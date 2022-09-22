Read full article on original website
Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can find or has information about her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby
Paris Hilton said that family and friends have searched "high and low" for Diamond Baby to no avail.
PETS・
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
