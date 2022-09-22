ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos

Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Hip Hop Pioneers Respond To Akademiks Calling Them ‘Dusty’ After LL COOL J Lashing

Exclusive – Akademiks is facing an onslaught of criticism after he referred to the pioneers and architects of Hip Hop as “dusty” in one of his recent Twitch rants. In addition to LL COOL J, who berated the media personality on Wednesday night (September 21), Scorpio of groundbreaking Hip Hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has spoken out about Akademiks’ comments, telling HipHopDX he was way off base.
HipHopWired

Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards have released their official list of nominees, and Drake and Kanye West lead the way with 14 and ten nominations respectively. Kendrick Lamar follows behind with nine, and Future has been nominated for eight awards in the ceremony set to be held on September 30th. The post Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments

Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
Complex

Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”

Not long after the song debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Nicki Minaj has shared the colorful video for “Super Freaky Girl.”. Starring Nicki alongside her “Ken” Alexander Ludwig, who is perhaps best known for his role in Vikings, the “Super Freaky Girl” clip is suitably animated and sexually-charged. The clip isn’t quite as explicit as the lyrics of the track, but it’s far from subtle during a few of its more suggestive scenes.
HipHopDX.com

A$AP Ferg Accepts Funk Flex Challenge: ‘You Said You Wanted The Smoke’

Funk Flex has recruited A$AP Ferg to join in his friendly competition with Swizz Beatz. On Saturday (September 10), the Hot 97 DJ posted a video clip of the Floor Seats lyricist on Instagram, which captured Ferg acknowledging the challenge. Funk Flex first targeted him and Swizz Beatz with the challenge on September 1, imploring the Grammy Award-winning producer to unleash an unreleased song from the late rapper DMX. He also called on Ferg to deliver an unreleased song of his own to Flex.
BET

Michelle Obama Announces Tour For New Book ‘The Light We Carry’

Michelle Obama is scheduled to head out on a six-city national tour to promote her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. On Wednesday, Live Nation and the former first lady’s publisher, Crown, announced that Mrs. Obama will touch down in half a dozen cities. Among those include Washington D.C. (which will take place on the book’s release date of November 15), Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
BET

SRT Stylez x Constantine - "Parade"

JULESTHEWULF - "Hate It Here" JULESTHEWULF is tangled up in a roller coaster romance in the music video for his song "Hate It Here," directed by Caleb Seales. Kalan.FrFr - "Never Lose You" Kalan.FrFr gets real about his rocky relationship in the music video for "Never Lose You" from his...
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Albums From Cam'ron & A-Trak, DaBaby, Lucki, DreamDoll + More

HIPHOPDX – Kanye West has stolen the news cycle again this week, despite the fact he hasn’t dropped any new music. In the midst of his heated battles with Gap and adidas, Ye joined Good Morning America to speak about a number of topics, including finally admitting that Sway did actually have the answers in their infamous interview from 2013.
BET

‘How, Sway?’: Kanye West Admits Sway Calloway Was Right Ten Years After Infamous Confrontation

It’s a moment that lives in pop culture history. In November 2013, Kanye West appeared on Sway Calloway's Sway in the Morning radio show on SiriusXM. West was talking to Sway about the challenges he faced from corporations uninterested in funding his fashion designs. The conversation took a turn when Sway calmly said, "Why don't you empower yourself…and do it yourself?" Calloway asked West about his gripe with corporations.
Black Enterprise

And In This Corner: Timbaland and Swizz Beatz Win Verzuz Battle With Triller

Music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have won their Verzuz battle against Triller. According to Variety, the two producers have settled their $28 million lawsuit filed against Triller for nonpayment of money owed to the pair. As part of the settlement, Kasseem Dean (Swizz Beatz) and Timothy Zachary Mosley (Timbaland) will have a bigger ownership stake in the Triller Network.
