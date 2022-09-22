Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
KATU.com
Community members hold "Bullet Free Weekend" event, efforting to lower gun violence
Portland, ORE — City leaders are spending millions on gun violence prevention and community members are also rolling up their sleeves to target the gun violence crisis. "Our whole focus is that our young men make it home at night," said Lionel Irving, founder, and director of Love is Stronger, "gun violence, if you’re a black man in Portland, since these last few months, we have not stopped feeling it. I’m sad right now."
KATU.com
Clark County recognizes September 25 as "National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims"
PORTLAND, Ore. — September 25th each year is the “National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims” and is designated to give people an opportunity to remember those lost to homicide and honor their memories. On September 20, the Clark County Council made a proclamation that September 25...
KATU.com
Oregon Recovers hosts march in push for statewide addiction solutions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Groups like Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery and Oregon Recovers came together for a march on Saturday, saying the time is now to tackle addiction statewide. "Recovery is often in a church basement and defined by people’s anonymity and we’re not going to change anything if...
KATU.com
Portland to implement ShotSpotter pilot program to detect gunshots
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to move forward with a plan to implement a pilot program call ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter uses audio sensors on buildings or light poles to detect gunshots, pinpoint the location of gunfire, and alert police to where that location is. Portland’s community safety director...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Shooting turns deadly Friday night in Northwest Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting and homicide Friday night at Wallace Park. Officers say when they arrived just before 11:15 p.m., they found an adult female had been shot. Paramedics were treating the woman, but she died before she could be taken to a hospital,...
KATU.com
Portland Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of NE Portland hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police say there were called to a hotel in the 8200 Block of NE Sandy at 3:24 a.m. When police arrived they found an injured male, however, when paramedics arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.
KATU.com
Several vehicles vandalized in Hazel Dell neighborhood
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person or people who they say vandalized several cars in the Hazel Dell area. Deputies say they found cars with bb bullets shot through the window, with many other windows completely smashed out. Police say they're...
KATU.com
Everyday Heroes: Portland woman leads effort to bring STEM to Oregon youth
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland woman has dedicated the last 25 years of here career to helping students across the state find and reach their full potential. Deb Mumm-Hill is the executive director for Oregon STEM. Oregon STEM promotes equitable access to STEM opportunities for students across the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
2-Alarm apartment fire in Beaverton brings multi-agency response
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Firefighters and investigators responded to a two-alarm fire in Beaverton, near Hwy 217 and Allen Boulevard Sunday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says a vehicle caught fire and extended to the corner of the building at the Royal Crest Apartments. A KATU photojournalist sent back...
KATU.com
Man caught on camera throwing rock at driver in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was caught on camera, throwing a rock at a driver's windshield in southeast Portland two weeks ago. Steve Magnuson talked to KATU Friday night, describing the frightening encounter that he got from his dash cam. "I was pretty much in the path of the...
KATU.com
Salon offers styling for people in addiction, mental health recovery
TIGARD, Ore. — More than two dozen women sat down in the salon chair for a day of makeovers and support. All the clients had something in common: A history or experience with addiction, mental health struggle, and recovery. The 'Recovery Is Beautiful' event was hosted by the Mental...
KATU.com
Mailman robbed at gunpoint in Portland prompts $50,000 reward from USPS
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward to help find the person that robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint. The incident occurred near Northeast Tenth Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. According to USPS, the suspect may have left the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Clackamas County mom delivers baby in car
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Clackamas County woman gave birth in her car this week while on the way to the hospital. Tristan Shuman said she was having contractions at home, when all of a sudden, she knew it was time go. She said it was a 30-minute drive...
KATU.com
Candidates for Oregon's new Congressional District 6 join 'Your Voice, Your Vote'
This November, Oregon voters will elect a representative in the state's first new Congressional District in 40 years. District 6 includes all of Yamhill and Polk counties, parts of Marion County that include Salem and Woodburn, and suburban communities like Tigard, Tualatin and Sherwood. Internal polling shows a very tight...
KATU.com
Reports to Oregon's Bias Response Hotline on the rise
SALEM, Ore. — Reports to Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline are on the rise in 2022, with incidents that include things like verbal harassment or physical attacks. The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) presented new numbers from the hotline to lawmakers in Salem. The report shows that reports were...
KATU.com
Escaped inmate gets more than 34 years in prison for attack on Oregon Coast
An escaped inmate charged with attempted murder after beating two Japanese women on the Oregon Coast pleaded guilty in court Friday to attempted murder and other charges. Jedaiah Lunn was accused of escaping from an inmate work crew in Tillamook County in April, and then attacking the women at a nearby campground.
KATU.com
Shake Shack to open second Oregon location in downtown Portland
It appears a second Shake Shack is coming to the Portland area. According to the burger chain’s website, they are now hiring for a restaurant manager at a new location on Burnside in downtown Portland, across the street from Powell's City of Books. The company submitted a land use application there back in 2020.
KATU.com
Deputies arrest two women after pursuit in Washington County
Washington County deputies arrested two women Friday after the women led authorities on a chase. It all started when deputies spotted 26-year-old Ana Juarez Santoyo of Cornelius near her home just after 6:30 p.m. They said she was wanted for threatening to shoot an adult and four children earlier this month.
KATU.com
Coast Guard gives update on removal of 2 abandoned military ships in the Columbia River
The U.S. Coast Guard held a news conference Friday on the efforts to remove two sunken ships from the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver. KATU reported on the two abandoned military ships in the Columbia River in 2020. At the time, the Alert and Sakarissa were still afloat but deteriorating quickly.
KATU.com
Judge rules Newberg's political flag ban unconstitutional
NEWBERG, Ore. — The ACLU of Oregon says a Yamhill County circuit judge has ruled the Newberg School District’s ban on political flags violates the Oregon Constitution. The school board officially approved the policy last September. It triggered an unsuccessful recall of Board Chair Dave Brown and Vice...
Comments / 0