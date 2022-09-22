ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Terri Harper Outclasses Hannah Rankin, Claims WBA/IBO Junior Middleweight Titles In Nottingham

Terri Harper continued the invasion of former junior lightweights ruling the 154-pound division. A brilliant performance was turned in by the 25-year-old Harper, who became a two-division titlist following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Hannah Rankin. Scores of 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93 all landed in favor of Harper who claims the WBA/IBO junior middleweight titles in Saturday’s DAZN co-feature from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
Boxing Scene

Hearn on Joshua-Fury Talks: Contract Was All Over the Place; Gut Feeling is Fury Fights Charr

Eddie Hearn’s confidence in a proposed fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury is waning fast. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been reviewing a contract for the pivotal all-British heavyweight showdown since he received it from Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions last week — but Hearn, while still somewhat positive that the fight can happen, has been dismayed by Fury’s recent outburst on social media and the fact that the contract was “all over the place.”
Boxing Scene

Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six

Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo-Golovkin, Charlo-Tszyu, Spence-Crawford, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen 'Breadman' Edwards tackling topics such as Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu, the trilogy bout between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, and more. Look, GGG lost to a very good fighter and he was the smaller guy going...
Boxing Scene

Jared Anderson: "I Would Love To Fight Daniel Dubois"

Although his heavyweight journey has only just begun, Jared Anderson is enjoying every bit of it. The highly touted prospect out of Toledo, Ohio, has schooled everyone that Top Rank, his current promotional company, has placed in front of him. With 12 ring appearances resulting in 12 consecutive knockout victories, the 22-year-old is craving a legitimate challenge.
Boxing Scene

Robson Conceicao: I Should've Won Against Valdez; I'm Just A Champion Without A Crown

NEWARK, New Jersey – Robson Conceicao believes he did enough to take the WBC super featherweight title from Oscar Valdez a year ago in Tucson, Arizona. Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) officially lost a unanimous decision to Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs), who surrendered his WBC belt to Stevenson in his subsequent bout April 30 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene

Connor Coyle Pumped To Face Felix Cash on Benn-Eubank Card

Irish sensation Connor “The Kid” Coyle will meet fellow unbeaten middleweight Felix Cash in a ten round contest for the WBA Intercontinental title Saturday, October 8 at the sold-out O2 Arena in London. Coyle-Cash will be broadcast live DAZN and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland....
Boxing Scene

Photos: Terri Harper Boxes Past Hannah Rankin To Win WBA, IBO Titles

Nottingham Arena, Nottingham - For the WBA, IBO junior middleweight titles, Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) is once again a world champion with a ten round unanimous decision over Hannah Rankin (12-6, 3 KOs). (photos by Mark Robinson) The scores were 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93. Less than a year ago,...
Boxing Scene

David Haye Breaks Down Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker Showdown

David Haye believes this weekend’s big heavyweight fight between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker is too close to call, but believes Joyce has to improve his defense if he is going to beat Parker or have any chance of winning a world title. Saturday’s fight in Manchester is for...
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce: It Was Tough in There With Parker, I Had To Dig Deep

Top heavyweight contender Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) admits he went through hell in last Saturday's fight with former WBO world champion Joseph Parker. In a very grueling fight, Joyce had to break Parker down, round after round, until a big left hand put Parker down for the count in the eleventh round.
Boxing Scene

Parker Unafraid Of What Joyce Brings To The Table: "I Know I Can Beat This Guy Up"

Before Joseph Parker officially remakes his final claim as a championship-caliber fighter, he’ll first be asked to topple former Olympic silver medalist, Joe Joyce. In the main event slot at the Manchester Arena this Saturday night, both highly ranked contenders will battle it out with the WBO interim crown hanging in the balance. Pegged as a sizable underdog, Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) is bemused by those who are counting him out. Throughout the entirety of Joyce’s pugilistic career, Parker has kept a close eye on his development. And while he respects what he brings to the table wholeheartedly, the former WBO belt holder has a difficult time visualizing where Joyce holds the edge over him in any category.
