Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move
Alphabet’s strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com
FUSN, CAMP, or IREN: Which “Strong Buy” Penny Stock has Over 200% Upside Potential?
For investors having a risk appetite for penny stocks, here we will discuss three attractive stocks that Wall Street is bullish on – a clinical-stage biopharma company, a connected intelligence company, and an energy-efficient Bitcoin miner. Penny stock investing is known to be highly risky, but there are certain...
tipranks.com
2 ASX stocks company insiders have been buying-up
Company executives and directors often have unique insights into their company’s stock potential. TipRanks helps investors track insider transactions to gauge their sentiment. Identifying ASX shares that are favourites with company insiders can help investors conduct their due diligence. Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) and Healthia Ltd. (ASX:HLA) are...
tipranks.com
BlackRock Says Buy High-Quality Healthcare Stocks to Weather a Recession; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like
Just nine months of 2022 have already seen more stock market bottlenecks than most full years ever see. The supply chain are still snarled and Europe is facing an energy crisis just as winter is approaching, but the headline headwind is inflation, which, despite easing slightly in July and August is still running at 40-year highs. The Federal Reserve is moving aggressively to raise interest rates in response – and the result is a looming prospect of a deep recession.
tipranks.com
Investors take flight from Webjet (ASX:WEB) and Flight Centre (ASX:FLT) shares
Investors took flight from Webjet and Flight Centre Travel shares, as worries over a recession cause concern over consumer discretionary spending. Investors took flight from a number of travel shares following the Australian market holiday break, as recession fears loom. Webjet (ASX:WEB) and Flight Centre Travel (ASX:FLT) shares were both down around 4% in afternoon trading. Webjet shares plunged to a day low of AU$5.04 and Flight Centre Travel shares hit a day low of AU$15.26.
1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now
Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
2 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
These software stocks produce the free cash flow and consistent growth to generate above-average returns over many years.
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in September
These stocks are inexpensive and the companies should grow for many years to come.
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows.
Some stocks have fallen, but they can get up.
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares rose 18.5% to $7.43 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Vertical Aerospace's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. United...
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday September 23: What You Need to Know
The ASX is set to open lower when it returns after the market holiday today, as central banks across the globe hike up interest rates to curb inflation, increasing fears of a possible recession. After Wednesday’s ASX close, local market eyes turned to the United States, when the U.S. Federal...
tipranks.com
SolarEdge vs. First Solar: Which Solar Stock is a Better Buy?
Solar stocks have performed relatively well this year compared to the overall market, and these companies have long growth runways ahead. This article will look deeper into First Solar and SolarEdge to determine which stock looks like the better Buy. The transition from carbon-based fossil fuels to renewable energy sources...
tipranks.com
Avoid These 3 Cyclical Stocks amid Rising Interest Rates
Rising U.S. interest rates could dent cyclical stocks, and Ford, Tesla, and Embraer are in the firing line amid concerning key metrics. Ideally, an investment portfolio should pivot during changing monetary circumstances and underweight cyclical exposure as contractionary monetary policies are deployed. The reason for this is bound to receding spending power and the basic “need versus want” theory. Therefore, I identified the following three cyclical stocks that I’m bearish on during 2022’s rising interest rate environment: Ford (NYSE:F), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)
Plenty of Upside Ahead as Activist Investor Enters This Beaten-Down Tech Stock
Major activist investor Starboard Value has taken a 9% stake in Wix.com. Starboard says Wix is undervalued and represents an attractive investment opportunity. There is considerable upside if Wix can achieve its 2025 revenue goals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
tipranks.com
3 Stocks Recently Traded by US Politicians
In this article, we talk about three stocks, one each from the IT services, communication, and semiconductor sectors, that have been recently traded by U.S. politicians. High inflation and the Fed’s hawkish stance have kept the market volatile. Despite volatility, Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA), and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are the three stocks that U.S. politicians have recently traded (bought and sold).
tipranks.com
Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) shares gain amid market losses
Whitehaven shares have continued to soar amid strong demand and high prices for coal. The company’s additional share buyback plan could drive the stock price to new highs in the future. Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) defied broader market losses to see its shares gain more than 4% in Australian morning...
tipranks.com
WM, RSG: Think Twice Before Buying These Stocks. Here’s Why
Waste Management and Republic Services feature several attractive characteristics. Consequently, they are likely to keep producing excellent results even during a harsh macroeconomic environment. Still, due to their elevated valuation multiples, current investors may be subject to limited upside potential, moving forward. The collection and processing of trash can be...
