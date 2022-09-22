The driver of the Altima, 33-year-old Sheldon Hickman, was traveling north and struck Hicks who was also traveling north, according to the report. Hickman is in the Roane County Jail having been charged with Driving Under the Influence. His bond is $25,000. However, since Hicks left the scene of a fatality accident, but later returned, he is probably facing other charges as well.

HARRIMAN, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO