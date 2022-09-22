ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir, NC

towncarolina.com

Wedding: Madeline Davis and Cody Hevener

It was love at first sight when Madeline and Cody locked eyes for the first time at a birthday party. They played games and talked until the morning about their lives and dreams for the future. Afterward, they made the most of the time they had together while dating long distance. After the couple dated for a year and a half, Cody surprised Madeline with a day trip to Biltmore Estate. They journeyed through the grounds for most of the day. After stopping for photos at the last set of gardens, Cody got down on one knee. Madeline, of course, said yes, and they held their wedding at the Seed Mill Barn in Monroe, NC.
MONROE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Frye Regional Cancer Center’s Bras Because “Fun”draiser, 10/21

Hickory – Frye Regional Cancer Center is excited to announce that the annual Bras Because fundraiser event is back. This year, the night of fun, music and fundraising will be held at Moretz Mills in Hickory on Friday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Individuals, businesses and organizations in the community are invited to decorate bras and attend the event.
HICKORY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Fundraising Launch For New Hickory Aviation Museum, 9/28

Hickory – The community is invited to attend the Sabre Society of North Carolina’s public fundraising launch for the new Hickory Aviation Museum on Wednesday, September 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block (243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory). The Elevate-themed event will present...
HICKORY, NC
kiss951.com

New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina

Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
BELMONT, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
ourstate.com

On the Trail of Faith & Frescoes in West Jefferson

Start with the light. Even on an overcast day, a soft glow seems to rise from the two windows that frame The Mystery of Faith in St. Mary’s Church in West Jefferson. This is my first stop on the High Country Fresco Trail, a collection of mountain churches where artist Benjamin F. Long IV created stunning Biblical images in an intricate and now largely forgotten art form. The trail attracts pilgrims both artistic and religious — as many as 50,000 a year, at least pre-Covid — and is as important to art historians as it is to seekers of grace. But I’m not thinking about any of that. I’m thinking about the light.
WEST JEFFERSON, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Celebrated Pianist To Perform Solo Recital In Hickory, 9/25

Hickory – Resident of France and North Carolina native, Edmund Barton Bullock, will perform at First United Methodist Church in Hickory on Sept. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Music featured will be Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Bach and Bullock’s own composition, “Called, a Life Lived in Love” for piano solo.
HICKORY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Catawba County Parks To Host Events For Take A Child Outside Week, September 23-30

Newton, NC – Catawba County Parks will celebrate Take a Child Outside (TACO) week, which takes place September 23-30, with a series of events for families and kids. Take a Child Outside Week, a national initiative spearheaded by the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, was designed to help break down obstacles that keep children from exploring the natural world and encourages children and adults to spend time together outdoors.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Fast Casual

Famous Toastery's flagship reopens with new look

With a renewed emphasis on becoming famous in the communities it serves, the original Famous Toastery location in Davidson, North Carolina, has reopened with a facelift. "Coming out of the pandemic, we were really looking for a new identity," Brian Burchill, co-founder and chief culture officer, said in a company press release. "The Davidson store specifically is nearly 15 years old, and the building itself is over 100 years old, so we thought it'd be a great place to start. It is also one of our busiest locations, so we wanted to really double down on that 'be famous' model."
DAVIDSON, NC
corneliustoday.com

New retail additions to Birkdale Village

Sept. 21. The fourth tiny retail kiosk in The Grove near Regal Cinemas in Birkdale Village has now been claimed by mother-daughter duo Robin Galloway and Samantha Stevens, who will open Airlie Baby in October. The shop will offer infant and toddler clothing, toys, books, accessories, and more, with a...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 19

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 9-15: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 97.5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 95.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'It’s surreal' | Residents move into new Hickory affordable housing

HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is seeking solutions to affordable housing by helping families realize the dream of homeownership. The city just finished building six new homes in the Ridgeview community in partnership with a Charlotte-based developer. "It’s surreal we’re feeling fantastic about it," Carmello Priolo, a...
HICKORY, NC
corneliustoday.com

Gas eruption rocks Alexander Farm area

[Updated] Sept. 20. By Dave Yochum. A gas explosion at Alexander Farms has brought traffic to a halt on Westmoreland and West Catawba where the $110 million mixed-use project is under construction. It’s unknown if there are any injuries, but witnesses said there was an enormous explosion around 2:10 pm....
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
HICKORY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

The City Of Hickory Now Selling Mulch And Leaf Compost

Hickory – Just in time for fall, the City of Hickory will is now selling mulch and leaf compost. The City of Hickory’s yard waste facility hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning this Friday, September 16. The facility is located on Cloninger Mill Road, which is off N.C. 127, near the bridge that crosses Lake Hickory and links to Alexander County. The hours will remain the same until all mulch and compost is gone.
HICKORY, NC

