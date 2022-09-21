Read full article on original website
A 4-year-old becomes second US child in a week to bring a handgun to school. Gun safety group warns of 'tremendous problem.'
A four-year-old from Texas is the second US child in a week to bring a handgun to a school campus, following a similar incident in Arizona.
Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients
When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
Veterans Benefits Administration claims processors didn't follow proper procedures, report says
A report released by the Veterans Affairs Inspector’s General office found a majority of Veterans Benefits Administration claims processors did not follow proper procedure while processing disability claims for VA benefits.
Overview of Opioid Treatment Program Regulations by State
Opioid treatment programs (OTPs) are the only health care facilities that can offer patients all three forms of FDA-approved medication for opioid use disorder (OUD): methadone, buprenorphine, and injectable extended-release naltrexone.1 But Pew found that nearly all states have rules governing OTPs that are not based in evidence and in turn limit access to care or worsen patient experience.2.
Protecting marginalized women’s mental health in the post-Dobbs era
In the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision and its overturning of the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States, much attention has been focused on the immediate consequences of reduced bodily autonomy. There has been less attention on the mental health toll that is bound to follow. Indeed, American Psychological Association President Frank Worrell warned that this Supreme Court decision—and the ensuing restrictions on safe abortion—would exacerbate America’s mental health crisis (1), already brought into sharp focus by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. As the ramifications of this Supreme Court decision ripple outward, the damage to the mental health of women, particularly women who are already underserved, must be addressed by expanding access to mental health services and integrating such support directly into reproductive care.
California becomes 1st state to create Office of Gun Violence Prevention
California has become the first state in the nation to create an office dedicated to preventing gun violence, The Washington Post reports. On Wednesday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the creation of the California Department of Justice's Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which will work with stakeholders to develop strategies to tackle the issue of gun violence in the U.S.
National Online Recovery Day
September 22nd is set aside as National Online Recovery Day. Each year, nearly 17 million people who need some kind of help with a substance abuse issue aren’t getting the help that they need. Why aren’t these people getting help? Many are too embarrassed to enter a facility that offers substance abuse counseling. Between the shame, stigma, and embarrassment, these people are, by and large, not receiving the help that they need.
