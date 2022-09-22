Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Safety and immune response kinetics of GRAd-COV2 vaccine: phase 1 clinical trial results
Despite the successful deployment of efficacious vaccines and therapeutics, the development of novel vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 remains a major goal to increase vaccine doses availability and accessibility for lower income setting. We report here on the kinetics of Spike-specific humoral and T-cell response in young and old volunteers over 6 months follow-up after a single intramuscular administration of GRAd-COV2, a gorilla adenoviral vector-based vaccine candidate currently in phase-2 of clinical development. At all three tested vaccine dosages, Spike binding and neutralizing antibodies were induced and substantially maintained up to 3 months, to then contract at 6 months. Potent T-cell responses were readily induced and sustained throughout the study period, with only minor decline. No major differences in immune response to GRAd-COV2 vaccination were observed in the two age cohorts. In light of its favorable safety and immunogenicity, GRAd-COV2 is a valuable candidate for further clinical development and potential addition to the COVID-19 vaccine toolbox to help fighting SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.
healio.com
FDA grants orphan drug designation to novel bispecific antibody for pancreatic cancer
The FDA granted orphan drug designation to ATG-101 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, according to a press release from the agent’s manufacturer. ATG-101 (Antengene), a novel PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, has been designed to block the binding of immunosuppressive PD-1/PD-L1 and conditionally induce 4-1BB stimulation, causing activation of antitumor immune effectors and conferring enhanced antitumor activity, according to an Antengene press release. The agent has shown significant antitumor activity in animal models of resistant tumors and those that progressed on anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, and it exhibited an excellent safety profile in toxicology studies, the press release stated.
Managed Healthcare Executive
FDA Updates for the Week of Sept. 19, 2022
The FDA approved a tumor agnostic treatment for cancer, a lower dose MRI contrast agent, the first generic of Tazorac gel, and a gene therapy for a rare disease. Advisory committees vote down poziotinib for NSCLC and Pepaxto for multiple myeloma and give positive vote for microbiotic-based C. diff therapy. The agency has accepted sNDA for Tukysa for HER2 positive colorectal cancer.
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
MedicalXpress
Lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor agonist, is an effective and safe treatment for amyopathic dermatomyositis
A recent study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology describes the success of using lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that triggers the resolution of inflammation, to treat amyopathic dermatomyositis. This phase 2 trial, the first double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled research on skin-predominant dermatomyositis, tested the potential benefits of activating the endocannabinoid system to reduce the inflammation causing the symptoms. More than 40% of the patients taking lenabasum demonstrated significant improvements.
Nature.com
Recurrent febrile seizures and serum cytokines: a controlled follow-up study
The role of cytokines in the pathogenesis of febrile seizures (FSs) is unclear, and information regarding cytokine production outside of FS episodes is scarce. In our controlled follow-up study of patients with FSs, we compared the levels of 12 serum cytokines after the patients' first FSs, during febrile episodes without FSs, after recurrent FSs, during healthy periods after FSs, and between patients and controls.
cgtlive.com
Decibel Puts Forth Congenital Hearing Loss Gene Therapy for Clinical Trials
The company previously presented positive preclinical data at the 2021 ASGCT meeting. Decibel Therapeutics has submitted an investigational new drug application (IND) to the FDA for its gene therapy candidate DB-OTO for the intended treatment of profound congenital hearing loss due to an otoferlin deficiency in pediatric patients.1. “This submission...
Benzinga
New Batch Of Psilocybin Microdose Capsules Is Ready, Learn All The Details
Canadian-based psychedelics company Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. NMLSF, or NOVA, is collaborating with the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology (TIPT), a Health Canada-licensed GMP manufacturing and testing facility, to complete the production of an engineering quantity of psilocybin microdose capsules. The partners are moving forward with the release testing...
pharmatimes.com
AstraZeneca’s Tezspire approved in the EU for patients with severe asthma
Tezspire is a maintenance therapy for patients with no phenotype or biomarker limitations. AstraZeneca’s Tezspire – also known as Tezepelumab – has been approved in the EU as an add-on maintenance treatment in patients 12 years and older with severe asthma who are inadequately controlled with high dose inhaled corticosteroids plus another medicinal product.
MedPage Today
Incidence of Dry Eye Disease Lower With SGLT2 Inhibitors
A potential benefit of SGLT2 inhibitors in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) may be reduced incidence of dry eye disease, said authors of a large retrospective study. In more than 10,000 patients followed for approximately 4 years, the incidence of dry eye disease was lower in those receiving SGLT2 inhibitors compared with GLP-1 receptor agonists (9.0 vs 11.5 events per 1,000 person-years), said Jia-Horung Hung, MD, of National Cheng Kung University Hospital in Taiwan, and colleagues.
