ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Bertie County grades bad, performance good

By John Foley Staff Writer
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 4 days ago

Although the Bertie County School District either met or exceeded state requirements at each of the district schools, the schools still received low grades.

That’s with the exception of Bertie Early College High, which captured a B on the grading scale.

While the letter grades for the schools were low, each of the schools — with the exception of Bertie High School — either met or exceeded state guidelines and requirements.

Bertie Early College High School, Aulander Elementary and Windsor Elementary each exceeded expectations.

Colerain Elementary, West Bertie Elementary and Windsor Elementary all met expectations.

Bertie High School did not meet expectations.

“There are some things to celebrate. However, we realize that we have work to do to continue our upward trend,” said Bertie School District Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood. “Six out of seven schools met or exceeded their academic growth standards; our graduation rate increased over nine points to 92.3 percent; and grade level proficiency increased over 12 points.”

Currently, the state uses a letter grading system that passed the Legislature in 2014. School Districts are required to use the 80/20 accountability model.

And while this is the state standard, school administrators, state officials and educators have been voicing a need for updating and changing the current system.

“School districts in North Carolina continue to be graded on an accountability system that places a high emphasis on proficiency (80 percent) and too low of an emphasis on school growth (20 percent). Like most schools and districts in the state, especially in eastern North Carolina, Bertie County Schools is still recovering from learning loss due to the negative impact of Covid,” said Smallwood.

National statistics show COVID has caused massive staff shortages, high levels of absenteeism, mental health issues and behavioral issues. And, while the halls of schools across the country appear to be back to normal, most are still in recovery mode.

“This was noted by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) Statewide Learning Loss Impact Analysis that was conducted in Spring 2022. As superintendent, I disagree with the notion that our schools are low-performing, said Smallwood in response to the report. “That is a state designation and not one that we believe in or one will live up to at the local level. As I walk through the buildings and witness the great things that are happening in the classrooms, I have not witnessed a low-performing child.”

Smallwood acknowledges there is work to be done, as does newly appointed Bertie High School Principal Jonathan Matthews, who took over the positions at the beginning of the school year.

While the letters on paper did not reflect the progress the district, staff and students have made over the past year, the statistics presented by Director of Testing Jacqueline Perry-Higgs, Ed.D. did.

“Within the Bertie School District the four Year graduation rate increased from 83.1 percent in 2021 to 92.3 percent in 2022. Grade Level Proficiency increased from 24 percent in 2021 to 36.1 percent in 2022,” she said.

“No schools in the district received an F grade. Most schools are not far from the next level performance grade. Our growth indicates that we are on a trajectory to attain the next level. And we will do that,” said Perry-Higgs.

“We recognize that there is much work to do so that our kids can continue to grow and experience positive academic outcomes,” said Smallwood. “However, as the study from NCPI indicated, that will take time.

“So, benchmarks have been set, and we will work diligently towards meeting those benchmarks this year and subsequent years,” he continued. “We are proud of the academic growth that students made during the 21-22 school year, having been the first full year students were in school to receive face to face instruction after the pandemic hit.”

Currently, North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt is echoing the voices of educators saying the system needs to change. Truitt is preparing to present a new school accountability model this Legislative Session.

“Right now, an 80/20 model that spits out a letter grade doesn’t do the job. So, we will be bringing forward to the General Assembly and, hopefully, eventually to your desk, Governor, a new school accountability model this long session. So, stay tuned for more to come,” said Truitt at a meeting last week.

“Hopefully, the state will soon recognize the importance of placing more emphasis on growth. I appreciate all the efforts that State Superintendent Truitt & her team at DPI are doing & for exploring a different accountability model with additional academic indicators that more fairly recognizes student achievement,” said Smallwood.

“Meanwhile in Bertie, we always work on Keeping the Main Thing the Main Thing to ensure our students have positive social, emotional, and academic outcomes,” the Superintendent said in closing.

