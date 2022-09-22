ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The best concerts and live music happening in Tampa Bay from Sept. 22-29

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
Lizzo, who plays Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Sept. 24, 2022.
The weekend is here, and that means another week of live music starts in Tampa Bay. It's a busy one, too, with at least three Grammy winners, a whole slew of punks, some wild reunion and homecoming shows, plus one hell of a downtown Tampa block party, that Bends 10-year anniversary, and more.

Look below and click through to get info on the best concerts and live music events happening in Tampa Bay from Sept. 22-29.

Thursday, Sept. 22 Friday, Sept. 23
Saturday, Sept. 24
Sunday, Sept. 25
Monday, Sept. 26
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Thursday, Sept. 29
The listings below are pulled directly from Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's user-submitted event calendar and presented to local live music fans weekly. It's free to list your concert or event, so what are you waiting for?


Also playing
USF Concert and Symphonic Bands Thursday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. No cover. Barness Recital Hall at University of South Florida, Tampa
Road to Home Bass: Destructo Friday, Sept. 23, 9 p.m. $25 PTL, Ybor City
No Resolve w/GFM Friday, Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. $15. Brass Mug, Tampa
Shevonne Friday, Sept. 23,  7 p.m. No cover. Shuffle, Tampa
#Pound Friday: Zeke Beats Friday, Sept. 23, 10 p.m. No cover. The Ritz, Ybor City
3 Faces of Punk Saturday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m. $5. If I Brewed The World, St. Petersburg

Emo Night Brooklyn Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 p.m. $75 & up. Orpheum, Tampa
Gypsy Star Saturday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. $23-$28. Firehouse Cultural Center, Ruskin
L8 Night Flights: Christoph Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 p.m. $25 PTL, Ybor City
Rosé All Day: Dr. Fresch Saturday, Sept. 24, noon. $20. WTR Pool, Tampa
Slushii Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 p.m. $39 & up. The Ritz, Ybor City
Pool Party Sunday: Valentino Kahn Sunday, Sept. 25, noon. $20. WTR Pool, Tampa

Rehab: Live Music Brunch Sunday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. No cover. Shuffle, Tampa
KMFDM Wednesday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. $30 & up. Orpheum, Tampa
Gypsy Star Thursday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m. $10-$16. The Studio@620, St. Petersburg
Movements Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m. $22 & up. Orpheum, Tampa
USF Choirs: Diaspora Voices-Latinx Composers Concert Thursday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. Free. Barness Recital Hall at University of South Florida, Tampa



 

ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | September 23-25

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 23-25), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The laugh-out-loud musical – featuring actors and puppets – tells the story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it’s clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood, which is a racy, adults-only cross between South Park and Sesame Street.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Tampa Theatre reveals terrifying schedule for A Nightmare on Franklin Street

It’s spooky season in the city of Tampa, and that much is evident with the return of Tampa Theatre’s A Nightmare on Franklin Street. A host of classic horror flicks, ghost tours, spooky family classics and more will hit the stage and screen at our downtown movie palace this October. In late October, the hair-raising historic landmark goes 100% Halloween with classic horror movies, guest stars, ghost tours, spine-chilling stage shows, spooky storytelling, and family-friendly frights.
TAMPA, FL
