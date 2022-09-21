Read full article on original website
Busted in Teller County September 20, 2022 Edition
Donald Ray Crawford, date of birth August 1, 1970 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, and driving without a driver’s license and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
Cripple Creek Town Hall Meeting Planned For Next Month
Government Leaders Seek to Open Up Communications With Residents. The city of Cripple Creek has progressed from an era of the fastest council meetings in the West, where a 30-minute speed test was often in place; to a more trying period, frequented by verbal bullets and a barrage of public commentary. Yes, move over Woodland Park, as your status as the hotbed of government meetings has been replaced.
Non-Pigskin Fall Team Sports In Full Swing in Woodland Park
It’s not just about pigskin action in the fall season, as several popular team sports are in full swing for the 2022 year. Here are a few highlights so far in the season for high school softball, soccer, and volleyball. Woodland Park High School Softball. The Woodland Park High...
