Presidential Election

Democrat strategy: Lie, lie, lie...

By Claude Milot Columnist
Chowan Herald
 4 days ago

Mid-term elections traditionally have been a referendum on the sitting president.

With President Biden’s approval ratings in the toilet, Democrats up for re-election cannot afford to place all their bets on voter approval of the president’s policies. These policies, after all, have been a complete failure.

Starting with the indelible images of Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, we have seen one unresolved crisis after another: on Covid shutdowns, on the flood of illegal immigrants over the southern border, on inflationary spending, on baby formula, on broken supply chains, on rising crime in our cities, on Russia, China and Iran and on the greatest folly of all, the war on fossil fuels as the solution to the existential threat of climate change.

Has there ever been a greater folly than the “transition” to Green Energy both here and abroad?

Take Germany, for instance. Having banned fracking and shut down coal power plants and all but three nuclear plants in favor of windmills and solar panels, this European powerhouse now finds itself shut off from Russian gas; heavy industries are closing down, inhabitants face a winter without heat.

Here at home, Californians endure power outages that prevent them from recharging their electric vehicles on hot days. Gavin Newsom, who thinks of his state as the model for the transition to green energy, has announced the elimination of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.

So, the two-part Democrat strategy to retain power in November’s congressional elections is clear: 1) never speak of Biden’s (failed) policies; 2) bait Trump.

Mar-a-Lago was designed to keep the focus on No. 2 and away from No. 1. This strategy has worked. So far.

So have Biden’s recent speeches. Biden’s handlers sent Biden out to speak in Philadelphia with the help of a teleprompter and instructions to yell, look angry and accuse MAGA Republicans of being a threat to democracy. As long as they support Donald Trump they deserve to be called haters, insurrectionists and semi-Fascists.

Trump took the bait, of course. In a rally speech in support of Pennsylvania Republican candidates, he spent an entire hour railing about Biden’s vicious, hateful and divisive speech vilifying 75 million citizens. He said the DOJ was run by vicious monsters. He accused the FBI of staging documents. And he said the 2020 election was rigged. The speech was all about him.

Biden’s puppet masters in the White House must have been thrilled. Keep the spotlight on Trump.

Yet, Democrats sense that a negative all-Trump strategy may not be enough to get their supporters to the polls. It must be bolstered by a positive message about Biden’s accomplishments.

But how can that be when the record points to one disaster after another? So, the Democrats are left with their tried-and-true strategy: Lie, Lie, Lie.

Here’s Kamala leading a chorus singing in unison: “We have a secure border.” Then, Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Kalin: “Inflation is coming down.” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: “We are doing everything we can to increase production of oil and gas.” And Biden himself: “Deficit reduction will pay for student loan forgiveness.”

On the very day that the Dow-Jones Industrial Average dropped over 1,200 points, wiping out billions in retirement fund investments, Democrats staged a celebration on the lawn of the White House. Nancy Pelosi praised the Inflation Reduction Act by calling it a landmark law that “drives down costs for kitchen-table items for America’s working families.”

Have the Democrats no shame? Of course not. They know that half the country is predisposed to buying any lies they peddle as the truth.

Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

