On Thursday afternoon, athletic director Trev Alberts announced that Nebraska would use the search firm Collegiate Sports Associates to hire their next football coach. With the search for Scott Frost’s replacement reaching new heights, the list of names for the job continues to grow. Josh Pate, the host of Late Kick on 247Sports, gave his thoughts on the state of the Husker coaching search and a list of possible candidates. In addition, Pate gave an honest assessment of the Husker program. “Nebraska can be a very solid program… you can have a program you can be proud of. They can be...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO