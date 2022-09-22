Read full article on original website
Queen's funeral: Kent soldiers describe 'pride' over march
Soldiers based in Kent have spoken of their pride at taking part in the late Queen's funeral on Monday. The Royal Engineers, based at Brompton Barracks in Gillingham, and the Queen's Gurkha Engineers, from Maidstone, were among those chosen to march in the parade. Those involved drilled for 10 days...
BBC
Queen's funeral: The Cambridge bell-ringers who feel 'part of something bigger'
During his time as an undergraduate at Cambridge from 1967 to 1970, the future King Charles III visited and climbed the tower of the university church, Great St Mary's. On the day of the Queen's funeral, the church's current bell-ringers shared what it was like to be a part of such a key moment in British history.
BBC
Cartoon Queen cover book back at Northampton museum shop after funeral
A book featuring a cartoon cover of the late Queen and new King has been returned to a museum's shop after being withdrawn following her death. Its author said he was contacted by Northampton Museum and Art Gallery as it feared the book "had the potential to bring [it] into disrepute".
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Queen’s secret signal using a lipstick revealed by former royal footman
IT is no secret that The Queen had a number of different subtle signals to communicate with her staff when in public. A man who worked for the Queen as a royal footman for eight years has revealed her secret signal using a lipstick. Speaking on a special episode of...
Watch moment caring Prince Harry ‘helps Meghan Markle with royal protocol’ during Fab Four reunion with William and Kate
THIS is the touching moment Prince Harry was spotted subtly "reminding Meghan Markle of royal protocol" during yesterday's emotional reunion of the Fab Four. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by cheering crowds as they joined Wills and Kate Middleton to pay tribute to the Queen. After years...
Today the Queen and her beloved Prince Philip will be reunited in a 16ft deep burial chamber
THE sight of the Queen sitting alone in the empty pews beside the coffin of her beloved Prince Philip moved the world 18 months ago. This afternoon, Her Majesty will finally be beside her “liege man” in the royal vault, when she makes the same passage through the 1,000-year-old quire of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
soultracks.com
R&B hitmaking singer Jesse Powell dies at 51
(September 14, 2022) Sometimes you wake up to a punch in the gut. That’s what it was for me this morning when I heard that hitmaking singer Jesse Powell had died at the too young age of 51. No cause of death was given. Powell’s sister, singer Tamara Powell, posted the notice on social media:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25-year-old drag queen and 'Dancing Diva' died after collapsing on stage mid-performance
"It happened so fast," another Philadephia performer Nikita Sinnn Monroe told WPVI. "She was the first person to help me figure out that I was trans."
Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died
Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle
The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog
A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as...
TMZ.com
Rapper Patrick Wayne Stay Dead at 36
11:44 AM PT -- A GoFundMe has been started for the family of Pat Stay ... so far, it's collected upwards of $34,000 with a goal of $100k. Pat Stay, known as one of the best battle rappers in the game, is dead after a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada.
What was the ‘wand of office’ broken at the Queen’s funeral?
One of the final ceremonial acts of the day was the lord chamberlain breaking the wand, which was buried with the late monarch
Pallbearers carrying the Queen’s coffin on final journey revealed as surf-mad soldier, bodybuilder and teenage underdog
THE pallbearers hailed as heroes for carrying the Queen’s coffin on her final journey included a surf-mad soldier, a bodybuilder and a teenage underdog. Lance Sergeant Alex Turner, Lance Corporal Tony Flynn, Lance Sergeant Elias Orlowski and Guardsman Fletcher Cox lined one side of the casket. On the opposite...
Princess Eugenie breaks down in tears beside emotional cousin Zara Tindall as Royals read tributes to Queen
HEARTBROKEN Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall broke down as they read tributes left to their grandmother today. The royals left Balmoral this afternoon to attend a prayer service at the nearby Crathie Kirk church. Three of the Queen’s four children – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward have all been...
Sweet moment Queen’s favourite horse Emma waited, head bowed, on Long Walk
THE Queen’s favourite mount stood among a sea of flowers as Her Majesty entered her journey’s final furlong. Fell pony Emma waited among a carpet of the public’s floral tributes at the side of the Long Walk as her owner was driven to her resting place. Beside...
Guard Collapses Next To Queen’s Coffin During Livestream Of Lying In State
A royal guard watching over the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall in London suddenly collapsed, with the shock moment broadcast on a livestream of the late monarch’s lying in state. The black-clad guard was standing at the foot of the queen’s casket when he suddenly fell to the...
A subtle nod to Diana? Charles ended his first address as King with Hamlet quote 'may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest' - lyrics famously sung at the funeral of the late princess
King Charles made a poignant reference to a song performed at Princess Diana's funeral as he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday evening. The monarch recorded an address tonight in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
