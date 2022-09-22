Read full article on original website
cancernetwork.com
Doris K. Hansen, MD, Analyzes Real-World Experiences With Idecabtagene Vicleucel in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Doris K. Hansen, MD, discussed results of an efficacy analysis examining the BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy idecabtagene vicleucel in real-world treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy idecabtagene vicleucel (Abecma) demonstrated clinical benefits in a real-world standard-of-care setting akin...
verywellhealth.com
Hyperthyroidism Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Approximately 1 in 100 Americans over the age of 12 have hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland makes too much thyroid hormone. When there is more thyroid hormone than the body needs, the functions of the major organs and systems are sped up. It can affect heart rate and metabolism.
2minutemedicine.com
Individuals with autoimmune diseases may have an increased risk for cardiovascular diseases
1. An increased incidence of new cardiovascular disease was seen in individuals with autoimmune disease compared to those without. 2. This increased risk was greatest in younger patients and increased among patients with multiple autoimmune conditions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Autoimmune diseases are known to be associated...
pharmatimes.com
Genetically modified herpes combats advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch in initial phase 1 trial. Researchers have found that RP2 – a modified version of the herpes simplex virus – has showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
Medical News Today
Common and rare types of blood cancer
The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
verywellhealth.com
How Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma Is Treated
Triple refractory multiple myeloma usually requires the use of two or more different kinds of drugs to improve survival outcomes and quality of life. Studies have shown that multiple myeloma at all stages responds better to combination therapy. This article discusses treatment options for triple refractory multiple myeloma. Conventional Treatment.
verywellhealth.com
Is Leg Pain a Symptom of Diabetes?
Diabetes is not usually a direct cause of leg pain, but leg pain and numbness or tingling from neuropathy can be a symptom of undiagnosed or uncontrolled diabetes. Between 20% and 50% of people with diabetes experience painful nerve damage as a result of their condition. This nerve damage results from long-term high blood sugar, fat, and cholesterol levels. The exact neuropathy symptoms you experience will vary based on your specific type of diabetes and what complications you may develop.
verywellhealth.com
Can Diabetic Retinopathy Be Reversed?
Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes and the most common cause of vision loss or blindness in people with diabetes. It can affect people with any type of diabetes (chronic high blood sugar), whether it's type 1, type 2, or gestational diabetes. More than half of people with diabetes will develop diabetic retinopathy.
survivornet.com
How Does Tabrecta Treat Advanced Lung Cancer?
A recently FDA-approved oral drug called Tabrecta has shown some success in treating patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (m-NSCLC). Tabrecta is a targeted therapy, which means it targets something specific in the body in an attempt to stop cancer growth. It works by blocking specific kinases (enzymes) in...
How To Protect Your Eyes Against Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic retinopathy is a condition that occurs when high blood sugar levels from people with diabetes cause damage to blood vessels in the retina.
verywellhealth.com
Acetaminophen and Codeine - Oral
Acetaminophen and codeine has a boxed warning, the most severe warning required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The boxed warning states the potential for opioid addiction, abuse, and misuse of this medication. Improper use of acetaminophen and codeine can lead to overdose and death. Therefore, people taking acetaminophen and codeine should be closely monitored. In addition, healthcare providers who prescribe opioid painkillers such as acetaminophen and codeine must participate in a drug safety program called the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS). For this program, healthcare providers must complete educational requirements and counsel people and their caregivers on using the medicine safely, among other conditions.
We need resilient health systems to address the dual crisis of infectious and chronic diseases
With our health systems strained by the concurrent outbreaks of monkeypox, polio and COVID-19, chronic diseases are not receiving the attention they deserve. But as we continue to face ongoing infectious disease threats, we need to build resilient health systems that are equipped to face both public health emergencies and ongoing population health challenges.
