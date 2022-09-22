Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
H.B. Fuller (FUL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
H.B. Fuller (FUL -1.25%) Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the H.B. Fuller third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] Thank you. Steven Brazones, vice president, investor relations, you may begin...
Motley Fool
Lennar (LEN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Lennar (LEN -0.47%) Welcome to Lennar's third quarter earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I will now turn the call over to Alexandra Lumpkin for the briefing of the forward-looking statement. Alex Lumpkin -- Deputy...
Motley Fool
FedEx (FDX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
FedEx (FDX -3.37%) Good day, everyone, and welcome to the FedEx Corporation first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I will turn the call over to Mickey Foster, vice president of investor relations for FedEx Corporation. Please go ahead. Mickey Foster...
Motley Fool
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IBEX Limited (IBEX 7.81%) Welcome to the IBEX fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] To note, there is also an accompanying earnings deck presentation available on the IBEX Investor Relations website at investors.ibex.co.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Costco Wholesale (COST) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Costco Wholesale (COST -4.26%) Q4 2022 Earnings Call.
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Income investors, check out these stocks with annual dividend yields over 6%.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today
The automaker warned investors its supply chain problems are far from over.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warren Buffett Is Sitting On $168 Billion In Unrealized Gains From These 4 Stocks
Time has proven quite the ally for the Oracle of Omaha.
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Why FedEx Stock Is Popping Thursday Afternoon
FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were better than feared following the company’s weak preliminary results from last week. Q1 Results: FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $24.01 billion, according to...
5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value
The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows.
Some stocks have fallen, but they can get up.
Motley Fool
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Down Over 50%, Is FedEx Stock a Buy?
FedEx stock plummeted to a 52-week low after its disconcerting business update.
Passive Income in a Bear Market? 1 Stock Warren Buffett Bought.
Chemicals company Celanese offers both a well-covered dividend and excellent prospects for long-term earnings growth.
Motley Fool
Why Invitae Corporation Sank as Much as 25.5% This Week
The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates, making it tougher for companies like Invitae to raise cash. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Is Dutch Bros' Monster Growth About to Sputter Out?
While the drive-thru coffee chain is on a growth path, you sometimes need to dig into the numbers to see what's really going on.
Why Compass Stock Couldn't Find Its Way This Week
Rising interest rates are hardly a good environment for big real estate players; consequently, the company is retrenching.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market Got You Down? Consider Buying These 2 Stocks
Volatility has increased this year, with the Nasdaq tumbling into a bear market. While volatility is part of investing, adding lower-volatility stocks can reduce its impact. Realty Income and Public Storage have delivered attractive total returns with much less volatility over the years. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Comments / 0