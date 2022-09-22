Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Madison County Fair kicks off this weekend, offering one-time gate fee this year
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — The Madison County Fair is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-24, at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Marshall. The doors opened at 3 p.m. Friday, with live music beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event features different craft booths, vendors and youth livestock shows. There are also...
tribpapers.com
Black Mountain Home Fall Festival Benefits Children
Black Mountain – After a short hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Black Mountain Home for Children Fall Festival and Open House will be held on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at their beautiful campus in the Swannanoa Valley. The campus is located at 80 Lake Eden Road. Parking will be easily available across the street at Owen High School. The proceeds from this festival contribute to the lives of the children and youth living at Black Mountain Home, which serves youth from birth through college graduation and beyond through family foster care, residential care, transitional living,independent living and lifelong living. When children are in need of out-of-home placement, BMH can meet those needs through all the stages and phases of their growing up years.
VIDEO: Family films bear in tree after being scared by dog
HICKORY, N.C. — A black bear surprised a Hickory family this week after it ended up in the yard. The family said their dog scared the bear that then climbed a tree in the yard along 29th Avenue Drive in northeast Hickory. The bear tried to leave once but...
kiss951.com
New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina
Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
Live roach found in vanilla crepe filling at Denny’s in north Charlotte, inspection report says
CHARLOTTE — Health inspectors found a live roach in vanilla filling for crepes at the Denny’s at 4541 Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to a health code inspection report. More live roaches were behind a prep cooler used to make crepes, the report dated Sept. 21, 2022.
focusnewspaper.com
Frye Regional Cancer Center’s Bras Because “Fun”draiser, 10/21
Hickory – Frye Regional Cancer Center is excited to announce that the annual Bras Because fundraiser event is back. This year, the night of fun, music and fundraising will be held at Moretz Mills in Hickory on Friday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Individuals, businesses and organizations in the community are invited to decorate bras and attend the event.
country1037fm.com
Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America
As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
country1037fm.com
Video:Hickory Family Captures Bear Hiding In Tree After Scare From Dog
Hey Dude! You are the apex predator here. Apparently one bear in Hickory, North Carolina forgot that he could probably take the family dog if he wanted to. A black bear was frightened into scurrying up a tree after the family dog barked at it him. Luckily for us the...
tripsavvy.com
Asheville Has New A-Frame Cabins to Stay in on Your Next Visit
Asheville, North Carolina, has a new lodging option: Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is a newly opened millennial-chic campground, complete with 16 A-frame cabins along the French Broad River Greenway in West Asheville. On Sept. 1, 2022, Joe Balcken and Shelton Steele, who both had previous careers as whitewater...
focusnewspaper.com
Catawba County Parks To Host Events For Take A Child Outside Week, September 23-30
Newton, NC – Catawba County Parks will celebrate Take a Child Outside (TACO) week, which takes place September 23-30, with a series of events for families and kids. Take a Child Outside Week, a national initiative spearheaded by the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, was designed to help break down obstacles that keep children from exploring the natural world and encourages children and adults to spend time together outdoors.
kiss951.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
focusnewspaper.com
Sails Original Music Series Hosts Randall Bramblett Band, 9/23
Hickory – The Sails Original Music Series returns to downtown this Friday, September 23, with the Randall Bramblett Band. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. under The Sails on the Square. Esteemed singer-songwriter Randall Bramblett is a multi-instrumentalist musician with a rock career spanning four decades. Highly sought-after...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas to honor one of Channel 9′s own
CHARLOTTE — This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas is celebrating a big milestone. For the past 50 years, they’ve been shaping the lives of kids with the help of community mentors. The organization serves more than 1,500 kids in Mecklenburg, York and Cabarrus counties....
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 19
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 9-15: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 97.5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 95.
focusnewspaper.com
Celebrated Pianist To Perform Solo Recital In Hickory, 9/25
Hickory – Resident of France and North Carolina native, Edmund Barton Bullock, will perform at First United Methodist Church in Hickory on Sept. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Music featured will be Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Bach and Bullock’s own composition, “Called, a Life Lived in Love” for piano solo.
Local News Roundup: Bomb threats and lockdowns at schools throughout the region; Actors Theatre to close; Gaston County Schools payroll problem continues; CATS drivers vote on agreement
CATS drivers vote on a new contract this week that would get them “significant pay raises”. The tentative agreement could make a positive change for the drivers and the problems CATS has been experiencing with a bus driver shortage for the last several months. We’ll dig into the details of the first vote.
WCNC
'It’s surreal' | Residents move into new Hickory affordable housing
HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is seeking solutions to affordable housing by helping families realize the dream of homeownership. The city just finished building six new homes in the Ridgeview community in partnership with a Charlotte-based developer. "It’s surreal we’re feeling fantastic about it," Carmello Priolo, a...
‘Not on my watch’: Retired NYPD officer saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
A woman was saved by a citizen who drove into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, according to Mooresville Fire.
focusnewspaper.com
LRU’s Visiting Writers Series Hosts Kari Gunter-Seymour, 9/29
Hickory – The Visiting Writers Series, established in 1988, features readings and presentations by authors who have distinguished themselves in literature and often meet with students to discuss the stories behind their works. The series’ mission remains the promotion of literary experiences with contemporary writers meant to engage and educate young people at LR. All events, which take place on the LR campus in Hickory unless otherwise noted, are free, and the public is welcome to attend.
WBTV
Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
