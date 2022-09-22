The National Retail Federation (NRF) has thrown its support behind legislation introduced by the U.S. House of Representatives that is designed to ditch “swipe fees” that increase prices for consumers paying with a credit card. Representatives Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Lance Gooden (R-Texas) introduced the Credit Card Competition Act in the House on Monday last week, two months after it was introduced in the Senate by Senators Richard Durbin, (D-Ill.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.). The measure would require that credit cards issued by the nation’s largest banks be able to be processed over at least two unaffiliated networks. One of which would...

