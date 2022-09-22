Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos
Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
HipHopDX.com
Hip Hop Pioneers Respond To Akademiks Calling Them ‘Dusty’ After LL COOL J Lashing
Exclusive – Akademiks is facing an onslaught of criticism after he referred to the pioneers and architects of Hip Hop as “dusty” in one of his recent Twitch rants. In addition to LL COOL J, who berated the media personality on Wednesday night (September 21), Scorpio of groundbreaking Hip Hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has spoken out about Akademiks’ comments, telling HipHopDX he was way off base.
Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards have released their official list of nominees, and Drake and Kanye West lead the way with 14 and ten nominations respectively. Kendrick Lamar follows behind with nine, and Future has been nominated for eight awards in the ceremony set to be held on September 30th. The post Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments
Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: 'Song of the Year' Nominee Kodak Black Has Been Working for This Moment
Kodak Black has had a successful rap career since initially gaining recognition for his 2014 debut single “No Flockin.” He would further his visibility with a series of releases, including his 2017 debut album Painting Pictures which peaked at number three on the US Billboard 200. He would...
Complex
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
Complex
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”
Not long after the song debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Nicki Minaj has shared the colorful video for “Super Freaky Girl.”. Starring Nicki alongside her “Ken” Alexander Ludwig, who is perhaps best known for his role in Vikings, the “Super Freaky Girl” clip is suitably animated and sexually-charged. The clip isn’t quite as explicit as the lyrics of the track, but it’s far from subtle during a few of its more suggestive scenes.
HipHopDX.com
Lupe Fiasco Breaks Down JAY-Z's 'GOD DID' Verse, Says It's 'Absolutely Not' His Best
EXCLUSIVE – Lupe Fiasco has shared his thoughts on JAY-Z‘s much lauded “GOD DID” verse, explaining that the Brooklyn legend’s catalog is too deep for the DJ Khaled feature to be considered among his best. Speaking to HipHopDX, the Chicago rapper prefaced his opinion about...
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
BET
Mrs. Robbie’s ‘Sweetie Pie Upper Crust’ St. Louis Restaurant To Close On September 25
Mrs. Robbie has announced her St. Louis restaurant Sweetie Pie Upper Crust will be closing this weekend on September 25 until further notice following the star’s son’s Tim Norman trial. “Thank you all so much for the many years of support❤️,” Robbie captioned. The restaurant...
hotnewhiphop.com
PnB Rock's "Selfish" Returns To Charts, Streams Spike 652% Following Rapper's Tragic Death
PnB Rock's unexpected death earlier this month left a hole in the hearts of many – one that they've been evidently filling by streaming the late 30-year-old's music, particularly his 2017 breakout hit. According to Billboard, in the days following Rock's September 12th murder, his streams have increased by...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fat Joe Wants This Year’s Hip Hop Awards To Be The “Greatest” Ever Made
He annually attends the donor golf event with coach Bruce Pearl. According to deputies, the rapper allegedly forced a woman to give him money following a dispute over finances, with the woman suffering minor injuries. She shared the stage with Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. The #BoycottWomanKing was created on...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Ferg Accepts Funk Flex Challenge: ‘You Said You Wanted The Smoke’
Funk Flex has recruited A$AP Ferg to join in his friendly competition with Swizz Beatz. On Saturday (September 10), the Hot 97 DJ posted a video clip of the Floor Seats lyricist on Instagram, which captured Ferg acknowledging the challenge. Funk Flex first targeted him and Swizz Beatz with the challenge on September 1, imploring the Grammy Award-winning producer to unleash an unreleased song from the late rapper DMX. He also called on Ferg to deliver an unreleased song of his own to Flex.
BET
Michelle Obama Announces Tour For New Book ‘The Light We Carry’
Michelle Obama is scheduled to head out on a six-city national tour to promote her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. On Wednesday, Live Nation and the former first lady’s publisher, Crown, announced that Mrs. Obama will touch down in half a dozen cities. Among those include Washington D.C. (which will take place on the book’s release date of November 15), Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
BET
SRT Stylez x Constantine - "Parade"
JULESTHEWULF - "Hate It Here" JULESTHEWULF is tangled up in a roller coaster romance in the music video for his song "Hate It Here," directed by Caleb Seales. Kalan.FrFr - "Never Lose You" Kalan.FrFr gets real about his rocky relationship in the music video for "Never Lose You" from his...
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday - New Albums From Cam'ron & A-Trak, DaBaby, Lucki, DreamDoll + More
HIPHOPDX – Kanye West has stolen the news cycle again this week, despite the fact he hasn’t dropped any new music. In the midst of his heated battles with Gap and adidas, Ye joined Good Morning America to speak about a number of topics, including finally admitting that Sway did actually have the answers in their infamous interview from 2013.
BET
‘How, Sway?’: Kanye West Admits Sway Calloway Was Right Ten Years After Infamous Confrontation
It’s a moment that lives in pop culture history. In November 2013, Kanye West appeared on Sway Calloway's Sway in the Morning radio show on SiriusXM. West was talking to Sway about the challenges he faced from corporations uninterested in funding his fashion designs. The conversation took a turn when Sway calmly said, "Why don't you empower yourself…and do it yourself?" Calloway asked West about his gripe with corporations.
And In This Corner: Timbaland and Swizz Beatz Win Verzuz Battle With Triller
Music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have won their Verzuz battle against Triller. According to Variety, the two producers have settled their $28 million lawsuit filed against Triller for nonpayment of money owed to the pair. As part of the settlement, Kasseem Dean (Swizz Beatz) and Timothy Zachary Mosley (Timbaland) will have a bigger ownership stake in the Triller Network.
Apple Music Live Announces Performance From Wizkid This Fall
The Grammy-Award winning artist will perform in London this Fall and the only way you can catch it is on Apple Music!
