Major Trafficker Gets 14 Years, No Parole, For Shipping 40 Pounds Of Heroin From Cali To NJ
UPDATE: A major drug trafficker from Somerset County who flooded the New Jersey streets with major quantities of heroin -- some of it laced with deadly fentanyl -- must spend a plea-bargained 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, must serve out the entire term handed...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man is charged with inhaling toxic chemicals
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing several charges including inhaling toxic chemicals after he was allegedly driving his vehicle while yelling and honking his horn at people in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 6, officers responded to the area of Staples...
N.J. man, 33, found fatally stabbed on city street
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday on a street in East Orange. Joshua Mewborn, of East Orange, was found about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Munn Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Mewborn...
Hunterdon County Man Spit On Officers, Threatened To Kill Them: Police
A 29-year-old Hunterdon County man was charged after spitting on officers questioning him and later threatening to kill them, authorities said. Flemington Borough Police Patrolman Dustin Kydd, Det. Corey Garrabrant, and Patrolman Nick Saleeba responded to a report of an out-of-control man who had just left a business near Park Avenue and Court Street in Flemington on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the department said.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of threatening person with knife in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man was charged earlier this month after he was allegedly threatening a person with a knife in Flemington Borough. On September 9, police responded to Hunter Hills Apartments for a man threating the caller with a knife. Police arrived and found Elvin Cantarero-Giron standing outside of the apartment, police said.
baristanet.com
Montclair Man Fatally Shot in Orange, Essex County Task Force Investigating
Newark, NJ – Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and Orange Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, N.J. On September 22, at 12:56 a.m., police were notified of a shooting in the area of Aldine Street and Cleveland Street, Orange....
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
5 Nabbed In Series Of Trenton Shootings, Police Say
Five suspects were arrested and charged in a series of Trenton shootings, authorities announced. Jasper Church was arrested for allegedly firing shots near 532 Lamberton St. in Trenton while Black Allah was found with a handgun during the investigation, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. Both...
Can You Identify Him? Man Wanted for Robbing Bank in Atco, NJ
Detectives are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for robbing a bank in Camden County Thursday afternoon. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Waterford Township Police Chief Dan Cormaney say Truist Bank at 249 White Horse Pike in Atco was hit just before 4:30 PM. According to police,...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: THREE CAR ACCIDENT LEADS TO ONE ARREST
Emergency personnel was at the scene of an earlier three car accident at the intersection of Washington and Clifton. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the scene and a second was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car. No additional information is available at this time.
WFMZ-TV Online
State police looking for motorcyclist who led troopers on pursuit earlier this week
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a motorcyclist they say led troopers on a pursuit earlier this week. The man fled from troopers on Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County Tuesday and led troopers on a pursuit into East Penn Township, Carbon County, according to a news release from state police.
DMV Imposter Dupes Victims Out Of $1,500 To $2,000 Each, More Pawns Possible, Lodi PD Says
A con artist impersonating a DMV employee took dozens of unsuspecting customers for a ride, fleecing them out of tens of thousands of dollars, before Lodi police put the brakes on the heartless scheme, authorities said. Mohammad A. Aburomi, 61, actually had his victims meet him at the agency's offices...
Police investigate suspicious death after body found in basement of N.J. home
The suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in the basement of a Trenton home was under investigation by police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities announced Thursday. Police were called to the Park Avenue home for welfare check and after the officers forced their...
N.J. postal workers who stole benefit payments from mail sentenced to prison
Two former U.S. postal workers who stole credit and debit cards out of the mail intended for unemployment recipients near the start of the coronavirus pandemic were each sentenced to 13 months in federal prison this week. Khaori Monroe, 29, of Newark, and Ross Clayton, 31, of Irvington, are also...
Men stole more than $500K, zip-tied workers in N.J. armed robbery spree, feds say
Two New York City men face federal charges in a three-state crime spree that included robbing New Jersey check cashing businesses at gunpoint, zip-tying employees and stealing more than $578,000, authorities said Thursday. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were ordered to remain in...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: “Help I’m Kidnapped” Displayed on Vehicle Which Prompted GSP Traffic Stop Was a Prank, NJSP Say
Earlier today, TLS was first to report about a traffic stop that occurred on the GSP, allegedly in response to a sign on the window which read “Help I’m kidnapped.”. NJSP initially told TLS “There was a motor vehicle stop conducted at 2pm at milepost 123.5 in Sayreville. However, no arrests were made.”
MURDER: Jersey Shore Hookah Lounge Shooter At Large, Prosecutor Says
The gunman accused of opening fire at a Jersey Shore hookah lounge killing one person and wounding two others last month is wanted on a warrant, authorities announced. Eric Manzanares, 22, has been charged with murder in the Aug. 27 death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, at Top Tier Hookah in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting
Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School
An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
TEAMWORK: Paramus PD Nabs Trio After SUV Stolen Out Of Ramsey Crashes At Garden State Plaza
Paramus police captured three thieves who crashed at the Garden State Plaza during a predawn pursuit of two stolen vehicles down Route 17. The chase began on Main Street in Ramsey shortly after an 2021 Audi Q7 was stolen from a home on Deer Trail North near Darlington County Park around 12:45 a.m., Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Lyman said.
