Read full article on original website
Related
Stanly News & Press
General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye
When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes
GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
‘Life changing’: Catawba Co. provides families with homes through affordable housing initiative
HICKORY, N.C. — Six families in Hickory will soon be moving into new homes as part of an affordable housing initiative in Catawba County. The city of Hickory partnered with a Charlotte company to help families find a way to own their first homes. “Rent was going up so...
lakenormanpublications.com
MOORESVILLE EVENTS: Alzheimer’s benefit walk coming to park
MOORESVILLE – Iredell County’s Western Carolina Chapter Alzheimer’s Association “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at Bellingham Park, 1600 Bellingham Drive. Registration and check-in – with all information, registration and participation details available at act.alz.org/iredell – will begin at 9...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firefighter lights the smoker at Cafe 71, Davidson County’s new BBQ restaurant
WELCOME, N.C. (WGHP) — Smoke is rarely a firefighter’s friend, but that’s exactly what Newlan Spears does best. Cafe 71 Smokehouse BBQ is the newest restaurant to open its doors in Welcome. The restaurant is fittingly named after West Lexington Fire and Rescue Station 71. The restaurant is owned by Spears, a local firefighter who […]
country1037fm.com
Video:Hickory Family Captures Bear Hiding In Tree After Scare From Dog
Hey Dude! You are the apex predator here. Apparently one bear in Hickory, North Carolina forgot that he could probably take the family dog if he wanted to. A black bear was frightened into scurrying up a tree after the family dog barked at it him. Luckily for us the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
WBTV
Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A collector of all things is preserving history in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “History is so broad, You can focus on anything you’re interested in,” said Steve Hill. History is something that happened in the past. ‘Past’ is the key word, time moves on but history stays put. But for those like Steve Hill, history is here, right now. History is alive. […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 19
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 9-15: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 97.5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 95.
ourdavie.com
Touch a Truck: Bring youngsters for carnival and more on Saturday in Mocksville
Look no further than Cognition’s Carnival and Touch-A-Truck Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Downtown Mocksville. This event will provide the opportunity for families to experience some of the fun and engaging activities Cognition offers all year long. The grassy lawn next Cognition on Salisbury Street will...
WXII 12
Part of I-85 closed in Davidson Co. due to crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 is closed near I-285 near Lexington in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The crash occurred Thursday afternoon and is expected to impact...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Tega Cay could hire 'sharpshooters' as deer control method
TEGA CAY, S.C. — An overwhelming deer population has the city of Tega Cay is seeking a solution. There are a few options to get it under control, and one of them is to hire "sharpshooters" to euthanize the deer. According to the State of South Carolina, this idea...
focusnewspaper.com
Fundraising Launch For New Hickory Aviation Museum, 9/28
Hickory – The community is invited to attend the Sabre Society of North Carolina’s public fundraising launch for the new Hickory Aviation Museum on Wednesday, September 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block (243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory). The Elevate-themed event will present...
Residents concerned about traffic at proposed Gastonia development
GASTONIA, N.C. — There are plans to build more than 800 new homes, townhomes and apartments on a plot of land in Gastonia, but that has nearby residents concerned. The city council approved a rezoning request Tuesday night, which is paving the way for the massive development project. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
High levels of arsenic found in family's drinking water
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — When the Hollis family bought their Lincoln County home in 2007, they fell in love with the community and quiet location. Abby Hollis and her family bought their home on Laboratory Road in Lincolnton in 2007, and their water source comes from a private well on the property.
focusnewspaper.com
Frye Regional Cancer Center’s Bras Because “Fun”draiser, 10/21
Hickory – Frye Regional Cancer Center is excited to announce that the annual Bras Because fundraiser event is back. This year, the night of fun, music and fundraising will be held at Moretz Mills in Hickory on Friday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Individuals, businesses and organizations in the community are invited to decorate bras and attend the event.
FOX Carolina
Young man missing for over year in McDowell Co., deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a young man who has been missing for over a year. Deputies said Mason Beshear, now 19, was reported missing from a home on Airport Road back on June 22, 2021. Beshear is...
Help McDowell Co. deputies identify this individual
On September 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Rd. in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny.
focusnewspaper.com
The City Of Hickory Now Selling Mulch And Leaf Compost
Hickory – Just in time for fall, the City of Hickory will is now selling mulch and leaf compost. The City of Hickory’s yard waste facility hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning this Friday, September 16. The facility is located on Cloninger Mill Road, which is off N.C. 127, near the bridge that crosses Lake Hickory and links to Alexander County. The hours will remain the same until all mulch and compost is gone.
Comments / 0