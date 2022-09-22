Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Man facing eight felony charges in August shooting
A man accused of hiding to ambush to shoot at his ex-girlfriend has been indicted on eight felony charges by the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of South Point, has been indicted with three counts of first-degree felony attempted murder with a firearm specification, second-degree felony felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons under disability (meaning he had previously been convicted of a felony and isn’t allowed to have a firearm), third-degree felony tampering with evidence, first-degree felony arson and first-degree felony aggravated arson.
wchstv.com
Two men sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in a multi-state drug ring. Ramon David Alston, 42, of Decatur, Georgia was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release time for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Man pleads guilty to threatening Kanawha County judge
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill a Kanawha County judge. According to statements made in Kanawha County Court today Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022, Matthew Newsome of Charleston pleaded guilty to Retaliation Against Public Officers and Employees. Newsome was indicted by a grand jury in June 2022 […]
Georgia man tries to escape custody while facing felony charges in Fayette County
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Georgia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. On September 22, 2022, 44-year-old Clinton Whitehead of Georgia was brought to a temporary holding cell after being sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison in the Circuit Court of Fayette County for the offense of Possession with Intent to […]
Man in West Virginia escaped officials before shackles were put on for jail
WSAZ
Man pleads guilty in connection with shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a shooting that injured a woman last April in the Alum Creek area, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. Brett Peters, 40, entered a guilty plea to unlawful wounding in connection with the incident.
wklw.com
No Charges to be Filed in Boyd Co Shooting
A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd Co Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over. According...
Hurricane woman faces up to 42 years for credit card fraud
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Putnam County woman pleaded guilty to fraud in federal court on Thursday. The US Department of Justice said in a release that 32-year-old Laura Daniell Jackson, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Court records say that Jackson worked at a business […]
First female K-9 officer at Beckley P.D.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 23, 2022, Beckley Police Department announced the addition of their newest K-9 officer. Patrolman Birchfield and her K-9 partner, Gabo, received their qualifying certificates with the West Virginia Police Canine Association. More than 200hrs of training and instruction go into obtaining the certification and Ptl. Birchfield passed the written […]
Mingo grand jury indicts Gilbert man on murder charge
The Mingo County Grand Jury returned an indcitment against a Gilbert man resulting from a charge of first-degree murder as it sat in session on Sept. 19. The grand jury also returned 31 other indictments during its session (see related article). Heath Allen Rose, 50, was charged with the shooting...
Jail staff shortage puts workers, inmates at risk, says union rep
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s regional jail system has one of the highest inmate death rates in the nation, with Reuters reporting for every 1,000 inmates, there are 2.23 deaths – the highest among 44 states in the study. The national average is 1.46. More than half of the deaths happen before the […]
Man arrested after fleeing authorities on ATV
MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for several traffic violations relating to the illegal operation of an ATV. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman were patrolling the South Man area of Logan County.
WSAZ
Deputies searching for arson suspect
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson from earlier this month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, 40, according to investigators. Deputies said Ramella is accused of setting an excavator on fire on Stover Road in...
2 Chapmanville firefighters indicted for embezzlement, fraud
UPDATE (10:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21) – A press release from the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department states: “We are aware of the indictment of two of our former members. These members have not dealt with our department finances or our operations for several months. We have been fully cooperative during this investigation. We are also […]
West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
Woman hit by vehicle in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened at Chesapeake Avenue and Washington Street East in Charleston. Authorities describe the woman as having a “moderate head injury.” Police say the driver stayed on the scene and has […]
Three new officers join Beckley Police Department
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Today, September 23, 2022 saw a few new officers join the ranks of the Beckley Police Department. Today, Chief Bailey welcomed three new officers into the Beckley PD Family. The officers welcomed were Ptl. Dickens, Ptl. McGinnis and Ptl. Kinnee, pictured below. Mayor Rappold administered the oath of office to the […]
Williamson Daily News
Mingo County woman ordered to pay restitution for federal fraud crimes
CHARLESTON — Diana Cisco, 70, of Delbarton, was ordered Sept. 8 to pay $46,356 in restitution for theft of government benefits and making materially false statements to federal agents, according to a news release from the office of United States Attorney Will Thompson. Cisco was also placed on probation for five years, with the first six months to be served on home detention.
WSAZ
Texting 911 is now an option in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After weeks of testing across Cabell County, there is a new way to reach emergency services. Texting the Cabell County 911 Center is now an option that can be done on any major cell phone carrier. All that is needed is a cell phone with...
