Somerville, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man is charged with inhaling toxic chemicals

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing several charges including inhaling toxic chemicals after he was allegedly driving his vehicle while yelling and honking his horn at people in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 6, officers responded to the area of Staples...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 33, found fatally stabbed on city street

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday on a street in East Orange. Joshua Mewborn, of East Orange, was found about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Munn Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Mewborn...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Hunterdon County Man Spit On Officers, Threatened To Kill Them: Police

A 29-year-old Hunterdon County man was charged after spitting on officers questioning him and later threatening to kill them, authorities said. Flemington Borough Police Patrolman Dustin Kydd, Det. Corey Garrabrant, and Patrolman Nick Saleeba responded to a report of an out-of-control man who had just left a business near Park Avenue and Court Street in Flemington on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the department said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Somerville, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of threatening person with knife in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man was charged earlier this month after he was allegedly threatening a person with a knife in Flemington Borough. On September 9, police responded to Hunter Hills Apartments for a man threating the caller with a knife. Police arrived and found Elvin Cantarero-Giron standing outside of the apartment, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

5 Nabbed In Series Of Trenton Shootings, Police Say

Five suspects were arrested and charged in a series of Trenton shootings, authorities announced. Jasper Church was arrested for allegedly firing shots near 532 Lamberton St. in Trenton while Black Allah was found with a handgun during the investigation, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. Both...
TRENTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: THREE CAR ACCIDENT LEADS TO ONE ARREST

Emergency personnel was at the scene of an earlier three car accident at the intersection of Washington and Clifton. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the scene and a second was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car. No additional information is available at this time.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

MURDER: Jersey Shore Hookah Lounge Shooter At Large, Prosecutor Says

The gunman accused of opening fire at a Jersey Shore hookah lounge killing one person and wounding two others last month is wanted on a warrant, authorities announced. Eric Manzanares, 22, has been charged with murder in the Aug. 27 death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, at Top Tier Hookah in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting

Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School

An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

