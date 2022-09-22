A man accused of hiding to ambush to shoot at his ex-girlfriend has been indicted on eight felony charges by the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of South Point, has been indicted with three counts of first-degree felony attempted murder with a firearm specification, second-degree felony felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons under disability (meaning he had previously been convicted of a felony and isn’t allowed to have a firearm), third-degree felony tampering with evidence, first-degree felony arson and first-degree felony aggravated arson.

