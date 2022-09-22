Read full article on original website
Shakur Stevenson Secures Dominant Decision Over Robson Conceicao, Titles Remain Vacant
NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson didn’t defend his 130-pound championships Friday night, but he battered Robson Conceicao for most of their 12-round fight to ensure Conceicao couldn’t win those two titles, either. The unbeaten Stevenson dominated Conceicao throughout their bout at Prudential Center in Stevenson’s hometown...
Hearn Hits Back at Jake Paul's Allegations: His Comments Will Be Dealt With Appropriately
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing has fired back at the recent allegations from Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. During a recent interview, Paul made a serious allegation that veteran judge Glenn Feldman of the United States was being financially compensated by Matchroom. Paul fired off on some of...
Terri Harper Outclasses Hannah Rankin, Claims WBA/IBO Junior Middleweight Titles In Nottingham
Terri Harper continued the invasion of former junior lightweights ruling the 154-pound division. A brilliant performance was turned in by the 25-year-old Harper, who became a two-division titlist following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Hannah Rankin. Scores of 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93 all landed in favor of Harper who claims the WBA/IBO junior middleweight titles in Saturday’s DAZN co-feature from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
Oscar Valdez Says Stevenson's Defense is on Another Level, Will Beat Conceicao
Former two-division champion Oscar Valdez was in Las Vegas last weekend to catch the Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy bout. Canelo got off to a strong start and closed the books on the rivalry with a decisive unanimous decision victory at the T-Mobile Arena. After the fight, speculation began on who...
Hearn on Joshua-Fury Talks: Contract Was All Over the Place; Gut Feeling is Fury Fights Charr
Eddie Hearn’s confidence in a proposed fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury is waning fast. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been reviewing a contract for the pivotal all-British heavyweight showdown since he received it from Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions last week — but Hearn, while still somewhat positive that the fight can happen, has been dismayed by Fury’s recent outburst on social media and the fact that the contract was “all over the place.”
Floyd Mayweather Drops, Stops Mikuru Asakura At End Of 2nd Round In Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather ended what developed into a firefight in the second round of their three-round exhibition by stopping Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura at the end of that round Sunday in Saitama, Japan. The 45-year-old Mayweather dropped Asakura just before the bell sounded to end the second round. He...
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo-Golovkin, Charlo-Tszyu, Spence-Crawford, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen 'Breadman' Edwards tackling topics such as Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu, the trilogy bout between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, and more. Look, GGG lost to a very good fighter and he was the smaller guy going...
Fury: Usyk Said He Wasn't Ready, Now He Says I'm Scared - He's a Sh-thouse!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has issued a warning to domestic rival Anthony Joshua - giving the British star until Monday to sign a bout agreement for a potential fight on December 3. The two sides have been negotiating for several weeks - with a contract sent to Joshua and...
Jared Anderson: "I Would Love To Fight Daniel Dubois"
Although his heavyweight journey has only just begun, Jared Anderson is enjoying every bit of it. The highly touted prospect out of Toledo, Ohio, has schooled everyone that Top Rank, his current promotional company, has placed in front of him. With 12 ring appearances resulting in 12 consecutive knockout victories, the 22-year-old is craving a legitimate challenge.
Robson Conceicao: I Should've Won Against Valdez; I'm Just A Champion Without A Crown
NEWARK, New Jersey – Robson Conceicao believes he did enough to take the WBC super featherweight title from Oscar Valdez a year ago in Tucson, Arizona. Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) officially lost a unanimous decision to Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs), who surrendered his WBC belt to Stevenson in his subsequent bout April 30 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Connor Coyle Pumped To Face Felix Cash on Benn-Eubank Card
Irish sensation Connor “The Kid” Coyle will meet fellow unbeaten middleweight Felix Cash in a ten round contest for the WBA Intercontinental title Saturday, October 8 at the sold-out O2 Arena in London. Coyle-Cash will be broadcast live DAZN and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland....
Serrano: I'm Dedicating This Fight To All Women In Iran Fighting For Their Rights And For Their Lives
Amanda Serrano has spent much of her historic career fighting to open doors for all women to thrive in the sport. Saturday’s featherweight unification bout with unbeaten Sarah Mahfoud comes with a new cause, one that touches a personal level among her team. “I really want to say something...
Kenzie Morrison Returns on “Lineage of Greatness II” - October 22 on Triller
Triller Fight Club and Ares Entertainment have announced plans for “Lineage of Greatness II,” an evening of boxing on Saturday, October 22 at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, KS and broadcast live globally on FITE. Featured on the card in separate fights will be the sons of four...
Amanda Serrano Decisions Sarah Mahfoud To Unify WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO Titles
Amanda Serrano added to her enormous collection of world title belts as she unified the WBC, WBO and IBF (plus the IBO) featherweight titles with a wide unanimous decision over Sarah Mahfoud on the Joyce-Parker card in Manchester. If Serrano’s fight with Katie Taylor earlier this year was a big...
Chris Arreola Believes Andy Ruiz Can Compete With Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk
While there were moments in which the crowd that filled the Crypto.com Arena stood on their feet and applauded loudly, for the majority of Andy Ruiz Jr.'s showdown against Luis Ortiz, spectators grew restless. Still, even with the protracted lack of action at times, Ruiz’s patience eventually paid off. With...
Photos: Terri Harper Boxes Past Hannah Rankin To Win WBA, IBO Titles
Nottingham Arena, Nottingham - For the WBA, IBO junior middleweight titles, Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) is once again a world champion with a ten round unanimous decision over Hannah Rankin (12-6, 3 KOs). (photos by Mark Robinson) The scores were 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93. Less than a year ago,...
David Haye Breaks Down Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker Showdown
David Haye believes this weekend’s big heavyweight fight between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker is too close to call, but believes Joyce has to improve his defense if he is going to beat Parker or have any chance of winning a world title. Saturday’s fight in Manchester is for...
Joe Joyce: It Was Tough in There With Parker, I Had To Dig Deep
Top heavyweight contender Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) admits he went through hell in last Saturday's fight with former WBO world champion Joseph Parker. In a very grueling fight, Joyce had to break Parker down, round after round, until a big left hand put Parker down for the count in the eleventh round.
Parker Unafraid Of What Joyce Brings To The Table: "I Know I Can Beat This Guy Up"
Before Joseph Parker officially remakes his final claim as a championship-caliber fighter, he’ll first be asked to topple former Olympic silver medalist, Joe Joyce. In the main event slot at the Manchester Arena this Saturday night, both highly ranked contenders will battle it out with the WBO interim crown hanging in the balance. Pegged as a sizable underdog, Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) is bemused by those who are counting him out. Throughout the entirety of Joyce’s pugilistic career, Parker has kept a close eye on his development. And while he respects what he brings to the table wholeheartedly, the former WBO belt holder has a difficult time visualizing where Joyce holds the edge over him in any category.
