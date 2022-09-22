ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapmanville, WV

Ironton Tribune

Man facing eight felony charges in August shooting

A man accused of hiding to ambush to shoot at his ex-girlfriend has been indicted on eight felony charges by the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of South Point, has been indicted with three counts of first-degree felony attempted murder with a firearm specification, second-degree felony felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons under disability (meaning he had previously been convicted of a felony and isn’t allowed to have a firearm), third-degree felony tampering with evidence, first-degree felony arson and first-degree felony aggravated arson.
SOUTH POINT, OH
wchstv.com

Two men sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in a multi-state drug ring. Ramon David Alston, 42, of Decatur, Georgia was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release time for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads guilty to threatening Kanawha County judge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill a Kanawha County judge. According to statements made in Kanawha County Court today Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022, Matthew Newsome of Charleston pleaded guilty to Retaliation Against Public Officers and Employees. Newsome was indicted by a grand jury in June 2022 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
City
Chapmanville, WV
WSAZ

Man pleads guilty in connection with shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a shooting that injured a woman last April in the Alum Creek area, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. Brett Peters, 40, entered a guilty plea to unlawful wounding in connection with the incident.
ALUM CREEK, WV
wklw.com

No Charges to be Filed in Boyd Co Shooting

A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd Co Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over. According...
WESTWOOD, KY
WOWK 13 News

Hurricane woman faces up to 42 years for credit card fraud

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Putnam County woman pleaded guilty to fraud in federal court on Thursday. The US Department of Justice said in a release that 32-year-old Laura Daniell Jackson, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Court records say that Jackson worked at a business […]
HURRICANE, WV
WVNS

First female K-9 officer at Beckley P.D.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 23, 2022, Beckley Police Department announced the addition of their newest K-9 officer. Patrolman Birchfield and her K-9 partner, Gabo, received their qualifying certificates with the West Virginia Police Canine Association. More than 200hrs of training and instruction go into obtaining the certification and Ptl. Birchfield passed the written […]
BECKLEY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo grand jury indicts Gilbert man on murder charge

The Mingo County Grand Jury returned an indcitment against a Gilbert man resulting from a charge of first-degree murder as it sat in session on Sept. 19. The grand jury also returned 31 other indictments during its session (see related article). Heath Allen Rose, 50, was charged with the shooting...
GILBERT, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested after fleeing authorities on ATV

MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for several traffic violations relating to the illegal operation of an ATV. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman were patrolling the South Man area of Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deputies searching for arson suspect

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson from earlier this month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, 40, according to investigators. Deputies said Ramella is accused of setting an excavator on fire on Stover Road in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 Chapmanville firefighters indicted for embezzlement, fraud

UPDATE (10:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21) – A press release from the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department states: “We are aware of the indictment of two of our former members. These members have not dealt with our department finances or our operations for several months. We have been fully cooperative during this investigation. We are also […]
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
WOWK 13 News

Woman hit by vehicle in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened at Chesapeake Avenue and Washington Street East in Charleston. Authorities describe the woman as having a “moderate head injury.” Police say the driver stayed on the scene and has […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Three new officers join Beckley Police Department

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Today, September 23, 2022 saw a few new officers join the ranks of the Beckley Police Department. Today, Chief Bailey welcomed three new officers into the Beckley PD Family. The officers welcomed were Ptl. Dickens, Ptl. McGinnis and Ptl. Kinnee, pictured below. Mayor Rappold administered the oath of office to the […]
BECKLEY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Mingo County woman ordered to pay restitution for federal fraud crimes

CHARLESTON — Diana Cisco, 70, of Delbarton, was ordered Sept. 8 to pay $46,356 in restitution for theft of government benefits and making materially false statements to federal agents, according to a news release from the office of United States Attorney Will Thompson. Cisco was also placed on probation for five years, with the first six months to be served on home detention.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Texting 911 is now an option in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After weeks of testing across Cabell County, there is a new way to reach emergency services. Texting the Cabell County 911 Center is now an option that can be done on any major cell phone carrier. All that is needed is a cell phone with...
CABELL COUNTY, WV

