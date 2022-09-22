ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
Cinema Blend

Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’

Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
People

Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Johnny Depp is the proud father of two kids. The actor welcomed a daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, and a son, Jack Depp, with his former partner Vanessa Paradis before the pair split in 2012. "I could sit there all day and do nothing but watch them grow," Depp told Britain's Psychologies...
OK! Magazine

Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas

Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
Fox News

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis: A look at Hollywood’s messiest splits

Hollywood has seen their fair share of messy splits. Earlier this week, reality star Erika Jayne won a $5 million fraud lawsuit after two former colleagues of her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, accused her of "aiding and abetting" her former husband. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde recently opened up for the first time about being served custody papers from her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, while onstage at CinemaCon in April.
Page Six

Gloria Allred no longer representing Armie Hammer accuser ‘Effie’

Gloria Allred is no longer representing the woman who claimed Armie Hammer “violently raped” her. While one source tells us “Effie,” the woman behind Instagram account “House of Effie,” fired Allred after she became upset over her participation in the “House of Hammer” docuseries, Allred denies she was fired. “I no longer represent her,” Allred told Page Six via email. “It is completely false that I was fired.” It’s unclear if Effie has new representation. Effie didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. Effie blasted Discovery+’s three-part project shortly after its release, claiming it “exploited” her trauma. “The way they’ve been exploiting my trauma is...
