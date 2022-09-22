ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catawba County, NC

Stanly News & Press

General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye

When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
LOCUST, NC
WCNC

Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes

GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
GASTONIA, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

MOORESVILLE EVENTS: Alzheimer’s benefit walk coming to park

MOORESVILLE – Iredell County’s Western Carolina Chapter Alzheimer’s Association “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at Bellingham Park, 1600 Bellingham Drive. Registration and check-in – with all information, registration and participation details available at act.alz.org/iredell – will begin at 9...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 19

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 9-15: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 97.5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 95.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Part of I-85 closed in Davidson Co. due to crash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 is closed near I-285 near Lexington in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The crash occurred Thursday afternoon and is expected to impact...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Fundraising Launch For New Hickory Aviation Museum, 9/28

Hickory – The community is invited to attend the Sabre Society of North Carolina’s public fundraising launch for the new Hickory Aviation Museum on Wednesday, September 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block (243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory). The Elevate-themed event will present...
HICKORY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

High levels of arsenic found in family's drinking water

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — When the Hollis family bought their Lincoln County home in 2007, they fell in love with the community and quiet location. Abby Hollis and her family bought their home on Laboratory Road in Lincolnton in 2007, and their water source comes from a private well on the property.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Frye Regional Cancer Center’s Bras Because “Fun”draiser, 10/21

Hickory – Frye Regional Cancer Center is excited to announce that the annual Bras Because fundraiser event is back. This year, the night of fun, music and fundraising will be held at Moretz Mills in Hickory on Friday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Individuals, businesses and organizations in the community are invited to decorate bras and attend the event.
HICKORY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

The City Of Hickory Now Selling Mulch And Leaf Compost

Hickory – Just in time for fall, the City of Hickory will is now selling mulch and leaf compost. The City of Hickory’s yard waste facility hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning this Friday, September 16. The facility is located on Cloninger Mill Road, which is off N.C. 127, near the bridge that crosses Lake Hickory and links to Alexander County. The hours will remain the same until all mulch and compost is gone.
HICKORY, NC

