*Bombon*
4d ago
I can't believe she's the one in the hospital bed as if she's the one who gave birth 🙄😒oh wait nevermind I take that back, she's a Kartrashian so something like this should be expected
Reply(11)
130
JHE
4d ago
HUH????? She WAS NEVER PREGNANT BUT SHE’S POSING IN A HOSPITAL BED AS OF SHE WAS!!!!!! STRAIGHT MENTAL, ALL OF THEM. MONEY IS JUST THROWN AT THEM FOR NOT EVEN WORKING!!!!!!!
Reply
50
rick sloan
4d ago
why is she in a hospital bed in photograph? she had a surrogate. oh well best wishes just stop the crying you volunteered for this
Reply(11)
78
Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’
Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name
A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'
Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion
Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
Fans say Gwen Stefani looks unrecognisable in new TV interview
Gwen Stefani fans have claimed that they're shocked by the appearance of the singer in a new interview. The 'Don't Speak' hitmaker, 52, recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote The Voice, but it was her appearance that got fans talking. Watch the interview here:. The interview...
Did Grimes get surgically implanted elf ears? She shared a post-op photo
Grimes shared a post-op photo. The Canadian singer, known for her provocative attitude and passionate interest in Artificial Intelligence and alien life, uploaded a photo on her Twitter that showed her all bandaged up. RELATED: Grimes clears the record on her relationship with Elon Musk ...
Lamar Odom Shared His Reaction To Seeing Khloé Kardashian Cry Over Tristan Thompson On "The Kardashians"
"It was hard for me to watch that. It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that." Lamar Odom got interviewed about Khloé Kardashian again — this time about the baby drama that was featured on the latest episode of The Kardashians.
Kim Kardashian Bought A $70 Million House, And It's Completely Different Than Her Current Creepy Dystopian Mansion
This is definitely a different vibe than the whole "abandoned museum" thing she was going for in the other house.
Kourtney Kardashian Bares it All in Cheeky Photo to Introduce New Business Venture
Kourtney Kardashian just revealed her newest project: a new vitamin and supplement line called Lemme. The reality star, 43, announced the upcoming launch of her new brand via Instagram on Monday, where she also shared a very cheeky promotional photo. The racy snap features Kardashian posing in a dreamy pit...
Woman fell in love with sugar daddy after he bought her £340k house and £40k car
A woman has explained how she ended up falling in love with her sugar daddy. Damea Williams, 31 and James Parker, 67, from Atlanta - who have a 36-year age gap - are now engaged after first meeting on Facebook in 2017. You can see a video of the couple...
ETOnline.com
How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is Celebrating Her Sweet 16 (Exclusive)
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is celebrating her Sweet 16! Dannielynn Birkhead is marking her milestone birthday on Wednesday and, together with dad Larry Birkhead, sharing exclusive details with Entertainment Tonight. Dannielynn is all smiles in a new photo snapped on her special day, wearing a tie-dye yellow oversized Kill Bill...
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy Is Precious: 1st Photo of Their Son
Meet Khloé’s baby! Khloé Kardashian gave the first glimpse of baby No. 2 during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, September 22. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” Khloé gushed after the arrival of her sweet son. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
The Hollywood Gossip
Adam Levine to Behati Prinsloo: Please Don't Divorce Me! I'll Stop Sliding Into Random Models' DMs!
As you’ve likely heard by now, Adam Levine is in trouble. Not only is his marriage at risk, but he’s facing the destruction of a reputation based on his image as both a born romantic and a family man. Levine appears to have cheated on his wife Behati...
Why Fans Think True Thompson Accidentally Revealed the Name of Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy
Watch: Did True Thompson REVEAL Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy's Name?. Did Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson just reveal the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy?. That's what TikToker Marissa Spagnoli thinks. In a Sept. 22 video, the content creator shared a theory about whether True accidentally dropped...
