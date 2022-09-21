Students often need more individual attention than their school can provide. It’s a widely known fact that strong math skills are vital for success in high school, college, and beyond. Unfortunately, this hard truth causes an undue amount of anxiety and stress in kids who have not yet been taught math in a way that makes sense to them. And, quite often, there are no clear signs that they’re struggling. So when is the best time to get math help for your child? As soon as the school year begins (if not sooner!). Here are seven good reasons why:

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO