Not long after the song debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Nicki Minaj has shared the colorful video for “Super Freaky Girl.”. Starring Nicki alongside her “Ken” Alexander Ludwig, who is perhaps best known for his role in Vikings, the “Super Freaky Girl” clip is suitably animated and sexually-charged. The clip isn’t quite as explicit as the lyrics of the track, but it’s far from subtle during a few of its more suggestive scenes.

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO