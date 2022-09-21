Read full article on original website
Related
Middle school named after Black author determines his book is ‘not appropriate’ for students
A school in Texas has determined that a chapter in a book written by its namesake isn't appropriate for seventh grade students. George Dawson is one of the authors of the book Life is So Good, and his success in the literary world earned him the accolade of having a school named in his honour. However, the Carroll Independent School District, which includes George Dawson Middle School, reviewed the book and limited its use in classrooms after a review raised questions over whether or not its content is appropriate for seventh graders. Mr Dawson was the grandson of a...
Slate
Hey, Parents of K–5 Kids: Hands Off the Homework!
The beginning of a new school year can be stressful for kids and parents alike. But one thing parents of elementary-school kids shouldn’t have to stress over is supervising homework daily, because we now have evidence that such supervision actually may not have a positive impact on children’s academic achievement.
KIDS・
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
Phys.org
Being a librarian isn't just about books. It's about helping everyone get access to information and resources
Michelle Martin is the Beverly Cleary Professor for Children and Youth Services in the Information School at the University of Washington. She primarily teaches students who will be youth services librarians who work with children and young adults in libraries or other information science spaces. Below are highlights from an interview with The Conversation U.S. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Teachers Can Get Free Zolli Lollipops For Their Entire Class. Here’s How.
Halloween is right around the corner and it’s likely you have candy on the brain. Now, if you’re a teacher, you’re probably thinking of what sort of candy to pass out to your class and I may have the perfect solution!. Right now, Teachers and other educators...
Where Are All The PTA Dads?
I get a lot done during the hour-long Zoom PTA meetings for my daughter’s school. While they discuss the budget line-by-line and pass motions on the upcoming craft fair, I’m able to clean my desk, respond to at least five emails, order a new coat for my kid, and paint a full set of nails in a fetching autumnal burgundy. But occasionally, I do pay attention to what’s going on at these meetings. And at the last one, I noticed something troubling: there was a distinct dearth of men in our midst. Actually, there were none. All the officers were women. All the chair volunteers were women. All the meeting attendees were women.
KIDS・
macaronikid.com
7 Reasons to Seek Math Help As Soon As School Starts
Students often need more individual attention than their school can provide. It’s a widely known fact that strong math skills are vital for success in high school, college, and beyond. Unfortunately, this hard truth causes an undue amount of anxiety and stress in kids who have not yet been taught math in a way that makes sense to them. And, quite often, there are no clear signs that they’re struggling. So when is the best time to get math help for your child? As soon as the school year begins (if not sooner!). Here are seven good reasons why:
Inside GameCon: New Convention Celebrates ‘Gameschooling’ & Making Learning Fun
Amid COVID’s disruptions to education and the accompanying rise in both homeschooling and families seeking outside-the-classroom supplements to help kids catch up, “gameschooling” is having a moment. Combining core educational concepts with the challenges, community and excitement of competitive gaming, gameschooling empowers parents and educators to find fun ways to teach kids with varying learning […]
Comments / 0