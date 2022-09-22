ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Queen's funeral: Kent soldiers describe 'pride' over march

Soldiers based in Kent have spoken of their pride at taking part in the late Queen's funeral on Monday. The Royal Engineers, based at Brompton Barracks in Gillingham, and the Queen's Gurkha Engineers, from Maidstone, were among those chosen to march in the parade. Those involved drilled for 10 days...
soultracks.com

R&B hitmaking singer Jesse Powell dies at 51

(September 14, 2022) Sometimes you wake up to a punch in the gut. That’s what it was for me this morning when I heard that hitmaking singer Jesse Powell had died at the too young age of 51. No cause of death was given. Powell’s sister, singer Tamara Powell, posted the notice on social media:
Tyla

Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died

Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
The Independent

Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog

A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as...
TMZ.com

Rapper Patrick Wayne Stay Dead at 36

11:44 AM PT -- A GoFundMe has been started for the family of Pat Stay ... so far, it's collected upwards of $34,000 with a goal of $100k. Pat Stay, known as one of the best battle rappers in the game, is dead after a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Daily Mail

A subtle nod to Diana? Charles ended his first address as King with Hamlet quote 'may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest' - lyrics famously sung at the funeral of the late princess

King Charles made a poignant reference to a song performed at Princess Diana's funeral as he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday evening. The monarch recorded an address tonight in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
