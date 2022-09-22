ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
voguebusiness.com

Etro CEO Cardinali on deadstock, Gen Z and the brand’s new creative vision

This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Shortly after he was hired as Etro’s creative director, Marco...
BUSINESS
People

Thanks to This Steam Mop, Shoppers Say Floor Care Is 'No Longer a Dreaded Chore' — and It's 59% Off

“It is lighter than the Swiffer Wet Jet” There are just some messes that can't be tackled by a standard vacuum or an old-school mop. Whether it's a floor that's been neglected with built-up dirt and grime, shower tiles that have seen better days, or furniture with lingering stains, sometimes a modern solution is the answer.  But if you're also looking to keep costs reasonable when shopping for cleaning tools, we recommend snagging the Moolan Steam Mop while it's currently 59 percent off at Amazon. Thanks to the...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped 200+ Last-Chance Decor and Furniture Deals, and Prices Start at $13

Save up to 61 percent on patio sets, desks, cozy bedding, throw pillows, and more As you pull out your seasonal items from storage, you might be realizing that your fall decorations are not up to par. And chances are, your furniture hasn't had a refresh in forever. Let this be a sign to make some upgrades with stylish picks that all happen to be on sale at Amazon — for up to 61 percent off.  While Amazon's Outlet has become a go-to for savvy shoppers, one spot...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Vogue Business Membership#Nft Tracker#Tiktok Trend Tracker
StyleCaster

Staub’s Iconic Cast Iron Cookware Is More Than $100 Off at This Unexpected Retailer

Every home chef knows the value of a good piece of cookware. These pieces have the ability to make—or break—a beloved dish. And while buying bargain options is what we’re all about, sometimes investing in staples that are of the highest quality is worth it. Case in point: Staub’s iconic cast iron cocotte (AKA Dutch oven). Known and loved by experts and novices alike, this cocotte is the kind of piece that can do pretty much everything, from braising and roasting to boiling and steaming. The 4-quart Dutch oven is a game-changer for roasts and soups thanks to its exceptional capability...
SHOPPING
Mashed

The Best Small Coffee Makers Of 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you love coffee — and chances are that if you're reading this best of list, you probably enjoy it just a wee little bit — then you'll know that coffee makers can be as unique as the individual who is using them. But when it comes to java brewers, there can be a few issues to address.
FOOD & DRINKS
reviewed.com

Casper just announced a new mattress — and we’re testing it

On September 14, Casper launched its new Element Pro mattress , an enhanced version of the Element mattress that’s been on the market since 2020. Customers appreciated the Element for its affordability and plush surface that cushioned a variety of sleep positions. Now, the company claims its Element Pro continues the best features of its predecessor while offering an additional layer to promote a more supportive sleep.
INSTAGRAM
The Independent

Selfridges advent calendar 2022: A beauty bounty of luxury products worth a whopping £800

From mulled wine and trays of stuffing and roast potatoes to decadent hampers, the Christmas season is all about overindulgence – and it doesn’t get more indulgent than a beauty advent calendar.Replacing sweet treats with skincare saviours, must-have scents, luxe haircare and pampering products, beauty brands are serving up a whole new way to countdown to Christmas. And each year, the offerings have got bigger and better.From Asos’s treasure trove of firm favourites to Lookfantastic’s bargain bounty and The White Company’s 25-days of self-care, it’s safe to say brands have upped their game for 2022.One of the most anticipated calendars...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
voguebusiness.com

Hacks and roasts: Inside the new social media currency

This is the fourth in a new series lifting the lid on Gen Z’s social media habits and their impact on fashion consumption. Read the other instalments on shopping hauls, luxury unboxing and new-gen fashion critics. A ring made out of a Dior mascara tube, a sharp-tongued review of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Diptyque’s beauty advent calendar is stocked with divine fragrances and scented candles

Like it or not, advent calendar season is well and truly upon us – and if you’re here thinking that it seems to happen earlier every year, then you’re far from alone. Usually, around this time of year, we’re just being teased by brands that are sharing their launch dates and encouraging us to sign up for waiting lists – but this year, it’s all changed. Now, despite the fact it’s only September, there’s a few calendars that are already available to buy – and have been for a couple of weeks. From The Body Shop to Look Fantastic, it...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy