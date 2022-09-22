The best concerts and live music happening in Tampa Bay from Sept. 22-29
The weekend is here, and that means another week of live music starts in Tampa Bay. It's a busy one, too, with at least three Grammy winners, a whole slew of punks, some wild reunion and homecoming shows, plus one hell of a downtown Tampa block party, that Bends 10-year anniversary, and more.
Look below and click through to get info on the best concerts and live music events happening in Tampa Bay from Sept. 22-29.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Also playing
USF Concert and Symphonic Bands Thursday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. No cover. Barness Recital Hall at University of South Florida, Tampa
Road to Home Bass: Destructo Friday, Sept. 23, 9 p.m. $25 PTL, Ybor City
No Resolve w/GFM Friday, Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. $15. Brass Mug, Tampa
Shevonne Friday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. No cover. Shuffle, Tampa
#Pound Friday: Zeke Beats Friday, Sept. 23, 10 p.m. No cover. The Ritz, Ybor City
3 Faces of Punk Saturday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m. $5. If I Brewed The World, St. Petersburg
Emo Night Brooklyn Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 p.m. $75 & up. Orpheum, Tampa
Gypsy Star Saturday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. $23-$28. Firehouse Cultural Center, Ruskin
L8 Night Flights: Christoph Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 p.m. $25 PTL, Ybor City
Rosé All Day: Dr. Fresch Saturday, Sept. 24, noon. $20. WTR Pool, Tampa
Slushii Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 p.m. $39 & up. The Ritz, Ybor City
Pool Party Sunday: Valentino Kahn Sunday, Sept. 25, noon. $20. WTR Pool, Tampa
Rehab: Live Music Brunch Sunday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. No cover. Shuffle, Tampa
KMFDM Wednesday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. $30 & up. Orpheum, Tampa
Gypsy Star Thursday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m. $10-$16. The Studio@620, St. Petersburg
Movements Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m. $22 & up. Orpheum, Tampa
USF Choirs: Diaspora Voices-Latinx Composers Concert Thursday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. Free. Barness Recital Hall at University of South Florida, Tampa
- Off With Their Heads w/Busy Weather/Rutterkin/City Mouse/Spanish Needles (Hooch and Hive, Tampa)
- Pink Turns Blue w/Sleeping Pills/Layne Lyre (Crowbar, Ybor City)
- Aurelio Voltaire w/Laboratory (Music Hall at New World Brewery, Tampa)
- Barns Courtney w/The Ramona (Crowbar, Ybor City)
- The Drain Outs w/Hovercar/Sports Mode (The Hub, Tampa)
- Intoxicated w/Heaven’s Gate/PeZ/Collapsor (Born Free Pub & Grill, Tampa)
- Kid Loki (Magnanimous Brewing, Tampa)
- Photon (Dunedin Brewery, Dunedin)
- Sintell Terry w/In the Pocket/Beats N Chill (Oceanic Trading Post, Tampa)
- Treis & Friends (South Block Space, Tampa)
- Stick To Your Guns w/Kublai Khan/Belmont/Koyo/Foreign Hands (Orpheum, Tampa)
- SoundSalon: Wookess Williams w/Jackson Davis/Jeff Brawer/Shae Krispinsky/Jeremy Gloff (The Disco Dolls Studio, Tampa)
- Bangarang 10 Year Anniversary Party feat. ABR/Dea And Saint/Shevonne/Pilot Jonezz (Crowbar, Ybor City)
- The Bends 10-year anniversary: Spoiled Rat w/Fessi K/They Hate Change/UNFUN (The Bends, St. Petersburg)
- Benjamin Booker w/Carson Cox (The Hub, Tampa)
- The Dukes of Hillsborough w/Flat Stanley/Crash Mitchell (Hooch and Hive, Tampa)
- Lecrae (Crossover Church, Tampa)
- Lizzo w/Saucy Santana (Amalie Arena, Tampa)
- Michael McArthur album release (The Polk Theatre, Lakeland)
- Photon (Dunedin Brewery, Dunedin)
- Will Quinlan w/Billy Summer (Biergarten at New World Brewery, Tampa)
- Antonio Rey (Centro Asturiano de Tampa, Ybor City)
- End of Summer Bash: Rich Medina (The Factory, St. Petersburg)
- Karol G w/Agudelo888 ( Amalie Arena, Tampa)
- Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/Midlake (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg)
- Quicksand w/Bloodlet (Orpheum, Tampa)
- I Prevail w/Pierce The Veil/Fit For A King/Yours Truly (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg)
- Lagwagon w/Bigwig/Grumpster (The Ritz, Ybor City)
- Bonobo (The Ritz, Ybor City)
- Sevendust w/Nonpoint/Bastadane/Burden The Sky (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg)
