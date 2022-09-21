In the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision and its overturning of the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States, much attention has been focused on the immediate consequences of reduced bodily autonomy. There has been less attention on the mental health toll that is bound to follow. Indeed, American Psychological Association President Frank Worrell warned that this Supreme Court decision—and the ensuing restrictions on safe abortion—would exacerbate America’s mental health crisis (1), already brought into sharp focus by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. As the ramifications of this Supreme Court decision ripple outward, the damage to the mental health of women, particularly women who are already underserved, must be addressed by expanding access to mental health services and integrating such support directly into reproductive care.

