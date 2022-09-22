Read full article on original website
Celebrated Pianist To Perform Solo Recital In Hickory, 9/25
Hickory – Resident of France and North Carolina native, Edmund Barton Bullock, will perform at First United Methodist Church in Hickory on Sept. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Music featured will be Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Bach and Bullock’s own composition, “Called, a Life Lived in Love” for piano solo.
Southern Distilling Company Wins Top Honors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new-to-market wheated straight bourbon whiskey from Southern Distilling Company has triumphed on an international stage, taking top honors at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. Southern Distilling Company’s Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey was recognized as Best...
Wedding: Madeline Davis and Cody Hevener
It was love at first sight when Madeline and Cody locked eyes for the first time at a birthday party. They played games and talked until the morning about their lives and dreams for the future. Afterward, they made the most of the time they had together while dating long distance. After the couple dated for a year and a half, Cody surprised Madeline with a day trip to Biltmore Estate. They journeyed through the grounds for most of the day. After stopping for photos at the last set of gardens, Cody got down on one knee. Madeline, of course, said yes, and they held their wedding at the Seed Mill Barn in Monroe, NC.
A collector of all things is preserving history in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “History is so broad, You can focus on anything you’re interested in,” said Steve Hill. History is something that happened in the past. ‘Past’ is the key word, time moves on but history stays put. But for those like Steve Hill, history is here, right now. History is alive. […]
Fast Casual
Famous Toastery's flagship reopens with new look
With a renewed emphasis on becoming famous in the communities it serves, the original Famous Toastery location in Davidson, North Carolina, has reopened with a facelift. "Coming out of the pandemic, we were really looking for a new identity," Brian Burchill, co-founder and chief culture officer, said in a company press release. "The Davidson store specifically is nearly 15 years old, and the building itself is over 100 years old, so we thought it'd be a great place to start. It is also one of our busiest locations, so we wanted to really double down on that 'be famous' model."
On the Trail of Faith & Frescoes in West Jefferson
Start with the light. Even on an overcast day, a soft glow seems to rise from the two windows that frame The Mystery of Faith in St. Mary’s Church in West Jefferson. This is my first stop on the High Country Fresco Trail, a collection of mountain churches where artist Benjamin F. Long IV created stunning Biblical images in an intricate and now largely forgotten art form. The trail attracts pilgrims both artistic and religious — as many as 50,000 a year, at least pre-Covid — and is as important to art historians as it is to seekers of grace. But I’m not thinking about any of that. I’m thinking about the light.
New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina
Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
Michelle Robinson Harper and Shelly Hill Crawford Named to Lead WBTV
ATLANTA, GEORGIA (Gray) - This press release was originally published on August 9, 2022. Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Michelle Robinson Harper will join Gray as the General Manager of WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, North Carolina, effective September 6th. In addition, Gray announced that it promoted Shelly Hill Crawford to the new position of WBTV Station Manager effective July 20th, 2022.
Frye Regional Cancer Center’s Bras Because “Fun”draiser, 10/21
Hickory – Frye Regional Cancer Center is excited to announce that the annual Bras Because fundraiser event is back. This year, the night of fun, music and fundraising will be held at Moretz Mills in Hickory on Friday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Individuals, businesses and organizations in the community are invited to decorate bras and attend the event.
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
Breakfast franchise will take former Matt’s Chicago Dog space in Cornelius
Sept. 20. Eggs Up Grill will open early next year in Turnberry Place at One Norman and West Catawba. Husband-and-wife team Chris and Sofia Mendoza and business partner Alfonso Segura say the 2,500 square foot restaurant will occupy the old Matt’s Chicago Dog space. They will have indoor seating...
Catawba County Parks To Host Events For Take A Child Outside Week, September 23-30
Newton, NC – Catawba County Parks will celebrate Take a Child Outside (TACO) week, which takes place September 23-30, with a series of events for families and kids. Take a Child Outside Week, a national initiative spearheaded by the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, was designed to help break down obstacles that keep children from exploring the natural world and encourages children and adults to spend time together outdoors.
VIDEO: Family films bear in tree after being scared by dog
HICKORY, N.C. — A black bear surprised a Hickory family this week after it ended up in the yard. The family said their dog scared the bear that then climbed a tree in the yard along 29th Avenue Drive in northeast Hickory. The bear tried to leave once but...
Columbus McKinnon Moving Their Headquarters From Upstate NY To Charlotte
Yet another major company has just announced plans to move their headquarters to the Queen City. Motion solutions manufacturer Columbus McKinnon just announced plans to move their corporate headquarters from Upstate New York to Charlotte, the same week the ACC made a similar announcement. In an interview with Buffalo News,...
National Night Out is next month in Downtown Lenoir
The City of Lenoir Police Department will host National Night Out in Downtown Lenoir Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. National Night Out is an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. This year's event will include live music by Darren...
New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC
DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
Video:Hickory Family Captures Bear Hiding In Tree After Scare From Dog
Hey Dude! You are the apex predator here. Apparently one bear in Hickory, North Carolina forgot that he could probably take the family dog if he wanted to. A black bear was frightened into scurrying up a tree after the family dog barked at it him. Luckily for us the...
3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.
Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $15M or $300K per job to keep ACC headquarters in state
(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state. That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters....
