Multiple myeloma (MM) is a clinically and biologically heterogeneous malignancy characterized by structural and numerical chromosomal abnormalities, mutational and copy number abnormalities that have impact on prognosis and responsiveness to various therapies [1, 2]. The treatment paradigms and outcomes for patients with MM have improved significantly over the past 15 years with increased understanding of the disease biology and expansion of therapeutic options [3, 4]. The five most active anti MM drugs that define the term "penta-refractory" are proteasome inhibitors (PIs) bortezomib and carfilzomib, immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs) lenalidomide and pomalidomide and the anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (CD38 MoABs) [4, 5]. Triplet and quadruplet therapies for induction and/or relapse have led to improved survival [6, 7]. Despite these advances in treatments, relapse of MM is inevitable. With each relapse, there may be acquisition of new mutations, epigenetic changes, and changes in the bone marrow microenvironment but there is also shift in the distribution of preexisting clones as selective pressures are applied rendering the disease more resistant and leading to ultimate development of relapsed/refractory MM (RRMM), extramedullary disease, and plasma cell leukemia, where further options are unlikely to result in deep or durable remissions [8, 9].