Nature.com
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy in children with post-concussion syndrome improves cognitive and behavioral function: a randomized controlled trial
Persistent post-concussion syndrome (PPCS) is a common and significant morbidity among children following traumatic brain injury (TBI) and the evidence for effective PPCS treatments remains limited. Recent studies have shown the beneficial effects of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) in PPCS adult patients. This randomized, sham-control, double blind trial evaluated the effect of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) on children (age 8"“15) suffering from PPCS from mild-moderate TBI events six months to 10Â years prior. Twenty-five children were randomized to receive 60 daily sessions of HBOT (n"‰="‰15) or sham (n"‰="‰10) treatments. Following HBOT, there was a significant increase in cognitive function including the general cognitive score (d"‰="‰0.598, p"‰="‰0.01), memory (d"‰="‰0.480, p"‰="‰0.02), executive function (d"‰="‰0.739, p"‰="‰0.003), PPCS symptoms including emotional score (p"‰="‰0.04, d"‰="‰"“ 0.676), behavioral symptoms including hyperactivity (d"‰="‰0.244, p"‰="‰0.03), global executive composite score (d"‰="‰0.528, p"‰="‰0.001), planning/organizing score (d"‰="‰1.09, p"‰="‰0.007). Clinical outcomes correlated with significant improvements in brain MRI microstructural changes in the insula, supramarginal, lingual, inferior frontal and fusiform gyri. The study suggests that HBOT improvesÂ both cognitive and behavioral function, PPCSÂ symptoms, and quality of life in pediatric PPCS patients at the chronic stage, even years after injury. Additional data is needed to optimize the protocol and to characterize the children who can benefit the most.
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
science.org
Gastric dysfunction in patients with chronic nausea and vomiting syndromes defined by a noninvasive gastric mapping device
Nausea and vomiting syndromes (NVSs) are heterogenous and difficult to diagnose. Body surface gastric mapping (BSGM) uses electrodes to monitor gastric activity to uncover aberrant gastric electrical patterns. Here, Gharibans et al. used the Gastric Alimetry BSGM system consisting of an array of electrodes worn over the stomach region, a reader, and a symptom-logging app to study NVS. Over the course of a test meal, differences in myoelectrical activity were detected in 43 patients with NVS compared to controls. Within patients with NVS, they identified two subgroups, one of which had comparable spectral and spatial metrics to controls. In patients with abnormal spectral and spatial metrics, severity of gastrointestinal symptoms correlated with BSGM metrics. This noninvasive mapping system could help characterize gastric dysmotility.
ajmc.com
Examining Biologic-Related Adverse Events in CRS With Nasal Polyps
Headaches, injection site reactions, and pharyngitis were the most common adverse events associated with the biologic therapies dupilumab, omalizumab, mepolizumab, and reslizumab in the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) with nasal polyps. A recent review shows that adverse events are common in clinical trials investigating biologic therapies for the treatment...
healio.com
FDA advisory panel votes against drugs for lung cancer, multiple myeloma subgroups
The FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee on Thursday voted against questions regarding the benefits vs. risks of two cancer treatments for which new drug applications have been filed. The panel concluded 9-4 that the current benefits of the oral, irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor poziotinib do not outweigh its risks for...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
New Phase 3 Trial Data Back P2B001 as Therapy for Early Parkinson’s
New trial data suggest that the combination therapy P2B001 for early Parkinson’s disease may offer effective symptom control with significantly fewer side effects — notably, less daytime sleepiness — than available treatments. The therapy, being developed by the Israeli-based Pharma Two B, could potentially be a first-line,...
neurologylive.com
Givosiran Shows Long-Term Clinical Benefit in Acute Hepatic Porphyria, Open-Label Findings Suggest
More than 85% of the individuals who continued givosiran (Givlaari; Alnylam) through the 36-week open-label extension were attack free in the final 3 months of treatment. After data from the double-blind, phase 3 ENVISION study (NCT03338816) first identified a clinical benefit of givosiran (Givlaari; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals) in patients with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP), new open-label data showed a similar, sustained benefit with treatment, including reduced frequency of attacks and hemin use, as well as improved physical functioning, for up to 36 months.1.
neurologylive.com
Cipaglucosidase Alfa/Miglustat Shows Beneficial Treatment Effects for Patients With Late-onset Pompe Disease
Most ambulatory patients had improved pulmonary functions and biomarker outcomes with cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat that were sustained through a less than 36-month follow-up period. Over the course of 36 months, cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat, an investigational treatment from Amicus Pharma for late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD) displayed a safety profile similar to approved enzyme...
