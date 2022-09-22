Before Joseph Parker officially remakes his final claim as a championship-caliber fighter, he’ll first be asked to topple former Olympic silver medalist, Joe Joyce. In the main event slot at the Manchester Arena this Saturday night, both highly ranked contenders will battle it out with the WBO interim crown hanging in the balance. Pegged as a sizable underdog, Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) is bemused by those who are counting him out. Throughout the entirety of Joyce’s pugilistic career, Parker has kept a close eye on his development. And while he respects what he brings to the table wholeheartedly, the former WBO belt holder has a difficult time visualizing where Joyce holds the edge over him in any category.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO