A Waubun man was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of approximately 362 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on September 20th, John Gordon, 32, of Waubun was pulled over for speeding near the city of Verndale. During the traffic stop, the deputy observed signs of criminal behavior and a K9 unit was brought over to inspect the exterior of the vehicle.

VERNDALE, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO