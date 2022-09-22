Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Board of Elections see increase in inquiries about election security
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As elections offices across the United States prepare for the upcoming election, officials say they're being inundated with public records requests asking for documents or data pertaining to elections and fraud. The amount of work required to fulfill these public information requests is taking time away...
WBTV
Voting in Rowan County? Here’s what you need to know
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan County Board of Elections: The General Elections for “Federal, State, and County Offices” will be held on November 8, 2022, along with the following Election: ❖ Town of Rockwell Mixed Beverage Election. -All residents of the Town of Rockwell...
WBTV
Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
Stanly News & Press
Oakboro approves new annexation town limit agreement with Red Cross
At Monday’s meeting of the Oakboro Town Council, commissioners approved a new annexation agreement which establishes a border between the two municipalities. The new border meets at the crossroads of N.C. Highway 205 and Big Lick Road/Liberty Hill Church Road, then branches off to the east and west, moving around the borders of several properties in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
focusnewspaper.com
Fundraising Launch For New Hickory Aviation Museum, 9/28
Hickory – The community is invited to attend the Sabre Society of North Carolina’s public fundraising launch for the new Hickory Aviation Museum on Wednesday, September 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block (243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory). The Elevate-themed event will present...
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION State of North Carolina, Burke County In the Superior Court, Before the Clerk NOAH'S ARK LANDING, LLC, Petitioner versus JACK HALL et al, Respondents To: Cary White Graham, Nominal Respondent TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled special proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is: CLOSURE of GROVE STREET and part of LAUREL DRIVE in the Linville Grove Park subdivision. You are required to make defense to this pleading not later than October 1st, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 19th day of September, 2022. James B. Hogan Attorney for Petitioner Starnes Aycock Law Firm 118 N. Sterling St. Morganton, N.C. 28655 (828) 437-3335 29-31e.
WBTV
Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
WBTV
Former Presidents Bush Jr. and Clinton attend Presidents Cup in Charlotte
Suspected serial rapist facing more charges after Lincoln County women accuse him of sexual assault. He was initially arrested in June in Mooresville on accusations he met multiple women and sexually assaulted them. Former Pres. Trump to speak at ‘Save America’ event Friday in Wilmington. Updated: 7 hours...
RELATED PEOPLE
lakenormanpublications.com
Commissioners approve rezoning, award incentive grant
LINCOLNTON – After a series of marathon meetings in recent months, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners kept its Sept. 19 meeting short and sweet, wrapping up in under an hour. Wingate Hill Road. The board voted unanimously in favor of the lone zoning request on the docket, rezoning...
Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes
GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
WBTV
N.C. state representative shares email confirming Gaston Co. Schools was advised to wait on transition to new payroll system
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more about the payroll challenges in Gaston County Schools. WBTV’s education reporter Courtney Cole obtained copies of emails from N.C. State Representative Kelly Hastings on Thursday regarding the payroll issues in Gaston County Schools. One of the emails was sent from a...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakeside condos approved; needs assessment authorized for affordable housing
DAVIDSON – Multiple topics with long histories of town discussions returned to the agenda at the town board’s Sept. 13 session, resulting in one final ruling, one clarification of a program’s title and nature and one more step toward binding board action. In addition, the board delayed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourstate.com
On the Trail of Faith & Frescoes in West Jefferson
Start with the light. Even on an overcast day, a soft glow seems to rise from the two windows that frame The Mystery of Faith in St. Mary’s Church in West Jefferson. This is my first stop on the High Country Fresco Trail, a collection of mountain churches where artist Benjamin F. Long IV created stunning Biblical images in an intricate and now largely forgotten art form. The trail attracts pilgrims both artistic and religious — as many as 50,000 a year, at least pre-Covid — and is as important to art historians as it is to seekers of grace. But I’m not thinking about any of that. I’m thinking about the light.
WCNC
'It’s surreal' | Residents move into new Hickory affordable housing
HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is seeking solutions to affordable housing by helping families realize the dream of homeownership. The city just finished building six new homes in the Ridgeview community in partnership with a Charlotte-based developer. "It’s surreal we’re feeling fantastic about it," Carmello Priolo, a...
A collector of all things is preserving history in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “History is so broad, You can focus on anything you’re interested in,” said Steve Hill. History is something that happened in the past. ‘Past’ is the key word, time moves on but history stays put. But for those like Steve Hill, history is here, right now. History is alive. […]
Several attorneys sign State Bar letter calling out 'apparent ticket-fixing' in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As the North Carolina State Bar questions defense attorneys about "an apparent ticket-fixing agreement" in Cabarrus County, 23 lawyers signed their names on a notice of concern submitted to the government agency responsible for regulating the legal profession. An unsigned copy of the notice, obtained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
focusnewspaper.com
Catawba County Parks To Host Events For Take A Child Outside Week, September 23-30
Newton, NC – Catawba County Parks will celebrate Take a Child Outside (TACO) week, which takes place September 23-30, with a series of events for families and kids. Take a Child Outside Week, a national initiative spearheaded by the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, was designed to help break down obstacles that keep children from exploring the natural world and encourages children and adults to spend time together outdoors.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County leaders adopt income protection policy for renters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders have signed off on a policy that protects renters who use housing vouchers from being discriminated against. A similar policy was passed by the city of Charlotte. It applies to any landlord who gets money or tax grants or incentives from the county, although those who don’t are encouraged to accept those housing vouchers.
Retired judge speaks on school bomb threats in area
Over just this week, multiple schools in multiple districts have had to deal with various bomb threats, which have disrupted class for thousands of students.
Working to stop hoax bomb threats in area
In the last three days of school, there have been multiple bomb threats in area schools, with some happening numerous times at the same schools in Cabarrus County.
Comments / 0