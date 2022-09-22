ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire

Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska

Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska. On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Earlier today,...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Baylor MBB Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

WACO, Texas – Baylor men's basketball revealed its 2023 Big 12 Conference schedule on Friday, completing the 31-game 2022-23 schedule for the two-time defending Big 12 champions. BU previously announced a 13-game non-conference slate featuring matchups with Marquette, Gonzaga and Arkansas. With the addition of the double round-robin Big...
WACO, TX
#College Football#Baylor Bears#American Football#Kickoff#Espn2#Byu#Texas State#Iowa State#Usa Today Sports Scores
All Bearcats

Report: UC Defensive Lineman Returning From Injury

CINCINNATI — Kick-off against Indiana is quickly approaching, and we have an injury update for the Bearcats. According to The Athletic's Justin Williams, defensive lineman Dominique Perry is returning from injury this week. Perry missed the opening three games due to an undisclosed ailment.  ...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst gives honest thoughts on Nebraska coaching search

On Thursday afternoon, athletic director Trev Alberts announced that Nebraska would use the search firm Collegiate Sports Associates to hire their next football coach. With the search for Scott Frost’s replacement reaching new heights, the list of names for the job continues to grow. Josh Pate, the host of Late Kick on 247Sports, gave his thoughts on the state of the Husker coaching search and a list of possible candidates. In addition, Pate gave an honest assessment of the Husker program. “Nebraska can be a very solid program… you can have a program you can be proud of. They can be...
LINCOLN, NE
Battalion Texas AM

A&M puts a ring on it

When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NCAA

