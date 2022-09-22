Bertie County grades bad, performance good

Although the Bertie County School District either met or exceeded state requirements at each of the district schools, the schools still received low grades.

That’s with the exception of Bertie Early College High, which captured a B on the grading scale.

While the letter grades for the schools were low, each of the schools — with the exception of Bertie High School — either met or exceeded state guidelines and requirements.

Bertie Early College High School, Aulander Elementary and Windsor Elementary each exceeded expectations.

Colerain Elementary, West Bertie Elementary and Windsor Elementary all met expectations.

Bertie High School did not meet expectations.

“There are some things to celebrate. However, we realize that we have work to do to continue our upward trend,” said Bertie School District Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood. “Six out of seven schools met or exceeded their academic growth standards; our graduation rate increased over nine points to 92.3 percent; and grade level proficiency increased over 12 points.”

Currently, the state uses a letter grading system that passed the Legislature in 2014. School Districts are required to use the 80/20 accountability model.

And while this is the state standard, school administrators, state officials and educators have been voicing a need for updating and changing the current system.

“School districts in North Carolina continue to be graded on an accountability system that places a high emphasis on proficiency (80 percent) and too low of an emphasis on school growth (20 percent). Like most schools and districts in the state, especially in eastern North Carolina, Bertie County Schools is still recovering from learning loss due to the negative impact of Covid,” said Smallwood.

National statistics show COVID has caused massive staff shortages, high levels of absenteeism, mental health issues and behavioral issues. And, while the halls of schools across the country appear to be back to normal, most are still in recovery mode.

“This was noted by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) Statewide Learning Loss Impact Analysis that was conducted in Spring 2022. As superintendent, I disagree with the notion that our schools are low-performing, said Smallwood in response to the report. “That is a state designation and not one that we believe in or one will live up to at the local level. As I walk through the buildings and witness the great things that are happening in the classrooms, I have not witnessed a low-performing child.”

Smallwood acknowledges there is work to be done, as does newly appointed Bertie High School Principal Jonathan Matthews, who took over the positions at the beginning of the school year.

While the letters on paper did not reflect the progress the district, staff and students have made over the past year, the statistics presented by Director of Testing Jacqueline Perry-Higgs, Ed.D. did.

“Within the Bertie School District the four Year graduation rate increased from 83.1 percent in 2021 to 92.3 percent in 2022. Grade Level Proficiency increased from 24 percent in 2021 to 36.1 percent in 2022,” she said.

“No schools in the district received an F grade. Most schools are not far from the next level performance grade. Our growth indicates that we are on a trajectory to attain the next level. And we will do that,” said Perry-Higgs.

“We recognize that there is much work to do so that our kids can continue to grow and experience positive academic outcomes,” said Smallwood. “However, as the study from NCPI indicated, that will take time.

“So, benchmarks have been set, and we will work diligently towards meeting those benchmarks this year and subsequent years,” he continued. “We are proud of the academic growth that students made during the 21-22 school year, having been the first full year students were in school to receive face to face instruction after the pandemic hit.”

Currently, North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt is echoing the voices of educators saying the system needs to change. Truitt is preparing to present a new school accountability model this Legislative Session.

“Right now, an 80/20 model that spits out a letter grade doesn’t do the job. So, we will be bringing forward to the General Assembly and, hopefully, eventually to your desk, Governor, a new school accountability model this long session. So, stay tuned for more to come,” said Truitt at a meeting last week.

“Hopefully, the state will soon recognize the importance of placing more emphasis on growth. I appreciate all the efforts that State Superintendent Truitt & her team at DPI are doing & for exploring a different accountability model with additional academic indicators that more fairly recognizes student achievement,” said Smallwood.

“Meanwhile in Bertie, we always work on Keeping the Main Thing the Main Thing to ensure our students have positive social, emotional, and academic outcomes,” the Superintendent said in closing.