Morganton, NC

tribpapers.com

Black Mountain Home Fall Festival Benefits Children

Black Mountain – After a short hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Black Mountain Home for Children Fall Festival and Open House will be held on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at their beautiful campus in the Swannanoa Valley. The campus is located at 80 Lake Eden Road. Parking will be easily available across the street at Owen High School. The proceeds from this festival contribute to the lives of the children and youth living at Black Mountain Home, which serves youth from birth through college graduation and beyond through family foster care, residential care, transitional living,independent living and lifelong living. When children are in need of out-of-home placement, BMH can meet those needs through all the stages and phases of their growing up years.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
kiss951.com

New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina

Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
BELMONT, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Frye Regional Cancer Center’s Bras Because “Fun”draiser, 10/21

Hickory – Frye Regional Cancer Center is excited to announce that the annual Bras Because fundraiser event is back. This year, the night of fun, music and fundraising will be held at Moretz Mills in Hickory on Friday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Individuals, businesses and organizations in the community are invited to decorate bras and attend the event.
HICKORY, NC
country1037fm.com

Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America

As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
ASHEVILLE, NC
Morganton, NC
tripsavvy.com

Asheville Has New A-Frame Cabins to Stay in on Your Next Visit

Asheville, North Carolina, has a new lodging option: Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is a newly opened millennial-chic campground, complete with 16 A-frame cabins along the French Broad River Greenway in West Asheville. On Sept. 1, 2022, Joe Balcken and Shelton Steele, who both had previous careers as whitewater...
ASHEVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Catawba County Parks To Host Events For Take A Child Outside Week, September 23-30

Newton, NC – Catawba County Parks will celebrate Take a Child Outside (TACO) week, which takes place September 23-30, with a series of events for families and kids. Take a Child Outside Week, a national initiative spearheaded by the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, was designed to help break down obstacles that keep children from exploring the natural world and encourages children and adults to spend time together outdoors.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Sails Original Music Series Hosts Randall Bramblett Band, 9/23

Hickory – The Sails Original Music Series returns to downtown this Friday, September 23, with the Randall Bramblett Band. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. under The Sails on the Square. Esteemed singer-songwriter Randall Bramblett is a multi-instrumentalist musician with a rock career spanning four decades. Highly sought-after...
HICKORY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 19

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 9-15: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 97.5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 95.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Celebrated Pianist To Perform Solo Recital In Hickory, 9/25

Hickory – Resident of France and North Carolina native, Edmund Barton Bullock, will perform at First United Methodist Church in Hickory on Sept. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Music featured will be Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Bach and Bullock’s own composition, “Called, a Life Lived in Love” for piano solo.
HICKORY, NC
WFAE

Local News Roundup: Bomb threats and lockdowns at schools throughout the region; Actors Theatre to close; Gaston County Schools payroll problem continues; CATS drivers vote on agreement

CATS drivers vote on a new contract this week that would get them “significant pay raises”. The tentative agreement could make a positive change for the drivers and the problems CATS has been experiencing with a bus driver shortage for the last several months. We’ll dig into the details of the first vote.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'It’s surreal' | Residents move into new Hickory affordable housing

HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is seeking solutions to affordable housing by helping families realize the dream of homeownership. The city just finished building six new homes in the Ridgeview community in partnership with a Charlotte-based developer. "It’s surreal we’re feeling fantastic about it," Carmello Priolo, a...
HICKORY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

LRU’s Visiting Writers Series Hosts Kari Gunter-Seymour, 9/29

Hickory – The Visiting Writers Series, established in 1988, features readings and presentations by authors who have distinguished themselves in literature and often meet with students to discuss the stories behind their works. The series’ mission remains the promotion of literary experiences with contemporary writers meant to engage and educate young people at LR. All events, which take place on the LR campus in Hickory unless otherwise noted, are free, and the public is welcome to attend.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC

