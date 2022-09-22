ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 7

Enuf Said22
3d ago

Surveillance cameras know who left the apt before security came back and made the discovery boyfriend had restraining orders not hard to figure this one out RIP to the young Lady just not right at all

3
Hakuna Matata
4d ago

Most likely it's her if she hasn't been found but body parts have been found. Sick stuff. RIP

7
NBC New York

Man Wanted for Sucker-Punching On-Duty Subway Conductor in the Bronx

Police are on the lookout for a man they say randomly attacked a 46-year-old MTA conductor while he was on the job in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx on September 20. According to investigators, the conductor had just pulled into the East 149 Street and Grand Concourse station...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police warn Brooklyn women to be on lookout for serial groper

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a man who has been going around Brooklyn groping women. “He’s just a pervert. I think it’s nasty,” said Anita Kalliecheren, a Brooklyn resident and a father. That’s how some neighbors describe the man accused of violating women in several Brooklyn communities. Now, the NYPD […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Woman Run Over After Falling Out of Boyfriend's Car in Brooklyn: Cops

Authorities responded to a Brooklyn neighborhood early Sunday morning after a woman trying to get into her boyfriend's car fell out and onto the street where she was fatally struck, according to the NYPD. The woman, 46, had tried getting into the rear door of her boyfriend's car as he...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Mercedes driver fatally shot by Bronx carjackers after going out to meet someone: ‘Told his mom he would be right back’

A Bronx Mercedes-Benz driver ran out to meet someone only to be fatally shot by carjackers. Jose Alvarado, 45, was shot in the head during the carjacking in Hunts Point at about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, cops and the victim’s family said. Surveillance footage obtained by the Daily News shows three men confronting Alvarado on the sidewalk outside his parked Mercedes-Benz on Hunts Point Ave. near ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the head in Hunts Point, police say

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the head outside a strip club in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities found Jose Alvarado, 45, with a gunshot wound to the head in front of a strip club at 673 Hunts Point Rd. in Hunts Point at around 12:15 a.m., police […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash

At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gunpoint robbery caught on video in Queens

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects in a gunpoint robbery in the Rockaways. It happened early Friday morning near Beach 64th Street and Almeda Avenue in Arverne. The NYPD says a 39-year-old man was trying to enter his house when a gunman confronted him, and they started to fight. A second suspect then allegedly attacked the victim from behind. Police say they stole the man's Rolex watch, a wallet with $1,700 in cash, and a laptop computer. They then took off in a white Honda Accord with South Carolina plates. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man dies, 2 others injured in Brooklyn shooting, police say

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and two others were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities responded to Ashford and Fulton Streets in Cypress Hills at around 3:30 a.m. and found three men with gunshot wounds. One male was shot in the stomach and died at the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Fatal Bronx stabbing: 2 suspects arrested in homicide, police say

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, authorities said early Friday. A 16-year-old boy arrested Wednesday is charged with manslaughter and gang assault. Angel Rivera, 19, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault, and assault, according […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Uncle, Nephew Admit to 2019 Machete Slaying of NJ Man

Two men pleaded guilty to the brutal machete slaying of a man found dead in the middle of a quiet New Jersey street nearly three years ago, prosecutors announced Sunday. The Monmouth County prosecutor's office said Omar Rivera-Rojas, 32, and Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, admitted to killing the man found on Howell's Hurley Pond Road in Oct. 2019 following a fight that broke out between the three men.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Funeral held for NYC taxi driver killed on the job

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of people gathered Friday for a viewing and funeral for the yellow cab driver killed on the job in Far Rockaway, Queens last month. The family of 52-year old Kutin Gyimah waited all this time for the final farewell in hopes that Gyimah’s sisters could travel from his native Ghana […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Armed Robbery Suspect Dies of Possible Overdose at NYC Precinct: Cops

A man arrested in connection to an armed robbery died of a possible overdose while in police custody at a New York City stationhouse Thursday evening, NYPD officials said. The 29-year-old and another man were picked up by officers after allegedly matching the description of two men who tried to rob a man at knifepoint near 27th Street and 3rd Avenue, police said. The men were taken to the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Women slashed, punched in Atlantic Ave. Subway Station Attacks

A man slashed a woman in the face in an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn subway platform, then ran upstairs and repeatedly punched another random woman in the face, police said Thursday. The first victim, age 30, was standing on the northbound 5 Train platform at the Flatbush Ave./Atlantic Ave....
BROOKLYN, NY

