across digital platforms in early 2023. A Shudder release will follow later in the year.
Prey for the Devil - Official Trailer #2
Check out the new trailer for Prey for the Devil, an upcoming horror movie starring Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Nicholas Ralph, Ben Cross, and Virginia Madsen. Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) believes she is answering a calling to be the first female exorcist… but who, or what, called her?...
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
Behind Disney’s Jules Verne-Inspired ‘Strange World’
Disney Animation’s Strange World — for which a new trailer dropped Wednesday — was created to capture the adventure of pulp novels, with inspiration from stories such as Jules Verne’s Journey to the Center of the Earth as well as King Kong. But it’s ultimately a story about family, director Don Hall (an Oscar winner for Big Hero 6) explained during a press event. Co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen, Strange World follows a family of explorers who find themselves in an uncharted land. Searcher Clade, voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, is described as a brilliant family man — who, as a...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Finding Yeezus - Official Trailer
Watch the Finding Yeezus trailer for the new comic documentary series focused on solving the mystery of unlicensed fan RPG, Kanye Quest 3030. Join Cameron James and Alexei Toliopoulos as they investigate the game that hid a secret ending which led some to believe it was part of a recruitment drive for a cult. Almost a decade later, the pair dive into the legend.
A spooky but utterly superfluous horror remake haunts streaming
The world of horror is built upon several decades of trends which show what works, and what absolutely does not work. Movie studios, though, don’t mind continuing trends that repeatedly fall flat. One of the constants in Hollywood is seeing an excellent foreign-language film, and believing you can somehow...
Hellraiser: Full Official Trailer Released by Hulu
Hulu has released the official trailer for Hellraiser, a revival of the beloved horror franchise. The film, which was developed relatively quietly and stars Jamie Clayton as a new take on Pinhead, will follow on the heels of the hugely popular Prey, which revived the long-flagging Predator franchise. They're also employing the recent trend of using the same title as the original, rather than adding a number or a subtitle, even if it isn't a straightforward reboot. Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but has so far lent his support to the choice to bring in a new actor, and a woman, to succeed him in the role for the new film.
'Manifest' Takes Its Final Descent in Ominous Season 4 Trailer
Manifest is taking its final descent on Netflix. The fourth and final season of the revived sci-fi action drama kicks off in just under two months, and during Saturday's virtual Tudum presentation, the official trailer for the first half of the series' last chapter -- which will consist of 20 episodes -- was released.
Adolescence and Intergalactic Mayhem Collides in the 'Kids Vs. Aliens' Teaser [Exclusive]
Ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, Collider is thrilled to share the first-look teaser trailer for Kids Vs. Aliens, an upcoming sci-fi horror film from director Jason Eisener (Hobo with a Shotgun, Dark Side of the Ring). RLJE Films will release the film In Theaters, on Demand, and Digital in early 2023 with a Shudder release to follow later in the year. Fantastic Fest 2022 is hosted in Austin, Texas, and is the largest genre film festival that specializes in fantasy, sci-fi, and all things horror.
Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
