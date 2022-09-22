Time to get a library card...

It’s National Library Card Sign-up Month, and at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we are encouraging everyone to get or renew their library card.

A library card is your passport to the world from the comfort of your living room. With your library card, you can check out books, DVDs, audiobooks, board games and other items available in our system.

Also, you can access an endless amount of digital content made available through our digital resources. You can download thousands of books, audiobooks, magazines and even videos on Libby by simply typing in your library card.

Through NCLive, you can access thousands of academic articles, newspaper articles, e-books, free practice standardized tests (such as SAT, GED, GRE, and more), free language learning software and much more. The world is literally at your fingertips with a library card, and we are fortunate to have such a valuable resource today that we often forget it is relatively new.

Before the early 19th century, there were very few libraries in the United States, many of which were private libraries that required an annual paid subscription.

As more libraries became available to the public, early “library card” systems began to form. These were not necessarily “cards,” but rather complicated ledger systems where you needed to be a paying subscriber to borrow books.

By the start of the 20th century, one of the first actual library card systems developed into something we might recognize today. According to the American Library Association, Library Director John Cotton Dana of the Newark Public Library in New Jersey created a card system where it was not based on one’s identity, but where the patron and desk kept a running list on a card of items borrowed, their check out date and their return date.

By the 1930s, an electronic card system was developed where items were charged, and a metal card with a number associated with the patron was put into a card catalog system. By the end of the 1950s, the modern library card took shape, and those metal cards were replaced with plastic and began to use barcodes.

Today, the library card system is organized by a computer system with patron accounts that allow the user to access hundreds of thousands of items for free, no subscription required.

To celebrate this fantastic resource, I encourage you to visit the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and take advantage of the resources that would have been the envy of patrons from the late 1800s.

First, you need a current photo ID. This identification can be a license, school ID or state-issued ID. For children under the age of 18, you only need a parent or guardian with a library card to get you registered. You will also need proof of residency in Chowan, Perquimans, Tyrrell or Washington counties.

This proof of residence can be a deed, lease agreement, utility bill or any official mail from a municipal, state, or federal agency with your name and current address. If you think you have a library account but might have lost your card, fear not. Come by the Library with a photo ID and $3, and we can issue you a new library card.

Join the national celebration, enjoy this wonderful resource, and visit us at the Shepard Pruden Memorial Library.

Have a wonderful week, and we hope to see you at the library.