Newton, NC

WBTV

Voting in Rowan County? Here’s what you need to know

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan County Board of Elections: The General Elections for “Federal, State, and County Offices” will be held on November 8, 2022, along with the following Election: ❖ Town of Rockwell Mixed Beverage Election. -All residents of the Town of Rockwell...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
SALISBURY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Oakboro approves new annexation town limit agreement with Red Cross

At Monday’s meeting of the Oakboro Town Council, commissioners approved a new annexation agreement which establishes a border between the two municipalities. The new border meets at the crossroads of N.C. Highway 205 and Big Lick Road/Liberty Hill Church Road, then branches off to the east and west, moving around the borders of several properties in the area.
OAKBORO, NC
Newton, NC
Government
City
Newton, NC
Catawba County, NC
Government
County
Catawba County, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Fundraising Launch For New Hickory Aviation Museum, 9/28

Hickory – The community is invited to attend the Sabre Society of North Carolina’s public fundraising launch for the new Hickory Aviation Museum on Wednesday, September 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block (243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory). The Elevate-themed event will present...
HICKORY, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION State of North Carolina, Burke County In the Superior Court, Before the Clerk NOAH'S ARK LANDING, LLC, Petitioner versus JACK HALL et al, Respondents To: Cary White Graham, Nominal Respondent TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled special proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is: CLOSURE of GROVE STREET and part of LAUREL DRIVE in the Linville Grove Park subdivision. You are required to make defense to this pleading not later than October 1st, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 19th day of September, 2022. James B. Hogan Attorney for Petitioner Starnes Aycock Law Firm 118 N. Sterling St. Morganton, N.C. 28655 (828) 437-3335 29-31e.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Person
Patrick Mchenry
lakenormanpublications.com

Commissioners approve rezoning, award incentive grant

LINCOLNTON – After a series of marathon meetings in recent months, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners kept its Sept. 19 meeting short and sweet, wrapping up in under an hour. Wingate Hill Road. The board voted unanimously in favor of the lone zoning request on the docket, rezoning...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes

GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
GASTONIA, NC
#Election Local#Democratic#Republicans
ourstate.com

On the Trail of Faith & Frescoes in West Jefferson

Start with the light. Even on an overcast day, a soft glow seems to rise from the two windows that frame The Mystery of Faith in St. Mary’s Church in West Jefferson. This is my first stop on the High Country Fresco Trail, a collection of mountain churches where artist Benjamin F. Long IV created stunning Biblical images in an intricate and now largely forgotten art form. The trail attracts pilgrims both artistic and religious — as many as 50,000 a year, at least pre-Covid — and is as important to art historians as it is to seekers of grace. But I’m not thinking about any of that. I’m thinking about the light.
WEST JEFFERSON, NC
WCNC

'It’s surreal' | Residents move into new Hickory affordable housing

HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is seeking solutions to affordable housing by helping families realize the dream of homeownership. The city just finished building six new homes in the Ridgeview community in partnership with a Charlotte-based developer. "It’s surreal we’re feeling fantastic about it," Carmello Priolo, a...
HICKORY, NC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
focusnewspaper.com

Catawba County Parks To Host Events For Take A Child Outside Week, September 23-30

Newton, NC – Catawba County Parks will celebrate Take a Child Outside (TACO) week, which takes place September 23-30, with a series of events for families and kids. Take a Child Outside Week, a national initiative spearheaded by the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, was designed to help break down obstacles that keep children from exploring the natural world and encourages children and adults to spend time together outdoors.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Mecklenburg County leaders adopt income protection policy for renters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders have signed off on a policy that protects renters who use housing vouchers from being discriminated against. A similar policy was passed by the city of Charlotte. It applies to any landlord who gets money or tax grants or incentives from the county, although those who don’t are encouraged to accept those housing vouchers.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

