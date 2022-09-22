Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Crow Wing County Board Candidates Discuss Issues at Brainerd Chamber Forum
With election season upon us, residents are getting ready to cast their votes for who they believe best represents them in different elected positions. The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce recently held a forum for Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners candidates to help the public decide. Candidates running for...
lptv.org
Region Five Holds Summit in Baxter for a More Inclusive Community
A diverse group of residents, elected officials, business owners, law enforcement, and community leaders recently attended a Cultivating Communities summit in Baxter, hosted by Region Five Development Commission. Attendees were able to share ideas and learn how to create the next steps for a more inclusive, equitable, and just community...
lptv.org
Second Harvest Tells Walker “It Takes Us All” to Fight Food Insecurity
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank is taking the initiative to reach out to local leaders around Minnesota to inform and inspire them to learn about food insecurity in their respective regions. On Wednesday, representatives from Second Harvest visited Walker in their second of three public meetings, held under the...
lptv.org
In Focus: Pop-Up Art Studio Makes the Trip to Brainerd
Creative Cart Studio is a mobile art makerspace that travels all across Central Minnesota to provide art activities to suit a variety of events and businesses. The studio is always on the go with everything based out of its trailer. They close and open up shop at any business or town located in Central Minnesota, with today’s stop being Brainerd.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lptv.org
Waubun Man Arrested in Drug Bust Near Verndale
A Waubun man was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of approximately 362 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on September 20th, John Gordon, 32, of Waubun was pulled over for speeding near the city of Verndale. During the traffic stop, the deputy observed signs of criminal behavior and a K9 unit was brought over to inspect the exterior of the vehicle.
