KATU.com

Community members hold "Bullet Free Weekend" event, efforting to lower gun violence

Portland, ORE — City leaders are spending millions on gun violence prevention and community members are also rolling up their sleeves to target the gun violence crisis. "Our whole focus is that our young men make it home at night," said Lionel Irving, founder, and director of Love is Stronger, "gun violence, if you’re a black man in Portland, since these last few months, we have not stopped feeling it. I’m sad right now."
KATU.com

Oregon Recovers hosts march in push for statewide addiction solutions

PORTLAND, Ore. — Groups like Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery and Oregon Recovers came together for a march on Saturday, saying the time is now to tackle addiction statewide. "Recovery is often in a church basement and defined by people’s anonymity and we’re not going to change anything if...
KATU.com

Portland to implement ShotSpotter pilot program to detect gunshots

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to move forward with a plan to implement a pilot program call ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter uses audio sensors on buildings or light poles to detect gunshots, pinpoint the location of gunfire, and alert police to where that location is. Portland’s community safety director...
KATU.com

Shooting turns deadly Friday night in Northwest Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting and homicide Friday night at Wallace Park. Officers say when they arrived just before 11:15 p.m., they found an adult female had been shot. Paramedics were treating the woman, but she died before she could be taken to a hospital,...
KATU.com

Several vehicles vandalized in Hazel Dell neighborhood

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person or people who they say vandalized several cars in the Hazel Dell area. Deputies say they found cars with bb bullets shot through the window, with many other windows completely smashed out. Police say they're...
KATU.com

2-Alarm apartment fire in Beaverton brings multi-agency response

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Firefighters and investigators responded to a two-alarm fire in Beaverton, near Hwy 217 and Allen Boulevard Sunday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says a vehicle caught fire and extended to the corner of the building at the Royal Crest Apartments. A KATU photojournalist sent back...
KATU.com

Salon offers styling for people in addiction, mental health recovery

TIGARD, Ore. — More than two dozen women sat down in the salon chair for a day of makeovers and support. All the clients had something in common: A history or experience with addiction, mental health struggle, and recovery. The 'Recovery Is Beautiful' event was hosted by the Mental...
KATU.com

Clackamas County mom delivers baby in car

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Clackamas County woman gave birth in her car this week while on the way to the hospital. Tristan Shuman said she was having contractions at home, when all of a sudden, she knew it was time go. She said it was a 30-minute drive...
KATU.com

Reports to Oregon's Bias Response Hotline on the rise

SALEM, Ore. — Reports to Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline are on the rise in 2022, with incidents that include things like verbal harassment or physical attacks. The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) presented new numbers from the hotline to lawmakers in Salem. The report shows that reports were...
KATU.com

Shake Shack to open second Oregon location in downtown Portland

It appears a second Shake Shack is coming to the Portland area. According to the burger chain’s website, they are now hiring for a restaurant manager at a new location on Burnside in downtown Portland, across the street from Powell's City of Books. The company submitted a land use application there back in 2020.
KATU.com

Deputies arrest two women after pursuit in Washington County

Washington County deputies arrested two women Friday after the women led authorities on a chase. It all started when deputies spotted 26-year-old Ana Juarez Santoyo of Cornelius near her home just after 6:30 p.m. They said she was wanted for threatening to shoot an adult and four children earlier this month.
KATU.com

Judge rules Newberg's political flag ban unconstitutional

NEWBERG, Ore. — The ACLU of Oregon says a Yamhill County circuit judge has ruled the Newberg School District’s ban on political flags violates the Oregon Constitution. The school board officially approved the policy last September. It triggered an unsuccessful recall of Board Chair Dave Brown and Vice...