Comments / 0

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

FSS program sees third graduate

Margaretta Hines graduated from the Family Self-Sufficiency program on Thursday, Sept. 22. The five-year program, supplied through the Washington Housing Authority, assists individuals with achieving financial independence by receiving an education, gaining employment and finding housing. It is a voluntary program for individuals who receive Section 8 and Public Housing rental assistance, according to the Washington Housing Authority’s website.
WASHINGTON, NC
WAVY News 10

HBCUs Paving the Way: Elizabeth City State University

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Through teaching, research and community engagement, the mission of Elizabeth City State University is to promote economic, social, and environmental progress for the people of northeastern North Carolina, the state, and the nation. Along with its 28 baccalaureate degrees and four master’s degrees, ECSU is home to the only 4-year aviation science degree program in North Carolina.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton Commissioners finalize agreement with UScellular

JACKSON – An agreement between Northampton County and UScellular has been finalized thanks to a vote of approval from the Board of Commissioners at their meeting here Sept. 19. Commissioner Geneva Faulkner motioned to accept the agreement, and Commissioner Kelvin Edwards seconded. The vote was unanimously in favor. Under...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Bertie County, NC
Education
County
Bertie County, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Eating THC Gummies

Several Pitt County, North Carolina middle schoolers had a pretty bad day at school recently when it was discovered that they had apparently ingested THC infused gummy candies during the school day. The Pitt County Sheriff posted a release saying “Several juvenile students at Hope Middle School were acting abnormally...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Bears destroying acres of crops in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, North Carolina — North Carolina farmers grew more than 452 million pounds of peanuts in 2021. According to N.C. State University, Martin and Bertie Counties in Eastern North Carolina were among the top peanut producers. Peanut farmers face a problem that impacts their production: bears. Peanut farmers...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina church hosts Grammy award-winning recording artist

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sounds of award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured on Sunday, September 25 at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Greenville, at 6:00 pm. David Phelps has won several Dove and Grammy awards. He is perhaps best known as a member of the Gaither...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Legislature#Grading System#College#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#K12#Bertie High School#Colerain Elementary
piratemedia1.com

Ignorance to racism must be checked

Over the last few weeks, a racial incident that happened at a local nightclub has had people talking, especially on social media. As expected, people have different opinions on the situation, that was inevitable. A lot of people have been able to understand, empathize, and share their similar experiences with the victim, many of whom have been through this as well.
GREENVILLE, NC
getnews.info

Legendary Chairmen of The Board to Headline the Carolina Beach Music & Southern Soul-Blues Concert, Featuring Performances from Southern Soul-Blues Queen Ms. Jody & Comedian Les Long

The Concert will be a Fun Event and Entertaining Blend of Carolina Beach Music with an R&B Flare and Southern Soul Blues, Held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in the Dunn Center, Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Rocky Mount, N.C. – September 23, 2022 – Legendary Chairmen of the Board and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Chowan student struck by deputy’s patrol car while crossing Union Street

MURFREESBORO – A Chowan University student was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 21. NC Highway Patrol Trooper Z. Mize reported that the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Street in Murfreesboro. “The pedestrian was crossing from Parker Hall towards...
MURFREESBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WITN

Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.
WILSON, NC
WITN

Names released in Bertie County deadly deputy-involved shooting

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The name of a woman shot and killed Wednesday in a deputy-involved shooting has been released. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office told WITN that the woman killed has been identified as Doris Taylor, while the deputy who shot her was Deputy Jonathan Price. The...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
thenewsprogress.com

2 wounded, 2 arrested in local shooting

On Sunday, September 11, at approximately 1:20 a.m., South Hill Police units were notified by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office that they had two victims at their station in Lawrenceville with gunshot wounds. One of these victims stated that they had been shot in the area of Old Highway...
SOUTH HILL, VA
Grist

America’s oldest Black town is trapped between rebuilding and retreating.

This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Linda Worsley had been trying to get back to her hometown of Princeville, North Carolina, for almost six years. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew overwhelmed the banks of the Tar River and submerged the town under more than 10 feet of water, destroying Worsley’s house and nearly 500 others. Worsley fled with her family, but she returned without one: Her mother, father, and husband all passed away before she could move back. Many of her closest friends had also died or moved elsewhere during her period of exile.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
317
Followers
484
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

Comments / 0

Community Policy