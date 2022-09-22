Read full article on original website
Related
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Can ‘Women Talking’ Become the New ‘Tom Jones’ and Get Three Actresses Nominated?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 21, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: With Michelle Williams...
Andrew Barth Feldman To Star Opposite Jennifer Lawrence In Sony R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’
EXCLUSIVE: Broadway and Disney+ actor Andrew Barth Feldman has landed what we hear is a big role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the Sony Pictures’ R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. The logline is being kept secret, except that we know it’s being described as an R-rated comedy with a heart, directed by Gene Stupnitsky. He directed the box office’s last great money-making bawdy comedy, that being pre-pandemic Universal’s Good Boys, which grossed over $111M WW. Sony has set a June 16, 2023 release for the movie which was written by Stupnitsky with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Polsky...
The Ringer
Let Actors Be Bond Once
The producers of the James Bond franchise have a problem: They still don’t know who the next Bond will be. Eon Productions head honchos (and half-siblings) Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson—who have worked on the film franchise in various capacities since the ’70s, and who succeeded their father/stepfather Albert “Cubby” Broccoli as stewards in 1995—gave an interview to Variety in which they summed up the state of the search for Daniel Craig’s successor. In the piece, which was published on Wednesday, the producers revealed that they aren’t close to naming the next Bond. Although they’re no longer in “total denial” about Craig retiring from the role, as they were in early 2020, the casting process is still in its “early days,” and they haven’t yet pitched prospective actors for the part.
Casting A New James Bond Is Much Tougher Than You Might Guess, And Barbara Broccoli Opens Up About The Biggest Challenge
For those of you eager to know who the next James Bond might be, you should read producer Barbara Broccoli's thoughts on the matter and temper your expectations.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Extra
Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival
On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix’s racy new Ana de Armas movie hits theaters Friday (and lands on Netflix soon)
I’m not ashamed to admit it: Ana de Armas is one of those actresses for whom I’ll always press play, even when I have no idea what a movie is about or who else is in it. Okay, fine — maybe I have in fact only pressed play on this or that movie in the past solely because she’s in it. Who can blame me? She’s a hypnotic, cinematic chameleon in pretty much every role she takes on. A fact that will be underscored even more so come this weekend, when Netflix‘s long-awaited Blonde lands in select theaters.
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial film that axed Johnny Depp from its roster still among HBO’s most streamed titles
Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.
Pierce Brosnan on Being James Bond, Working with Robin Williams and Singing with Meryl Streep
Every generation has its own James Bond. For folks who came of age in the ‘90s and early aughts, Pierce Brosnan is more or less indistinguishable from 007. For GQ’s Iconic Characters series, Brosnan went deep on his biggest roles—none of which, of course, is more iconic than Bond.
NME
Idris Elba says ‘Luther’ film is finished
Idris Elba has given an update on the upcoming Luther film, confirming that work has nearly finished. The new film will see the actor return to the role of the detective, which he played in the TV show between 2010 and 2019 over five series. Speaking to LADBible about where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Bond producers want to cast bad guy before a new 007
Apparently there’s a more important casting that needs to be done before we finally find out who’s going to be the next James Bond. Bond movie producer Barbara Broccoli revealed as much to The Hollywood Reporter while accepting the 2022 Pioneer Award at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
ComicBook
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
James Bond Producer Reacts To Idris Elba’s Complicated Feelings About Playing 007
James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has given her take on Idris Elba’s complicated feelings about playing 007.
Daniel Craig Says James Bond Producers ‘Never Shy Away’ From ‘Risky’ Decisions
As with so many other organizations these past couple of years, the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation had been unable to meet in person. But on Wednesday, the charity, which provides assistance to theater workers, gathered at the Beverly Hilton to honor producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson as pioneers of the year. Presenting the award to the producers most famous for the James Bond franchise were Michelle Yeoh (“Tomorrow Never Dies”) and Daniel Craig, who starred as 007 in five of the films since 2006’s “Casino Royale.” “They just give and give, quietly and generously,” Craig said of Broccoli and...
411mania.com
James Bond Producers Say They’re Figuring Out The Next Bond Villain Before Casting 007
The casting of the next James Bond has yet to start, and the franchise’s producers say they’re figuring out who the villain will be first. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson spoke with THR for a new interview and discussed Amazon’s purchase of MGM, what’s next for the 007 franchise and more. You can check out highlights of Broccoli’s comments below:
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
Comments / 0