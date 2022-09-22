Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Driver crashes into power pole, sheds on Clinton Highway
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. The woman has not been identified at this time, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Behind the scene with the Big Orange Kickoff crew. Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 at...
wvlt.tv
Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
WATE
Knoxville police investigating burned body found on Watauga Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burned body was found on Watauga Avenue Saturday night in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an incident involving a burned body found on the block of 130 Watauga Ave., near a wood line around 10 p.m.
KPD: Woman's burned body found in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's burned body was found on a property in North Knoxville late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call near the corner of Bruhin Road and Watauga Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a reported tire fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Man dies after being hit by car in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after being struck by a car early Sunday morning in downtown Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Henley Street at Clinch Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 25. Investigators learned that...
WATE
One person dead after early morning crash incident on Henley Street
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after being hit by a car early morning Sunday on Henley Street, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville police responded to a car crash involving a driver and another person on Henley Street near Clinch Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.
wvlt.tv
Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a serious car crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County, according to a spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell. When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with...
wvlt.tv
More Blount Co. deputies to patrol ‘Tail of The Dragon’ in October
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced they are increasing the number of patrols starting October 1. Since January 1, 2022, the famous section of U.S. Highway 129 known as “Tail of The Dragon,” which is an attraction for thrill-seekers, has had 93 crashes reported on the 11-mile stretch, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
47-Year-old Amy Hicks Died In A Bicycle Crash On Harriman Highway (Harriman, TN )
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a bicycle crash in the 1900 block of Harriman Highway around 10 p.m. According to the THP, the bicyclist was identified as [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Union County sheriff investigating why inmate blacked out, became unresponsive
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Union County authorities are looking into why an inmate fell unconscious, requiring resuscitation, while at the Maynardville jail. Sheriff Billy Breeding said in a statement to WBIR that dispatchers were alerted Sept. 18 that an ambulance was needed at the jail, part of the courthouse complex.
KCSO: 4 arrested after home search finds heroin and marijuana
Four people were arrested while deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office's narcotics unit served a search warrant in Knoxville according to police.
Blount Co. Sheriff's Office to increase number of deputies patrolling 'The Dragon' in October
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — When fall comes to East Tennessee, it often brings visitors to a particular stretch of road nicknamed "The Dragon." This windy, hilly piece of U.S. Highway 129 is also often the site of serious crashes and incidents involving reckless driving. Since January 1, 2022, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: 2 arrested in Tennessee after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
1450wlaf.com
Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
Authorities searching for missing Putnam County woman
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Baxter, Tennessee.
fox17.com
Woman, 46, reported missing in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is currently looking for Lori Ann Hicks, 46, a resident of Baxter, who was reported missing Tuesday by a family member. Hicks is a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with long black hair...
bbbtv12.com
UPDATE: Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit by Car in Harriman
The driver of the Altima, 33-year-old Sheldon Hickman, was traveling north and struck Hicks who was also traveling north, according to the report. Hickman is in the Roane County Jail having been charged with Driving Under the Influence. His bond is $25,000. However, since Hicks left the scene of a fatality accident, but later returned, he is probably facing other charges as well.
wvlt.tv
VIDEO: Body cam footage of controversial SRO altercation released
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released the full body camera video of a controversial arrest at East Ridge High School Tuesday. Eighteen-year-old Tauris Sledge has been identified as the student in the video and was taken into custody on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest or Obstruction of Legal Process, and Assault.
Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
215 years since this East TN town was capital for a day
215 years ago an East Tennessee town was the state capital for one day.
Comments / 0