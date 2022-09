The best concerts and live music happening in Tampa Bay from Sept. 22-29

Lizzo, who plays Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Sept. 24, 2022.

The weekend is here, and that means another week of live music starts in Tampa Bay. It's a busy one, too, with at least three Grammy winners, a whole slew of punks, some wild reunion and homecoming shows, plus one hell of a downtown Tampa block party, that Bends 10-year anniversary, and more.Look below and click through to get info on the best concerts and live music events happening in Tampa Bay from Sept. 22-29.Thursday, Sept. 22Friday, Sept. 23Saturday, Sept. 24Sunday, Sept. 25Monday, Sept. 26Tuesday, Sept. 27Thursday, Sept. 29The listings below are pulled directly from Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's user-submitted event calendar and presented to local live music fans weekly. It's free to list your concert or event, so what are you waiting for?Thursday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. No cover. Barness Recital Hall at University of South Florida, TampaFriday, Sept. 23, 9 p.m. $25 PTL, Ybor CityFriday, Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. $15. Brass Mug, TampaFriday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. No cover. Shuffle, TampaFriday, Sept. 23, 10 p.m. No cover. The Ritz, Ybor CitySaturday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m. $5. If I Brewed The World, St. PetersburgSaturday, Sept. 24, 10 p.m. $75 & up. Orpheum, TampaSaturday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. $23-$28. Firehouse Cultural Center, RuskinSaturday, Sept. 24, 9 p.m. $25 PTL, Ybor CitySaturday, Sept. 24, noon. $20. WTR Pool, TampaSaturday, Sept. 24, 10 p.m. $39 & up. The Ritz, Ybor CitySunday, Sept. 25, noon. $20. WTR Pool, TampaSunday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. No cover. Shuffle, TampaWednesday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. $30 & up. Orpheum, TampaThursday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m. $10-$16. The Studio@620, St. PetersburgThursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m. $22 & up. Orpheum, TampaThursday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. Free. Barness Recital Hall at University of South Florida, Tampa