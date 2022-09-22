ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s Hike: Cherokee Park Scenic Loop

Today's Transitions
 2 days ago

Ever wonder why you feel better after taking time outside? Well, wonder no more because research tells us that spending time out of doors boosts your mood, lowers stress, and improves your concentration. This can include taking a short walk or simply sitting outside and listening to the sounds around you. Add to that a recent study which found that people who spent 2 hours a week in green spaces were more likely to experience good health and feelings of well-being than those who didn’t. So, how can we move from the great indoors to the great outdoors in order to feel more energized?

When the seasons change, it changes how we spend our time outdoors. The fall season provides a wonderful opportunity to get in your steps due to the cooler temperatures, but autumn also adds a bonus to your hikes: the colorful leaves. Observing the vivid colors of the changing leaves can be meditative—connecting you to the present moment. So, maybe it’s time to invest in those new walking shoes so you can experience the healthy rewards nature provides. Need some motivation? Here’s one of Louisville’s best fall hikes to get you started on the right path:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0POy_0i5RSrLj00
Photo by Thomas Kelley

Cherokee Park Scenic Loop: This is one of the original parks designed by Frederick Law Olmsted with the park’s main feature being a 2.3-mile scenic loop which separates lanes for cars and recreational users. The loop has plenty of fall colors to see and the park boasts other walking trails (Cherokee Park Trail being a popular one), gorgeous open grassy spaces, and scenic views. Kids and dogs can navigate this easy and wide path if you’d like to turn your fall hike into a family adventure. Tip: Car-Free Cherokee is the last Sunday of each month with the loop closed to vehicles from 8am until 4pm. Address: 745 Cochran Hill Road, Louisville, KY 40206

By Tonilyn Hornung

P.S. Check out this other Louisville hiking spot.

Today's Transitions

What’s Trending In Fall Decor: Defined Spaces, Floral Wallpaper, And Mixing Old With New

It’s a great time to capture that autumn magic with a home decor refresh. We went shopping at Barry Wooley Designs; read on to see what we found. At 118 South 10th Street you’ll find Barry Wooley Designs, with a showroom that houses a collection of artwork, furniture, accessories, and personal accents. In their showroom and adjoining bar and lounge, you’ll find beautifully curated interior design vignettes influenced by popular and trending decor and styles. Interior designer Greg Fickle shares what’s popular, and what design elements clients are gravitating towards in their homes. Relaxed, cozy, and romantic decor styles are popular and are enhanced with the use of color, florals, textures, and natural elements, such as wood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Today's Transitions

