Read full article on original website
Related
Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire
Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
BREAKING: Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael decommits from Iowa
Iowa lost a key piece to the 2023 class on Wednesday as Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced his decommitment from Iowa. Raphael posted the following statement on Twitter. Raphael committed to Iowa in June following his official visit to Iowa City. He originally chose the Hawkeyes over...
College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News
The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska
Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska. On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Earlier today,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Nebraska's Going To Make 'Kitchen Sink' Offer To Top Coach
We can add another candidate to the mix for Nebraska's head coaching gig. On a recent episode of the "Locked On Baylor" podcast, Drake Toll revealed what he was told by one of his sources. According to Toll's source, Nebraska will "give the kitchen sink" to Baylor head coach Dave...
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Who the experts are picking to win
No. 22 Texas will travel to Lubbock for their first away game of the season to face Texas Tech in Week 4. The Red Raiders will certainly provide a rowdy environment for the Longhorns, as this could potentially be the last meeting between the two programs before Texas joins the SEC.
Transfer portal breakdown: 9 players off to disappointing starts
There are a handful of higher-profile transfers who have started the season slowly. Yes, it’s only three games, but the production hasn’t been there – at least not yet. While three games seems like a small sample size, the season already is a quarter over; it’ll be a third over after this weekend’s games.
Baylor MBB Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule
WACO, Texas – Baylor men's basketball revealed its 2023 Big 12 Conference schedule on Friday, completing the 31-game 2022-23 schedule for the two-time defending Big 12 champions. BU previously announced a 13-game non-conference slate featuring matchups with Marquette, Gonzaga and Arkansas. With the addition of the double round-robin Big...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who's In, Who's Out for No.11 Tennessee Against No.20 Florida
Tennessee and Florida square off in a massive early season SEC East showdown coming up at 3:30 pm ET. The Vols and Gators are both battling injuries coming into this contest. We have the full, official injury report for the Vols coming into this one here. Cedric Tillman (Out)- The big hit for ...
Report: UC Defensive Lineman Returning From Injury
CINCINNATI — Kick-off against Indiana is quickly approaching, and we have an injury update for the Bearcats. According to The Athletic's Justin Williams, defensive lineman Dominique Perry is returning from injury this week. Perry missed the opening three games due to an undisclosed ailment. ...
Analyst gives honest thoughts on Nebraska coaching search
On Thursday afternoon, athletic director Trev Alberts announced that Nebraska would use the search firm Collegiate Sports Associates to hire their next football coach. With the search for Scott Frost’s replacement reaching new heights, the list of names for the job continues to grow. Josh Pate, the host of Late Kick on 247Sports, gave his thoughts on the state of the Husker coaching search and a list of possible candidates. In addition, Pate gave an honest assessment of the Husker program. “Nebraska can be a very solid program… you can have a program you can be proud of. They can be...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M puts a ring on it
When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baylor Basketball Complete 2022-23 Schedule
The Baylor Bears look to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the third-straight year.
Comments / 0