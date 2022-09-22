Read full article on original website
ourstate.com
On the Trail of Faith & Frescoes in West Jefferson
Start with the light. Even on an overcast day, a soft glow seems to rise from the two windows that frame The Mystery of Faith in St. Mary’s Church in West Jefferson. This is my first stop on the High Country Fresco Trail, a collection of mountain churches where artist Benjamin F. Long IV created stunning Biblical images in an intricate and now largely forgotten art form. The trail attracts pilgrims both artistic and religious — as many as 50,000 a year, at least pre-Covid — and is as important to art historians as it is to seekers of grace. But I’m not thinking about any of that. I’m thinking about the light.
focusnewspaper.com
Fundraising Launch For New Hickory Aviation Museum, 9/28
Hickory – The community is invited to attend the Sabre Society of North Carolina’s public fundraising launch for the new Hickory Aviation Museum on Wednesday, September 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block (243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory). The Elevate-themed event will present...
focusnewspaper.com
Sunday Pops Closes Its Season With Sami And Dave, Sept. 25
Morganton, NC – Weekends are for fun times with friends, relaxation on the couch and perhaps a little house work if you are feeling motivated! As a gift to the community, we would like for you to. combine fun and relaxation together and meet on the picturesque square in...
WCNC
Southern Distilling Company Wins Top Honors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new-to-market wheated straight bourbon whiskey from Southern Distilling Company has triumphed on an international stage, taking top honors at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. Southern Distilling Company’s Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey was recognized as Best...
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Madeline Davis and Cody Hevener
It was love at first sight when Madeline and Cody locked eyes for the first time at a birthday party. They played games and talked until the morning about their lives and dreams for the future. Afterward, they made the most of the time they had together while dating long distance. After the couple dated for a year and a half, Cody surprised Madeline with a day trip to Biltmore Estate. They journeyed through the grounds for most of the day. After stopping for photos at the last set of gardens, Cody got down on one knee. Madeline, of course, said yes, and they held their wedding at the Seed Mill Barn in Monroe, NC.
focusnewspaper.com
Register For The Victory Classic Golf Tournament Benefiting Robin’s Nest, October 7
Lenoir, NC – Robin’s Nest Children’s Advocacy Center invites you to participate in the annual Victory Classic Golf Tournament. Lenoir Golf Club will be hosting the event on Friday, October 7th. The. cost is $220 for a 4 person team and includes lunch served at noon. Tee...
Bush, Clinton, and more show up in NC at Presidents Cup golf tournament
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted a video with former President Bush, explaining they're working diligently to provide safety for both former presidents and others attending the Cup.
Fast Casual
Famous Toastery's flagship reopens with new look
With a renewed emphasis on becoming famous in the communities it serves, the original Famous Toastery location in Davidson, North Carolina, has reopened with a facelift. "Coming out of the pandemic, we were really looking for a new identity," Brian Burchill, co-founder and chief culture officer, said in a company press release. "The Davidson store specifically is nearly 15 years old, and the building itself is over 100 years old, so we thought it'd be a great place to start. It is also one of our busiest locations, so we wanted to really double down on that 'be famous' model."
focusnewspaper.com
Frye Regional Cancer Center’s Bras Because “Fun”draiser, 10/21
Hickory – Frye Regional Cancer Center is excited to announce that the annual Bras Because fundraiser event is back. This year, the night of fun, music and fundraising will be held at Moretz Mills in Hickory on Friday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Individuals, businesses and organizations in the community are invited to decorate bras and attend the event.
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United States
There is a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina that is so good that the people at the New York Times have declared it to be one of the best fifty restaurants in America for 2022. If you come to Charlotte, there is a restaurant you can visit called Leah & Louise. The picture for this article is one of the delicious foods you can get from the restaurant called River Chips, which are fried chicken skin you get with a delicious sauce to top everything up. But do not just take my word for it from my article. Here is what the New York Times had to say in their actual review:
New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC
DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
A collector of all things is preserving history in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “History is so broad, You can focus on anything you’re interested in,” said Steve Hill. History is something that happened in the past. ‘Past’ is the key word, time moves on but history stays put. But for those like Steve Hill, history is here, right now. History is alive. […]
Charlotte Stories
Columbus McKinnon Moving Their Headquarters From Upstate NY To Charlotte
Yet another major company has just announced plans to move their headquarters to the Queen City. Motion solutions manufacturer Columbus McKinnon just announced plans to move their corporate headquarters from Upstate New York to Charlotte, the same week the ACC made a similar announcement. In an interview with Buffalo News,...
Charlotte Stories
3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.
Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
kiss951.com
New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina
Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
WBTV
Former Presidents Bush Jr. and Clinton attend Presidents Cup in Charlotte
Suspected serial rapist facing more charges after Lincoln County women accuse him of sexual assault. He was initially arrested in June in Mooresville on accusations he met multiple women and sexually assaulted them. Former Pres. Trump to speak at ‘Save America’ event Friday in Wilmington. Updated: 7 hours...
country1037fm.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
thecharlotteweekly.com
6 Halloween events you don't want to miss
Halloween provides plenty of opportunities around the region for candy, jump scares or quality time with the family. Carowinds goes haunted after dark for select nights leading up to Halloween. Guests can not only ride some of the amusement park’s most popular rides in the moonlight, but they also can catch some chilling entertainment, explore haunted attractions and tip-top through scare zones such as Blood Yars, Ripper Alley and Grave Walkers. Tickets start at $45.
businesstodaync.com
Breakfast franchise will take former Matt’s Chicago Dog space in Cornelius
Sept. 20. Eggs Up Grill will open early next year in Turnberry Place at One Norman and West Catawba. Husband-and-wife team Chris and Sofia Mendoza and business partner Alfonso Segura say the 2,500 square foot restaurant will occupy the old Matt’s Chicago Dog space. They will have indoor seating...
