The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols may not be done just yet in reaching historic milestones in his final season in the majors. Pujols made history during the Cardinals’ 11-0 road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, as he belted the 700th home run of his storied career. A vintage surge in the […] The post The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run
Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
Albert Pujols’ 700th home run vs. Dodgers prompts fans to dig up stunningly accurate MLB analyst’s prediction
Albert Pujols has reached 700 home runs. The St. Louis Cardinals icon joined Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 homer club by going deep against the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 11-0 win. Many people were looking for Albert Pujols to reach 700 home runs this...
Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox
New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
Giants players immediate reaction to Albert Pujols’s 700th home run caught on camera
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the...
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
‘I was dead serious’: AJ Brown reveals shocking Deion Sanders-esque plan before Eagles trade
Before AJ Brown became the pass-catching menace for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, he almost played a completely different sport. The star wide receiver was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2016, leaving the door open for an MLB stint for him. Recently, Brown revealed that he was THIS close to fulfilling his baseball dreams.
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals why he’s ‘jealous’ of Stephen Curry, Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo has already achieved so much in his career. He’s already won back-to-back MVP titles as well as an NBA championship. Nevertheless, it is clear that Giannis has no intention of resting on his laurels. In a recent press conference, Antetokounmpo reveals how motivated he remains to be...
NBA・
St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run
It happened, it finally happened; Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals just hit his 700th home run. That’s right, after being in The Show for over 20 years, the 42-year-old just made history in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he hit a dinger on a 1-1 count out to left […] The post St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The shocking team in the Jacob deGrom free agency sweepstakes, revealed
The MLB offseason hasn’t even started, and the race for the top names in the league are on. One of the biggest names available in the offseason is Jacob deGrom, who has publicly stated that he will test free agency in 2023. Because of that, teams like the Atlanta Braves are already gunning for the […] The post The shocking team in the Jacob deGrom free agency sweepstakes, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
‘I was thinking the same thing about him last year’: Stephen Curry’s perfect response to Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him best player in the world
Stephen Curry seemed like he couldn’t believe it when he was told Giannis Antetokounmpo called him the best player in the world. Not because the prospect of that lavish praise coming from another player with a claim to basketball’s individual throne is so outlandish, though. Instead, the Golden State Warriors superstar just misunderstood the question being posed to him at Media Day.
NBA・
It’s official: Red Sox eliminated from postseason contention in Game 152
Technically, it took a while for the Boston Red Sox to get eliminated from postseason contention. But fans knew this day was coming for some time.
‘I’m not surprised’: Jose Ramirez drops truth bomb on Guardians teammates with AL Central crown within reach
The Cleveland Guardians are starting to run away with the AL Central title. The young squad has wrapped up a nine-game stretch against their two biggest competitors, the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox, winning seven of them. With a seven-game lead in the division, it seems like the...
MLB・
Former Giants running back wins $28.5M verdict in medical case
A former New York Giants running back who filed suit against his medical team won a $28.5 million verdict, the
WWE controversially went to commercial at 9:23
Since debuting an attempted viral marketing campaign to hint at something happening at 9:23 PM on the 9.23 edition of SmackDown, the WWE Universe has been on overdrive trying to figure out who – or what – the White Rabbit could be. Is it a reference to Karrion...
WWE・
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Dodgers make $6.5 million decision on key reliever
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had their fair share of injuries in the bullpen. On Friday, the Dodgers made a decision on one of their key relievers who succumbed to injury at the beginning of the 2022 season. The club agreed to a one-year contract worth $6.5 million with Daniel Hudson, per J.P. Hoornstra on Twitter.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s shocking reaction to potentially coming off the bench
As the start of the new season quickly approaches, it has become increasingly clear that Russell Westbrook is still going to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for 2022-23. It doesn’t seem like LA has given up on the prospect of potentially finding a new home for the former league MVP but at this point, it has proven extremely difficult.
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class
The mad lad actually did it. When Albert Pujols signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason, fans expected a heartwarming end to his career. His last few years in Los Angeles showed that his skills were declining. Instead of the classic send-off season for old legends, though, Pujols treated St. Louis to one […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class appeared first on ClutchPoints.
