Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Ohio, Ashtabula Lakeshore County. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie Heavy Lake Effect Rain Expected During the Morning Commute Areas of heavy lake effect rain will impact the morning commute at times across portions of far Western NY. Rain will reach the Buffalo Metro area between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Rainfall rates of a half inch per hour will be possible at times. Heavy rainfall will cause reduced visibility, and areas of ponding water on local roadways. Localized flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas will be possible. If traveling this morning, please allow extra time to reach your destination. This includes I90 in Erie and ChautauQua counties.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Ohio, Ashtabula Lakeshore County. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Flood Advisory issued for Ashtabula, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 05:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ashtabula; Lake FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Ohio, including the following counties, Ashtabula and Lake. * WHEN...Until 900 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 551 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Painesville, Fairport Harbor, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake, Geneva, Madison, Perry, Mentor-On-The- Lake, North Perry, Kirtland Hills, Grand River and North Madison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northeast Ohio, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake. In northwest Pennsylvania, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain will occur tonight through late Tuesday night. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Higher totals are possible where rain bands persist the longest. The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Chautauqua, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain today through late Tuesday night may result in flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible where lake effect rain is most persistent. The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