Nature.com
I-OPen: inferior outcomes of penta-refractory compared to penta-exposed multiple myeloma patients
Multiple myeloma (MM) is a clinically and biologically heterogeneous malignancy characterized by structural and numerical chromosomal abnormalities, mutational and copy number abnormalities that have impact on prognosis and responsiveness to various therapies [1, 2]. The treatment paradigms and outcomes for patients with MM have improved significantly over the past 15 years with increased understanding of the disease biology and expansion of therapeutic options [3, 4]. The five most active anti MM drugs that define the term "penta-refractory" are proteasome inhibitors (PIs) bortezomib and carfilzomib, immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs) lenalidomide and pomalidomide and the anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (CD38 MoABs) [4, 5]. Triplet and quadruplet therapies for induction and/or relapse have led to improved survival [6, 7]. Despite these advances in treatments, relapse of MM is inevitable. With each relapse, there may be acquisition of new mutations, epigenetic changes, and changes in the bone marrow microenvironment but there is also shift in the distribution of preexisting clones as selective pressures are applied rendering the disease more resistant and leading to ultimate development of relapsed/refractory MM (RRMM), extramedullary disease, and plasma cell leukemia, where further options are unlikely to result in deep or durable remissions [8, 9].
verywellhealth.com
Stages of Diabetic Retinopathy: What to Expect
Diabetic retinopathy is a progressive eye disease that can lead to vision loss. It is a complication of diabetes. Diabetic retinopathy affects the blood vessels of the light-sensitive retinal tissue of the eye. This condition may or may not have signs. It depends on which of the four stages of the disease you are in.
More People Are Surviving Cancer Than Ever Before
More people in the U.S. are surviving with cancer and living longer lives than ever before, even as nearly 2 million Americans are estimated to receive cancer diagnoses in 2022 alone, according to a new report from the American Association for Cancer Research. The report was released on Wednesday and chronicles statistics on cancer occurrence and mortality, new therapies that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer care and research.In 1971, 3 million Americans, or 1.4 percent of the U.S. population, were living with a cancer diagnosis; this year,...
targetedonc.com
Neurotoxicity and CRS Remain and Issue in Lymphoma After CAR T-Cell Therapy
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH, discussed what community oncologists should keep in mind when treating patients who are viable for CAR T-cell therapy. While a number of immunotherapy options have been developed and designed to eliminate malignant cells, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy,...
Nature.com
Optimal timing of treatment at relapse after autologous stem cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma: a study of the Korean Multiple Myeloma Working Party (KMM-1909)
The effectiveness of early treatment for biochemical relapse of multiple myeloma (MM) is unclear. To clarify this issue, this retrospective study was performed to evaluate the survival outcomes of 315 patients with relapsed MM after upfront autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). Over a median follow-up of 66.6 months (range, 15.1"“195.5 months), 48.2% of patients showed biochemical relapse, 41.3% showed clinical relapse, and 10.5% showed significant biochemical relapse. Progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were inferior for patients with clinical relapse compared to the other patients. Multivariate analysis showed that clinical relapse was an independent prognostic factor for OS. In patients with biochemical relapse, there was no significant difference in survival between patients treated while asymptomatic and those treated once clinical symptoms had appeared. Relapse type after upfront ASCT was a significant prognostic factor in patients with MM. In addition, no survival benefit of early treatment at biochemical relapse was observed, but a triplet regimen may be beneficial for MM patients with biochemical relapse.
MedicalXpress
Q and A: Does cancer increase my risk for a blood clot?
I am 48 and am being treated for metastatic breast cancer. Despite my diagnosis, I live a fairly normal life, am physically active and strive to optimize my health from a noncancer standpoint. An acquaintance who works in health care advised that I should watch closely for blood clots and be monitored. What is the risk of developing a blood clot, and how can I minimize my chances? How will I know if I have one?
In a 1st, scientists use designer immune cells to send an autoimmune disease into remission
Five patients with hard-to-treat lupus entered remission after scientists tweaked their immune cells using a technique normally used to treat cancer. After the one-time therapy, all five patients with the autoimmune disease stopped their standard treatments and haven't had a relapse. This treatment, known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell...
