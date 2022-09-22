ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Comments / 0

Related
lptv.org

Region Five Holds Summit in Baxter for a More Inclusive Community

A diverse group of residents, elected officials, business owners, law enforcement, and community leaders recently attended a Cultivating Communities summit in Baxter, hosted by Region Five Development Commission. Attendees were able to share ideas and learn how to create the next steps for a more inclusive, equitable, and just community...
BAXTER, MN
lptv.org

In Focus: Pop-Up Art Studio Makes the Trip to Brainerd

Creative Cart Studio is a mobile art makerspace that travels all across Central Minnesota to provide art activities to suit a variety of events and businesses. The studio is always on the go with everything based out of its trailer. They close and open up shop at any business or town located in Central Minnesota, with today’s stop being Brainerd.
BRAINERD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
Brainerd, MN
Government
City
Brainerd, MN
State
Minnesota State
lptv.org

Waubun Man Arrested in Drug Bust Near Verndale

A Waubun man was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of approximately 362 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on September 20th, John Gordon, 32, of Waubun was pulled over for speeding near the city of Verndale. During the traffic stop, the deputy observed signs of criminal behavior and a K9 unit was brought over to inspect the exterior of the vehicle.
VERNDALE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy