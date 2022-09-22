Heal the Ocean co-founder Hillary Hauser talks about new book at Chaucer’s Books in Santa Barbara

Hillary Hauser the co-founder of Heal the Ocean talks about her new book at Chauser's

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The co-founder of "Heal the Ocean" has a new book out.

Hillary Hauser held a book signing at Chaucer's Books in Santa Barbara on Wednesday night.

Hauser's latest book is entitled "Dancing on Waves: A True Story of Finding Love & Redemption in the Ocean."

It tells the story of her adventures and love of the environment and the ocean.

People packed the bookstore to meet her.

For book information, click here .

