bloomberglaw.com
Corporate Monitorships Delayed as Justice Department Vets Picks
The Justice Department has yet to name compliance monitors for three companies that settled criminal probes by accepting independent reviews, potentially undercutting Biden administration efforts to enhance the widely-criticized enforcement tool. Delays in each of the criminal monitorships announced since Biden took office range from four months following the DOJ’s...
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Midsize Firms Top Big Ones in Tough First Half
In today’s column, plaintiffs attorneys asked a judge for more fees and costs as sanctions from Facebook and its law firm; Adams and Reese said it launched a practice to support historically Black colleges and universities; and a former in-house lawyer convicted for murder faces decades in prison. Leading...
bloomberglaw.com
Website-Browsing Surveillance Suits Erupt After Appellate Ruling
Pennsylvania emerges as new front in session-replay litigation. Ashley Popa was shopping online for pet stairs. Without her knowledge, a third-party marketing service used by Harriet Carter Gifts was tracking her every move, collecting her personal identifying information even though she bought nothing. Popa filed a proposed class action naming...
bloomberglaw.com
Huntington Ingalls Wins Vermont Ruling for Covid Coverage (1)
Vermont ruling is first of its kind for Covid insurance suits. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. convinced Vermont‘s Supreme Court to revive the shipbuilder‘s lawsuit to get Covid business interruption coverage from Chubb Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway and other insurers, resulting in the first state high court ruling that sides with a policyholder in the hotly contested issue nationwide.
bloomberglaw.com
US Sugar Defeats DOJ’s Bid to Block Imperial Sugar Acquisition (2)
$315 million deal consolidates already concentrated market, DOJ said. Delaware judge keeps full opinion under seal for confidentiality. ‘s proposed acquisition of rival Imperial Sugar, after a Delaware judge said the deal doesn’t violate antitrust law. Judge Maryellen Noreika of the US District Court for the District of Delaware...
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Industry Apprenticeship Program Officially Scrapped
The Trump administration’s industry-led apprenticeship program is officially over after the US Labor Department released a final rule to rescind the program known as “IRAP” Friday. The industry-recognized apprenticeship programs allowed third parties to oversee federally funded training opportunities. The final rule canceling the program is scheduled...
