coingeek.com
New US bill seeks to ban UST-like algorithmic stablecoins for 2 years
Terra’s multi-billion-dollar collapse in May was a turning point for digital asset regulations, and since then, many jurisdictions have tightened their oversight over the sector. The U.S. Congress is the latest, and with a new proposed bill, it would ban “endogenously collateralized” stablecoins like TerraUSD (UST) for the next two years.
coingeek.com
Iran pushes to rein digital assets with the launch of ‘crypto rial’
Iran has been home to a vast number of BTC miners over the last two years and made significant stride in the adoption of virtual currencies as a means of evading economic sanctions. However, Iran is not keen on advocating for widespread local use of virtual assets for payments. The...
coingeek.com
Australia’s financial regulator increases staff strength following Ethereum’s Merge
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has increased the number of personnel keeping an eye on the digital asset industry in the country. The Guardian reports that the decision to bolster its rank was predicated on the need to protect investors from the inherent risks of virtual currencies. Greg...
coingeek.com
Satoshi Nakamoto is a serial troll killer
The Granath v Wright trial in Norway is over. We basically saw a professional internet troll trying to justify his intense campaign of cyber-bullying of a fellow human being. From what we could hear of Granath and his witnesses, there seems to be the idea that hurting a person online is alright if enough anonymous psychopaths agree on social media.
coingeek.com
Boracay is becoming the Philippines ‘Bitcoin Island’ as adoption soars
Boracay isn’t particularly renowned for being a trailblazer in technology, with many flocking to the island for its white sandy beaches and world-class resorts. It’s now seeking to be more than just a holiday destination and become a Bitcoin Island as adoption continues to soar. While it draws...
coingeek.com
South Korea: Authorities arrest 25 Kimchi premium traders
South Korean authorities have arrested 25 Kimchi premium traders for allegedly making over $72,000 in illegal BTC trades. Korean authorities have been cracking down on the Kimchi premium trading sector for the past few years, claiming these traders violate the country’s foreign exchange and money laundering regulations. Kimchi premium...
coingeek.com
US looks to beef up Russia sanctions via crypto mixer crackdown
The U.S. government isn’t backing down in its crackdown on digital coin ‘mixers’ to enforce economic sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs held a hearing on “Tightening the Screws on Russia: Smart Sanctions, Economic Statecraft and Next Steps.” The opening statement from committee chair Sherrod Brown (D-OH) referenced the need to enforce “the economic sanctions designed to weaken Russia’s economy.”
